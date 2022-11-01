MADISON- The first round of the high school playoffs are in the record books. For Bob Jones, it’s one-and-done. For Madison Academy, the dream lives on to round two. In the Class 7A matchup between Bob Jones and Hoover, the host Buccaneers led by just one touchdown at halftime, but scored on all five of their possessions in the second half to walk away from the visiting Patriots 45-19. Bob Jones remains winless (0-8) all-time versus Hoover. Meanwhile, in Class 3A, the Mustangs of Madison Academy hosted the Phil Campbell Bobcats and eased to a 49-28 victory and will face Sylvania in round two of the AHSAA post-season play.

MADISON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO