Idaho cowgirl made — tack, chaps, hats and boots on display at TAM on Saturday

Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
With banners flying and to the accompaniment of music from three bands, Charles C. Moore, Republican candidate for governor, made his election-eve appeal to voters in Idaho Falls this week in November 1922. Moore made his speech at the corner of Broadway and Park Avenue, where he was cheered by a large crowd filled with old friends. This came at the end of a 60-mile auto caravan from Ashton. Before his speech, Moore made a tour of the city at the head of this parade. Polls had Moore leading his Democratic challenger, former Gov. Moses Alexander, by 2 to 1, and indeed Moore was elected to become Idaho’s 13th governor, holding office from 1923 to 1927. Following his speech, Moore returned to his home in St. Anthony to cast his ballot and wait for results.
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a father and son who fixed and painted over 250 cemetery marker posts
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently learned about a man named Ryen and his 5-year-old son Samuel. They spent several months this summer in the...
Big game on the move in eastern Idaho
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. “Elk on the right – elk on the left!!!! I exclaimed as my rock-hunting partner was driving us across the INL early Tuesday morning. Mike was able to dodge the elk as they crossed the road. That...
Post Register
Taylor, Dennis
Dennis "Red" Doyle Taylor, 79, of Rigby, Idaho, died November 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Red was born on November 29, 1942, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Eugene Doyle Taylor and Betty Ethel Watson. He attended school at Rigby High School where he was senior class president and graduated in 1961. He attended one year at Idaho State University. He then joined the Army and went to basic training and served in the Army Reserves. On February 1, 1969, he married Cheryl Ann Geisler, eloping in Elko, Nevada. As a kid he worked on the family farm in Lewisville, where he learned the value of hard work. Throughout his adult years, he worked several jobs in the field of construction. He retired as a construction estimator with Larry Chapple Construction in 2010. Throughout his life, Red enjoyed the outdoors. He ventured on many camping trips, fishing trips, and horse rides with family and friends in the mountains. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Taylor of Rigby; his only daughter Angie (Bret) Lee of Lewisville, Idaho; his sons Kurt (Shanon) Taylor of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Nate (Darby) Taylor of Ririe, Idaho, and his stepsons Mike Widerburg of Taylorsville, Utah, and Mark Widerburg of Zephyrhills, Florida; his sister, Nan (Kay) Peterson of Bountiful, Utah, and his brother, Steve (DeeAnn) Taylor, of Burley, Idaho; nine grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Doyle and Betty Taylor and his sister, Susan Browning. The family will visit with friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. A short graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Grant Central Cemetery with a luncheon to follow for family and friends at the Lewisville LDS church building. Dennis 11/29/1942 - "Red" Doyle 11/1/2022Taylor.
Closing the loop: Idaho Falls man goes from retirement to graduation
Thomas Griggs started college in fall 1969. He left after one year at what was then Rick’s College, now Brigham Young University-Idaho, to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He got married. Had kids. Griggs returned and soon withdrew to focus on...
East Idaho Eats: Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta now at a new location, with an expanded menu
POCATELLO — Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta restaurant is now serving its classic Tex-Mex food at a new location in Pocatello. The new location, at the corner of Olympus Drive and Pocatello Creek Road, has been open since May, according to owner Nick Garcia, but will host an official ribbon-cutting next week.
Hot potato? Shelley High’s russet takes second
SHELLEY (IdahoEdNews.org) — Shelley High School’s mascot isn’t the hottest tater in the land — but it’s still pretty darn warm, according to a national vote of best high school mascots. The russet-burbank spud dubbed “Boomer” skinned (scalloped?) 11 of 12 competitors vying for Scorebook...
The Snowiest City in Idaho is a Spectacular Surprise
Idaho winters are among the most beautiful in the United States! Snow-capped mountains, frosted blue spruces, and frozen lakes that mirror crystal clear skies make the Gem State a premier winter destination. Historically, Idaho winter months fluctuate between highs of 41 degrees and lows of 27 degrees. Visitors and Idahoans...
Excitement Builds in Idaho As Saturday Could Be a HUGE Record Setter
How often do you check the balance of your checking account? For many of us, it’s a daily practice. What would you do if you checked your account and saw some extra zeroes behind that balance?. Between high gas prices, record inflation and what can only describe as a...
Return Of Snowmaggedon? Agency Predicts Harsh South Idaho Winter
The recent release of data from a national scientific agency regarding winter predictions for the United States from December 2022 through February 2023 is translating into an abnormally severe start to the new year for the Magic Valley. Whether or not Idaho gets hammered with conditions mirroring those of the 2017 "Snowmaggedon" remains to be seen, but present indications are certainly insinuating that.
Soldiers return home to their families in Idaho after being away for a year
IDAHO FALLS — There was a great deal of happiness and joy near the Idaho Falls Airport Friday as military families were reunited with loved ones. On Friday afternoon, the Idaho Army National Guard brought home nearly 45 soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team after a year-long deployment to southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
Here is Proof Idaho Wants To Be Like California
First and foremost, Idaho is the greatest state of all time. Allow me to repeat that - Idaho is the greatest state of all time. I'm saying this because typically when I share things like this, I'm on the receiving end of e-mails from people who only catch the headline. Exhibit A:
Idaho Woman’s Biggest Regret – Doing THIS With Her Car
Every driver has made a mistake behind the wheel before, right? Perhaps it was messing with your radio, or fixing your makeup, or maybe even missing a stop sign or two. Common mistakes made every single day by Idaho drivers. No big deal. This mistake? This one's a big deal.
Idahoans Can Stay Overnight in Viral, Former Polygamist Compound
Murder, crime and mystery is all of the hype these days especially when it comes to Netflix. While there isn't a whole lot of any of those things happening in the Treasure Valley--that doesn't mean we aren't watching from our homes as crazy stories are recapped or told. While Idaho...
Country Group Is Making 2 Stops In Idaho And Tickets On Sale Now
Country group Old Dominion is coming to Idaho! Not making just one stop, but two. That gives you two opportunities to see the country stars perform and tickets are on sale now. Old Dominion is starting its No Bad Vibes Tour in January 2023. They will be touring in the...
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
An Idaho Bakery That Ranks as One of the Best in America
It’s official! We’ve rounded the corner that leads right into “The Holidays,” which means it’s also the season of goodies and bread and calories — fortunately or unfortunately — depending on your situation and how you want to look at that. As for...
Post Register
Gilliam sets records, UC Davis wallops Idaho State, 43-3
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. ran for 132 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns and Miles Hastings threw for 270 yards and two more scores as UC Davis walloped Idaho State, 43-3 in a Big Sky Conference contest Saturday night. Idaho State scored first on an Ian Hershey...
Mule deer buck left to waste in southeast Idaho’s Unit 70
The deer's body was left behind with only the head removed. The post Mule deer buck left to waste in southeast Idaho’s Unit 70 appeared first on Local News 8.
Biz ‘Bite:’ Recent Idaho ag stats no small potatoes
Read More IBR Headlines While many know that Idaho reigns as the No. 1 grower of spuds in the nation, fewer are aware that the Gem State is also No. 1 for barley. In the latest annual statistics released by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture on Oct. 31, Idaho was once again No. 1 in growing ...
