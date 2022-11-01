MARYSVILLE – Voters who live in the Marysville Exempted Village School District may very well see a school levy as part of their ballot in the May 9, 2023 election. In a special meeting conducted by the MEVSD Board of Education Wednesday, it was agreed that the Board will have a resolution on its agenda for its November meeting seeking to place a 9.9-mill levy on the May ballot.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO