Idaho cowgirl made — tack, chaps, hats and boots on display at TAM on Saturday

Dennis "Red" Doyle Taylor, 79, of Rigby, Idaho, died November 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Red was born on November 29, 1942, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Eugene Doyle Taylor and Betty Ethel Watson. He attended school at Rigby High School where he was senior class president and graduated in 1961. He attended one year at Idaho State University. He then joined the Army and went to basic training and served in the Army Reserves. On February 1, 1969, he married Cheryl Ann Geisler, eloping in Elko, Nevada. As a kid he worked on the family farm in Lewisville, where he learned the value of hard work. Throughout his adult years, he worked several jobs in the field of construction. He retired as a construction estimator with Larry Chapple Construction in 2010. Throughout his life, Red enjoyed the outdoors. He ventured on many camping trips, fishing trips, and horse rides with family and friends in the mountains. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Taylor of Rigby; his only daughter Angie (Bret) Lee of Lewisville, Idaho; his sons Kurt (Shanon) Taylor of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Nate (Darby) Taylor of Ririe, Idaho, and his stepsons Mike Widerburg of Taylorsville, Utah, and Mark Widerburg of Zephyrhills, Florida; his sister, Nan (Kay) Peterson of Bountiful, Utah, and his brother, Steve (DeeAnn) Taylor, of Burley, Idaho; nine grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Doyle and Betty Taylor and his sister, Susan Browning. The family will visit with friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. A short graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Grant Central Cemetery with a luncheon to follow for family and friends at the Lewisville LDS church building. Dennis 11/29/1942 - "Red" Doyle 11/1/2022Taylor.

