Danville, VA

chathamstartribune.com

Alleged Mall shooter was Project Imagine grad

After a two-day manhunt, the alleged gunman in Saturday's deadly shooting at the Danville Mall was arrested Tuesday morning without incident in Burlington, N.C. Christian Pinckney, 18, of Danville will be held in the Alamance County, N.C. jail while awaiting extradition back to Virginia for trial. Pinckney is being charged with second-degree murder, malicious discharge of a firearm in a public building and several weapons charges in the death of Tyshais Dashawn King, 26, of Danville.
BURLINGTON, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

2nd suspect arrested in shooting death of woman near Durham’s Hillside Park

Durham police have arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 34-year-old woman in Durham last week. Richard Bowens, 57, of Durham is charged with concealment/failure to report a death, motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen goods, police announced Friday. He is being held in the Durham...
WFXR

Martinsville Police investigating shooting incident

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Martinsville Police are investigating a shooting after they say a victim showed up at the Sovah emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the Sovah Emergency Department on Wednesday Nov. 2 at approximately 11:11 p.m. where 30-year-old Jonathan Jeral Brim was being treated for a gunshot wound. […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WRAL

Almost 60 arrests made in Durham in weeklong operation

DURHAM, N.C. — A multi-agency operation announced Thursday led to almost 60 arrests in Durham in a 10-day span. Operation Washout is a local, statewide and national initiative targeting offenders, especially those who committed violent crimes. The operation combines the work of multiple law enforcement agencies to quickly remove dozens of criminals off the streets in a span of only a week.
DURHAM, NC
WDBJ7.com

Person in hospital after overnight shooting near downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a person is in a hospital after an overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke. Police say it happened near the 100 block of Campbell Ave. just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Police say one person was shot and taken to a hospital and that...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for killing of Roanoke woman

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ/Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Release) - A man has been arrested for the murder of a Roanoke woman. 47-year-old Matthew Griffin of Roanoke was arrested for the murder of 33-year-old Elizabeth Hensley. October 8, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Wilton Park and Ride along...
ROANOKE, VA
WRAL News

Second man charged in connection to woman's body found in Durham park

DURHAM, N.C. — A second man has been charged in connection to the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Durham park. Richard Bowens, 57, from Durham, was charged Friday with concealment/failure to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was being held in the Durham County Jail under a $11,500 bond.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

59 arrested, more than $200K in drugs ceased during Operation Washout in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) —59 people were arrested in September during Operation Washout, according to officials. Operation Washout was an effort that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, which included Durham Police, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, ATF, and others. Among the 59 people were arrested, seven were...
DURHAM, NC

