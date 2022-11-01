Read full article on original website
The Last Marine AH-1 Delivered Marking Beginning Of The End Of The Huey Era
USMCThe aircraft is the last of the H-1 helicopters that came to embody the American experience in Vietnam, among other conflicts, over 60 years.
MilitaryTimes
US F-16 maintenance commander fired at South Korean base
Col. Jay Bertsch, commander of the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, was fired Oct. 11 due to a “loss of confidence” in his leadership, Air Force Times has learned. Bertsch was reassigned outside of the unit after four months in the job, 8th Fighter...
F-16 ‘Headbutted’ Wayward Cessna Three Times During Presidential Air Defense Mission
U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Michael CowleyRadio chatter reveals the lengths an F-16 pilot went to in order to get the attention of a Cessna that strayed into restricted airspace.
Camouflaged Aggressor F-16s Are Intercepting Russian Bombers In Alaska
USAFAggressor F-16s with distinctive camouflage schemes and Russian-style bort numbers are filling in for F-22s on NORAD-tasked scrambles.
How Much US Military Are Paid at Every Pay Grade
Many Americans who choose to enlist in the U.S. armed forces do so for patriotic reasons. But the military is also a good opportunity for many young adults to learn marketable technical skills, obtain a higher education, or simply find order and discipline in their lives. A degree of financial security is also a perk, […]
A 6 Foot American Soldier Was Forced to Spend 34 Days in a 4 Foot Trench as Punishment For a Daring Escape
Colonel George Grigsby McKnight was an American soldier who was shot down and imprisoned in North Vietnam for over 7 years. Initially, he was incarcerated in the infamous Hoa Lo Prison otherwise called the Hanoi Hilton in Vietnam by American POWs but was later transfered to another prison following a daring escape attempt.
After years of headaches, the US Navy's first stealth destroyer is operating farther from home than it's ever been
USS Zumwalt's Japan visit "seems ordinary" but "was actually a culmination of years of hard work and planning," the ship's command master chief said.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Vietnam Jungle: Six Horrifying Things US Troops Encountered During the War
The experience of war has always been intertwined with the environment. Weather, landmarks, climate and ecology all play a role in the outcome of a battle, especially when fighting in a country entirely different from your own. The American experience during the Vietnam War was especially difficult when it came to the environment – many soldiers were suddenly thrust into a deep jungle filled of unknown threats, ranging from Viet Cong sniper dens to venomous snakes.
nationalinterest.org
General Dynamics’ New StrykerX Will Blow Away the Competition
GDLS will be unveiling new “demonstrator” StrykerX and AbramsX platforms at the 2022 Association of the United States Army, Annual Symposium. General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) is not typically known for its advances in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled target recognition, multi-domain information processing, software-enabled weapons upgrades, and breakthrough robotics.
The Army is scrapping Fort Hood. Here’s who it’ll be renamed after
Fort Hood's new name commemorates the late war hero Richard Cavazos, a four-star Army general who served with honor, according to three retired Army generals.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Nambu Pistol: The Japanese WWII-Era Weapon That Heavily Featured in the Pacific
In the early 20th century, Japan was eager to improve its military. The country had high hopes of becoming a world power and, in order to do so, needed to modernize. One step taken to accomplish this was the development of the Nambu pistol, which saw use during both the Second Sino-Japanese War and World War II.
Swarmed Navy Destroyer Had Its Bridge Illuminated By Mysterious Drones
USNReports The War Zone obtained reveal new details about swarming incidents off Southern California in 2019 and many more across the Pacific.
America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military
On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
New Next Generation Air Dominance ‘Fighter’ Renderings From Lockheed
Lockheed MartinTwo new pieces of concept art appear to show a possible configuration for the manned component of the NGAD future air combat program.
defensenews.com
Coming soon: The official rollout of the secretive B-21
WASHINGTON — Mark your calendar. The U.S. Air Force’s next stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, will be revealed to the public in California on Dec. 2. Northrop Grumman, the company building the B-21, announced the date in a tweet Thursday. The rollout will take place at Northrop Grumman’s...
MilitaryTimes
The Navy let Cher perform on ship in ‘89. It’s regretted it ever since
The USS Missouri has borne witness to some of modern military history’s most monumental events, but its role in one affair involving Cher gyrating in a fishnet G-string left the Navy blushing over the “Mighty Mo.”. In 1945, after the mammoth 45,000-ton battleship helped defeat the Axis powers...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Mars Bluff Incident: The US Air Force Accidentally Dropped a Nuclear Bomb on South Carolina
Starting in the late 1940s and running through to the end of the Cold War, an arms race occurred between the United States and the Soviet Union. The weapons developed by each nation during this time were swiftly tested and, oftentimes, accidents occurred. One of these incidents occurred in Mars Bluff, South Carolina in 1958.
Former Navy Pilot Describes Weird 'Black Cube' That Flew Past Flight Team
The former pilot said the UFO phenomenon became so well known that safety hazard alerts were issued.
Three Army Rangers have died since July at Hunter Army Airfield, officials say. Two were suicides
Three soldiers from the elite 75th Ranger Regiment based at Hunter Army Airfield have died between July 31 and Oct. 6 in questionable circumstances, with at least two of the deaths attributable as suicides, according to two military officials with knowledge of the situation. A U.S. Army Special Operations Command...
MilitaryTimes
White House nixed 4-star promotion for Army officer: report
An Army general’s promotion to the four-star rank was rejected by the White House after he came under scrutiny for the slow response time securing the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, effectively moving the officer into retirement, according to a news report. The Washington Post first reported that the...
