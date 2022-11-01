ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students, community vendors ready for Horizon Holiday Market

MADISON – Interest and anticipation are running high as student families prepare for the Horizon Holiday Market on Dec. 1. The setup for the market is unique in that Horizon Elementary School students can sell their merchandise, along with professional vendors. Market hours will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Teachers in ‘Travelers Society’ coordinate teens’ trips to foreign countries

MADISON – A Madison group is coordinating tours that can immerse teenagers in the culture of a foreign country. In 2022, this group, composed of certified teachers from Liberty Middle School and James Clemens High School, decided to offer a single source for local student families to schedule travel opportunities. They’ve dubbed themselves “Travelers Society.”
Bob Jones Falls, Madison Academy Rises In First Round Of High School Football Playoffs

MADISON- The first round of the high school playoffs are in the record books. For Bob Jones, it’s one-and-done. For Madison Academy, the dream lives on to round two. In the Class 7A matchup between Bob Jones and Hoover, the host Buccaneers led by just one touchdown at halftime, but scored on all five of their possessions in the second half to walk away from the visiting Patriots 45-19. Bob Jones remains winless (0-8) all-time versus Hoover. Meanwhile, in Class 3A, the Mustangs of Madison Academy hosted the Phil Campbell Bobcats and eased to a 49-28 victory and will face Sylvania in round two of the AHSAA post-season play.
