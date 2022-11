The HFC Hawks’ Nest is holding its “Thanks for Giving” Food Drive Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Hawks’ Nest is a free food and personal items pantry available to any HFC student registered for at least one credit hour. It operates on generous donations from our campus and local community. There are four donation boxes on the main campus where you can make your donations:

