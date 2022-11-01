Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Springville student suspended for wearing white hood at school
A student at Springville High School has been suspended after wearing what appeared to be a KKK costume on Halloween.
Taxpayers Association, others upset at Prop 2 door hangers
Campaign season is nearing the end as Tuesday’s Election Day draws closer. This stretch run typically means heavy campaigning through advertising, mailers, flyers, door hangers and word of mouth. Drawing the most attention in Utah County are the signs being displayed throughout Orem regarding Proposition 2. The political issues...
Blackface video leads to hate messages, threats against teens not involved
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A disturbing video on TikTok showing teens dressed up in blackface and jail outfits is not only sending shock waves across the country, but it’s also hitting the small town of Eagle Mountain in Utah County. A concerned citizen at a Walmart in Cedar...
Strong divide on Orem’s Proposition 2
Proposition 2 is being called one of Orem’s most contentious elections in the city’s history.
The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching
There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
UVU receives largest financial gift in its history
Utah Valley University received the largest donation in its 81-year history last week, a multiyear pledge of $28.5 million from Utah Community Credit Union. With the gift, the university has announced the launch of EverGREEN, a fundraising campaign that it hopes will advance, expand and increase the impact of a degree from the university on the world.
Guest opinion: CPAs question costs of school district split
Proponents for and against Orem’s Prop 2 arrive at very different numbers in reaching their financial conclusions regarding the proposed Orem-only school district. As independent Certified Public Accountants with nearly 200 years of combined experience, and Orem residents, we want to set the record straight. School district fund accounting is different than accounting for for-profit entities and our attempt is to explain the numbers in a way that everyone can understand. All numbers stated below are for the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2021 and can be found on the Alpine School District website.
Utah teen recounts attempted kidnapping at corn maze
LEHI, Utah (KSL TV) — A Lehi teen is sharing the terrifying moments she said a man tried to grab her outside a corn maze Saturday night. As trick-or-treat excitement kicked in Monday evening at the Gallagher home in Lehi, several costumed kids ran outside screaming and ready to get candy.
Idaho man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah's 3rd District Court with financial...
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Norma Dawn Worthington
Norma Dawn Worthington passed away peacefully in her home on October 27, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born September 17, 1941, in Payson, Utah to Jesse Welcome Livingston and Zada Mae Draper Livingston. She grew up in Genola, Utah as the fifth daughter in a family of six girls and one boy who died in infancy.
Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City
JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
Eyes on housing as Utah County leaders meet for second annual growth summit
There’s no one perfect path for the future. Utah County is growing and, on Thursday, dozens of business leaders and politicians from the valley came together to discuss the best ways to move forward and adapt to change. The second annual Growth & Prosperity Summit, held at Utah Valley...
Governor Cox wants to create a statewide trail system
Imagine hopping on a bike on Main Street in Park City and riding on a trail system that meanders through Parleys Canyon to a destination in Salt Lake City. This is the vision that Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox laid out last week. His plan would connect people from Bear Lake to St. George by a trail system.
Layton family pleading for return of irreplaceable Halloween candy bowl
LAYTON, Utah — A Layton family is hoping for the return of a special bowl they set on their porch for trick-or-treaters that they say was stolen. It wasn’t enough of a theft to report to police, but the bowl is priceless to that family. That family lives...
2 Utah cities ranked among worst to survive a dragon invasion
New rankings rate two Utah cities as some of the worst places to be if there was ever a dragon attack.
Get Gephardt: Two Utahns get different compensation after airline cancels flight
SYRACUSE, Utah — When an airline cancels your flight, you might expect them to offer some sort of financial compensation for turning your vacation plans upside down. Well, when a Utah woman had a pretty good idea the airline was not giving her a fair shake for upending her trip, she decided to Get Gephardt.
Winterizing to start as first snow of season hits Utah County
Just like winterizing your car or home, cities must also prepare for the coming days of snow and freezing temperatures. Cities like Orem start early, as they have more than 23 parks where the sprinkler systems need to be blown out and shut down. The city parks were taken care...
An old-fashioned winter wonderland Christmas returns to Provo
It’s officially November, and that means the Christmas decorations are going up ahead of the holiday season. In Provo, the celebration is taking a step back in time this year and bringing an old-fashioned Christmas to the downtown area. “One of my favorite memories growing up was seeing Provo...
We still can’t afford houses in Utah
Insights on the challenges for young prospective homebuyers, from high prices to interest rates. Dejan Eskic and his wife were ready to make the leap from renting to buying, but once they started looking, they realized it wasn’t going to be easy. With home prices rising, Eskic says he and his wife ended up living with in-laws for 18 months to find the right home and save up enough money.
