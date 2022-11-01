Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville City Council Plans Work Session Monday
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville City Council will conduct a work session at the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. Fifth Street, Monday at 6 p.m. The Council will issue a proclamation for Small Business Saturday and will hear and discuss reports from both the Finance and Safety/Service Committees. Also...
unioncountydailydigital.com
MEVSD BOE To Consider 9.9-mill Levy
MARYSVILLE – Voters who live in the Marysville Exempted Village School District may very well see a school levy as part of their ballot in the May 9, 2023 election. In a special meeting conducted by the MEVSD Board of Education Wednesday, it was agreed that the Board will have a resolution on its agenda for its November meeting seeking to place a 9.9-mill levy on the May ballot.
unioncountydailydigital.com
FUMC To Offer And Deliver Free Ham Dinners Thanksgiving Day
MARYSVILLE – The Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner – with ham as the entree in place of turkey – is being coordinated by the First United Methodist Church, located at the southwest corner of Court and Sixth Streets, Thanksgiving Day (November 24) from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Charles Edward “Ed” Wilcox
Charles Edward “Ed” Wilcox passed away at his residence on the evening of Wednesday November 2nd, 2022 at the age of 62. He was born August 8th, 1960 in Columbus, Ohio. After graduating from Dublin Coffman High School, Ed farmed with his dad where he became “jack of all trades and master of all”.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – November 3, 2022
A deputy and a unit from the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to US Route 33 near Mitchell Dewitt Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a Honda Odyssey that struck a deer and a 2013 Hyundai Genesis that struck debris that was in the roadway as a result of the original crash. The State Patrol handled the investigation.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Jonavon Charles Herr
He was born August 16, 1961 in Marion to the late Charles and Aleeta (Shirk) Herr. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Charleta Runkle. He is survived by a sister, Rubiana (Art) Berridge, Marion; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no formal services at this...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Rex Allen McKinley
A graduate of Richwood High School, Rex went on to serve his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He worked as a linesman with United Telephone/Sprint for over 34 years. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing, and adored his dogs over the years, including his current fur-baby, Jo-Jo.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Dixie L. Vowell
Dixie L. Vowell, 67, of Delaware, formerly of Marysville, died Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, at the Arbors of Delaware. Arrangements are pending with Ingram Funeral Home.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Fairbanks Falls In Div. III Regional Semis
MILLBURY – Despite winning the first set and scoring a total of 86 points in the four-set match, the Fairbanks girls varsity volleyball season came to an end Thursday as the Panthers dropped the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Div. III Region 10 semifinal match to Galion, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-19 at Millbury Lake High School.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Monarchs, Celtics Enter Week 12 With High Expectations
UNION COUNTY – Two Union County high school varsity football teams, Marysville and Dublin Jerome, will be in action tonight in the 2022 Ohio High School Athletic Association’s football tournament as both the Monarchs and Celtics won their first-round games to reach Week 12 and advance to the Division I, Region 2 quarterfinals.
