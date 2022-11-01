Read full article on original website
25 Infamous Nazi Concentration Camps
There are many indelible images of the Second World War: the flag-raising on Iwo Jima; the Russian soldier hoisting a red banner signifying victory at Stalingrad; crowds thronging the streets on V-E Day in London…. But the images that most unforgettably define the cruelest era of humankind are those showing the piles of bodies and […]
coloradopolitics.com
NOONAN | Genocidal Hitler, Nazis weren't socialist
Steve Durham, vice president of the Colorado State Board of Education, believes he should determine how history is taught in Colorado. Citizens beware. His version of history for social studies standards is more than wrong-headed. It’s flat out wrong and dangerous. It’s disturbing that Republicans on the State Board...
Daily Beast
Rome Swamped With Fascist Images on Meloni’s First Full Weekend in Power
ROME—For the second day in a row, residents of the Italian capital woke up to a horrifying reminder of the country’s darkest past. Posters celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Benito Mussolini’s March on Rome, which led to 20 years of fascist rule, adorned several buildings in the city center and a giant banner promising, “100 years later, the march continues” was draped over a foot bridge in front of the ancient Roman Colosseum.
Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator at crypt
Several thousand black-clad fascist sympathizers chanted and sang in praise of Benito Mussolini as they marched to the slain Italian dictator’s crypt Sunday, 100 years after Mussolini entered Rome and completed a bloodless coup that gave rise to two decades of fascist rule. The crowd of some 2,000 to 4,000 marchers, many sporting fascist symbols and singing hymns from Italy’s colonial era, was more numerous than in the recent past, as the fascist nostalgics celebrated the centenary of the March on Rome. On Oct 28, 1922, black-shirted fascists entered the Italian capital, launching a putsch that culminated two days...
Meet the wealthiest man in all of history
There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
War in Ukraine, death of the Queen, Elon Musk … why are Nostradamus’s ‘predictions’ still winning converts?
There is good news and bad news. The good news is that, as you may have noticed, the world didn’t end on 4 July 1999. Hence the headline in the Guardian on Monday 5 July 1999: “Nostradamus wrong (please ignore if the world ended yesterday).”. Writing 450 years...
Coffins left hanging in air after second Naples cemetery collapse this year
Critics blame poor management of cemeteries in Italian city as collapse at Poggioreale cemetery exposes at least a dozen coffins
Greek monastery manuscripts tell new story of Ottoman rule
MOUNT ATHOS, Greece — A church bell sounds, the staccato thudding of mallet on plank summons monks to afternoon prayers, deep voices are raised in communal chant. And high in the great tower of Pantokrator Monastery, a metal library door swings open. There, deep inside the medieval fortified monastery...
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
BBC
Plaque unveiled for Irish woman who shot Mussolini
Dublin city council have put up a plaque to Violet Gibson. She came close to assassinating fascist leader Benito Mussolini during a speech in the 1920s. She has been seen as a forgotten heroine after she spent the rest of her life in an English mental health facility. A...
Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old statue of Roman god Hercules in several pieces at site in Greece's ancient city of Philippi
Archaeologists unearthed a well-preserved statue of the Roman god Hercules during excavations at a site in Greece's ancient city of Philippi. A team from Aristotle University found the statue, which was in a few pieces but still in good condition, in an area that was once part of the Roman and Byzantine empires.
This Day in History: October 14
The man who Plotted to kill Hitler and the Battle that gave the Normans control of England. On October 14, 1944, German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel took his own life by drinking poison after being implicated in a conspiracy to assassinate Adolf Hitler.
Rising tensions between 2 of NATO's biggest militaries are driving fears of the first war between alliance members
Greece and Turkey are two of NATO's oldest members, but being allies has done little to ease the longstanding tensions between them.
How old is ancient Egypt?
Here's how old ancient Egypt really is, according to Egyptologists and archaeologists.
A Female Pope: History or Myth?
According to numerous chroniclers, Ioannes Anglicus, a woman, pretended to be Pope John VIII. Illustration of Pope Joan giving birth, used as the frontispiece of A Present for a Papist: Or, The History of the Life of Pope Joan(Unknown author, public domain/wikimedia commons)
16 Surrenders That Changed the Course of History
On April 9, 1865, General Robert E. Lee and his Confederate troops were surrounded by Federal troops on all sides as they attempted to flee west from the Virginia village of Appomattox Court House. General Lee knew that there was no escaping. Rather than sacrifice the lives of thousands of men in vain, he chose […]
2,500 Archaeologists Demand the British Museum Return Rosetta Stone to Egypt
More than 2,500 archaeologists have signed a petition calling on the British Museum in London to repatriate the Rosetta Stone to Egypt. This effort, which was launched last month, urges the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to officially request the object’s return, along with 16 other artifacts that were illegally and unethically removed from the country. Earlier this year, renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass called for the Rosetta Stone’s return and announced his plans to circulate a petition. “Previously it was the government alone asking for Egyptian artifacts,” Monica Hanna, an archaeologist who cofounded the current restitution campaign, told CBS News. “But today this...
New UK Advisory Board Chaired by Former Culture Minister Calls for Return of Parthenon Marbles
A new advisory board in the UK chaired by the former Conservative culture minister has been launched dedicated to returning the Parthenon Marbles to Greece, the BBC reported Thursday. The board, called the Parthenon Project, will be headed by Lord Vaizey, a culture minister from 2010 to 2016. He told the BBC that he believes “a deal is within reach”. “Support for the reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures in Athens from the public, and in particular Conservative-leaning voters, is clear,” he said, referring to a poll shared with the BBC of nearly 2,000 people, commissioned by the Parthenon Project. The poll suggested 16% of British participants think...
Seeing Auschwitz photographic exhibition opens in London
Images that shaped perception of Nazi death camp were taken by perpetrators, curator says
Americans Who Have Traveled Overseas Are Revealing The One Thing That Made Them Say, "Whoa, We're Not In America Anymore"
"In Argentina, it was eye-opening to see that most of the public restrooms had it first."
