Vote: Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week – Semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week poll is open for voting as this week’s selections will feature three semifinal contests.

Here are the three games that viewers can vote on:

Voting for this week’s Game of the Week ends on Thursday, November 3 at 10 p.m.

The contest that earns the most votes will receive bonus highlights and coverage on KELOLAND.com, following Friday’s SportsZone show.

The final KELOLAND SportsZone of the fall sports season airs on Friday, November 4 at 10:15 p.m.

