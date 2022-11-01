ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments

Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Sports

Tomase: Where Sox stand with four key players as hot stove looms

The Red Sox are currently milling around with 28 other clubs, shaking their quads, stretching their hamstrings, and waiting for the World Series between the Astros and Phillies to end. Once it does, the pistol will sound and we'll see how quickly they burst from the offseason blocks. Until then,...
NJ.com

Yankees make ‘easy’ decision on homegrown star pitcher

NEW YORK — Luis Severino ain’t going anywhere. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team plans to pick up the $15-million team option on the right-handed starting pitcher’s contract for 2023. “I mean, I haven’t talked to anybody about it. But he’s a really impactful pitcher....
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Cubs’ Former 2012 Draft Pick is Coming Out of Minor League Retirement

Straight from the horse’s mouth, “THE KID IS BACK!!”. Who could blame you if you’re reading this and aren’t familiar with Trey Lang? It’s been a while since he’s been on anyone’s radar. Lang is a right-handed pitcher originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of GateWay Community College (Phoenix, AZ). He also pitched briefly in 2011 for the Northern Illinois Huskies.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Video Of Fan Fight At World Series Game 4 Going Viral

It wouldn't really be a proper World Series without at least one big-time fan brawl inside a bathroom. This year's came during Game 4 near Citizens Bank Park. A video has been going viral on Twitter and TikTok of several female Philadelphia Phillies fans at the popular Xfinity Live! viewing spot getting into a brawl inside the women's bathroom.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees make decision on Luis Severino’s 2023 option

The New York Yankees are retaining the majority of their starting pitching rotation for the 2023 season. On Friday afternoon, general manager Brian Cashman spoke to the media regarding a myriad of different topics, one of which focused on starting pitcher Luis Severino and the club option the team has for next year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Dusty Baker at center of another crazy MLB playoff coincidence

Dusty Baker continues to be the Forrest Gump of Major League Baseball. A wild fact about the Houston Astros manager went viral following Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday. Baker’s side blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0, throwing a combined no-hitter in the process. Jayson Stark of ESPN shared that, of three no-hitters in MLB postseason history, two of them have now taken place at Citizens Bank Park … and Baker was the visiting manager for both of them.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Mike Tosar to be named White Sox hitting coach

While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Mariners Set Rare MLB History In 2022

The Seattle Mariners had a memorable run in 2022, winning 90 games, earning the second American League Wild Card spot and beating the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series. Unfortunately, they ended up being swept out of the ALDS by the eventual American League champion Houston Astros,...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy