Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
The year is 2022. The New York Yankees require a left-handed hitting complement to their big boppers in the outfield who can pound 15-20 homers, but also make consistent contact. The Yankees need someone who rarely strikes out and can hold their own defensively. The Yankees need Michael Brantley, just...
In today’s baseball, it’s very important to have versatility: managers like to deploy several defensive alignments and lineups, and if they have players who can field multiple positions successfully, their job will be much easier. The New York Yankees, fortunately, have this on their roster. DJ LeMahieu is...
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
The Red Sox are currently milling around with 28 other clubs, shaking their quads, stretching their hamstrings, and waiting for the World Series between the Astros and Phillies to end. Once it does, the pistol will sound and we'll see how quickly they burst from the offseason blocks. Until then,...
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “one source said it’s ‘100 percent’ Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will be back next season.”. Cashman’s current contract expires at the end of the year and he’s been...
NEW YORK — Luis Severino ain’t going anywhere. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team plans to pick up the $15-million team option on the right-handed starting pitcher’s contract for 2023. “I mean, I haven’t talked to anybody about it. But he’s a really impactful pitcher....
Shortly before Game 4 of the World Series, Justin Verlander was asked about his potential final start with the Houston Astros on Thursday night in Game 5. Somehow, that immediately drew a connection to the New York Yankees. Last offseason, the Yankees were reportedly in on Verlander, offering him a...
Straight from the horse’s mouth, “THE KID IS BACK!!”. Who could blame you if you’re reading this and aren’t familiar with Trey Lang? It’s been a while since he’s been on anyone’s radar. Lang is a right-handed pitcher originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of GateWay Community College (Phoenix, AZ). He also pitched briefly in 2011 for the Northern Illinois Huskies.
It wouldn't really be a proper World Series without at least one big-time fan brawl inside a bathroom. This year's came during Game 4 near Citizens Bank Park. A video has been going viral on Twitter and TikTok of several female Philadelphia Phillies fans at the popular Xfinity Live! viewing spot getting into a brawl inside the women's bathroom.
The New York Yankees are retaining the majority of their starting pitching rotation for the 2023 season. On Friday afternoon, general manager Brian Cashman spoke to the media regarding a myriad of different topics, one of which focused on starting pitcher Luis Severino and the club option the team has for next year.
Dusty Baker continues to be the Forrest Gump of Major League Baseball. A wild fact about the Houston Astros manager went viral following Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday. Baker’s side blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0, throwing a combined no-hitter in the process. Jayson Stark of ESPN shared that, of three no-hitters in MLB postseason history, two of them have now taken place at Citizens Bank Park … and Baker was the visiting manager for both of them.
Bassitt was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the New York Mets in March in exchange for prospects Adam Oller and J.T. Ginn. In mid-May, Bassitt and the Mets agreed to a one-year, $8.8 million contract only days ahead of his scheduled arbitration hearing. The deal included a $19 million...
While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young confirmed that he has spoken to the former GM of the Kansas City Royals.
The Seattle Mariners had a memorable run in 2022, winning 90 games, earning the second American League Wild Card spot and beating the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series. Unfortunately, they ended up being swept out of the ALDS by the eventual American League champion Houston Astros,...
The Boston Red Sox have five players on expiring contracts and a few more expected to opt out of their current deals. Of the group, two are priorities.
