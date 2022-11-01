ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MilitaryTimes

US F-16 maintenance commander fired at South Korean base

Col. Jay Bertsch, commander of the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, was fired Oct. 11 due to a “loss of confidence” in his leadership, Air Force Times has learned. Bertsch was reassigned outside of the unit after four months in the job, 8th Fighter...
24/7 Wall St.

How Much US Military Are Paid at Every Pay Grade

Many Americans who choose to enlist in the U.S. armed forces do so for patriotic reasons. But the military is also a good opportunity for many young adults to learn marketable technical skills, obtain a higher education, or simply find order and discipline in their lives. A degree of financial security is also a perk, […]
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Vietnam Jungle: Six Horrifying Things US Troops Encountered During the War

The experience of war has always been intertwined with the environment. Weather, landmarks, climate and ecology all play a role in the outcome of a battle, especially when fighting in a country entirely different from your own. The American experience during the Vietnam War was especially difficult when it came to the environment – many soldiers were suddenly thrust into a deep jungle filled of unknown threats, ranging from Viet Cong sniper dens to venomous snakes.
nationalinterest.org

General Dynamics’ New StrykerX Will Blow Away the Competition

GDLS will be unveiling new “demonstrator” StrykerX and AbramsX platforms at the 2022 Association of the United States Army, Annual Symposium. General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) is not typically known for its advances in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled target recognition, multi-domain information processing, software-enabled weapons upgrades, and breakthrough robotics.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Nambu Pistol: The Japanese WWII-Era Weapon That Heavily Featured in the Pacific

In the early 20th century, Japan was eager to improve its military. The country had high hopes of becoming a world power and, in order to do so, needed to modernize. One step taken to accomplish this was the development of the Nambu pistol, which saw use during both the Second Sino-Japanese War and World War II.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military

On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
defensenews.com

Coming soon: The official rollout of the secretive B-21

WASHINGTON — Mark your calendar. The U.S. Air Force’s next stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, will be revealed to the public in California on Dec. 2. Northrop Grumman, the company building the B-21, announced the date in a tweet Thursday. The rollout will take place at Northrop Grumman’s...
MilitaryTimes

White House nixed 4-star promotion for Army officer: report

An Army general’s promotion to the four-star rank was rejected by the White House after he came under scrutiny for the slow response time securing the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, effectively moving the officer into retirement, according to a news report. The Washington Post first reported that the...
