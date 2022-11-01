ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Taxpayers Association, others upset at Prop 2 door hangers

Campaign season is nearing the end as Tuesday’s Election Day draws closer. This stretch run typically means heavy campaigning through advertising, mailers, flyers, door hangers and word of mouth. Drawing the most attention in Utah County are the signs being displayed throughout Orem regarding Proposition 2. The political issues...
OREM, UT
utahstories.com

The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching

There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
UVU receives largest financial gift in its history

Utah Valley University received the largest donation in its 81-year history last week, a multiyear pledge of $28.5 million from Utah Community Credit Union. With the gift, the university has announced the launch of EverGREEN, a fundraising campaign that it hopes will advance, expand and increase the impact of a degree from the university on the world.
OREM, UT
Guest opinion: CPAs question costs of school district split

Proponents for and against Orem’s Prop 2 arrive at very different numbers in reaching their financial conclusions regarding the proposed Orem-only school district. As independent Certified Public Accountants with nearly 200 years of combined experience, and Orem residents, we want to set the record straight. School district fund accounting is different than accounting for for-profit entities and our attempt is to explain the numbers in a way that everyone can understand. All numbers stated below are for the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2021 and can be found on the Alpine School District website.
OREM, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah teen recounts attempted kidnapping at corn maze

LEHI, Utah (KSL TV) — A Lehi teen is sharing the terrifying moments she said a man tried to grab her outside a corn maze Saturday night. As trick-or-treat excitement kicked in Monday evening at the Gallagher home in Lehi, several costumed kids ran outside screaming and ready to get candy.
LEHI, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
UTAH STATE
Norma Dawn Worthington

Norma Dawn Worthington passed away peacefully in her home on October 27, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born September 17, 1941, in Payson, Utah to Jesse Welcome Livingston and Zada Mae Draper Livingston. She grew up in Genola, Utah as the fifth daughter in a family of six girls and one boy who died in infancy.
PAYSON, UT
svinews.com

Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City

JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
JACKSON, WY
KPCW

Governor Cox wants to create a statewide trail system

Imagine hopping on a bike on Main Street in Park City and riding on a trail system that meanders through Parleys Canyon to a destination in Salt Lake City. This is the vision that Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox laid out last week. His plan would connect people from Bear Lake to St. George by a trail system.
PARK CITY, UT
An old-fashioned winter wonderland Christmas returns to Provo

It’s officially November, and that means the Christmas decorations are going up ahead of the holiday season. In Provo, the celebration is taking a step back in time this year and bringing an old-fashioned Christmas to the downtown area. “One of my favorite memories growing up was seeing Provo...
PROVO, UT
utahbusiness.com

We still can’t afford houses in Utah

Insights on the challenges for young prospective homebuyers, from high prices to interest rates. Dejan Eskic and his wife were ready to make the leap from renting to buying, but once they started looking, they realized it wasn’t going to be easy. With home prices rising, Eskic says he and his wife ended up living with in-laws for 18 months to find the right home and save up enough money.
UTAH STATE
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

