ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgton, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.9 WBLM

Annual Portland, Maine, Tree Lighting to Follow Huge World Cup Watch Party

The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back, and will be bigger than ever. Black Friday is looking mighty fine. This year's locally sourced large pine should be in place soon. Then the true fun begins, with some poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Want a Beer That’s Been Brewed Inside the Second Largest Pumpkin Ever in Maine?

Now this is what I call true pumpkin beer. Why yes, that is beer brewing is a very large pumpkin. Actually, it's a very special and award-winning pumpkin. This big pumpkin was grown by weatherman and pumpkin-growing aficionado Charlie Lopresti. He grew the gargantuan gourd this year and was top in the state. This pumpkin tipped the scale at 2080 lbs. It was also good enough to be the second largest ever on record.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Is Pennywise in Portland, Maine?

It’s the day of Halloween, a day when everything is a little out of ordinary and everything just a little extra creepy. Decorations give you a jump scare and costumes make people-watching that much more spectacular, but Halloween is a time when you should be on edge with your guard up.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Do You Know What the Tree Streets of Lewiston Are?

I heard someone reference, 'the Tree Streets' and I had no idea what they were talking about. Unfortunately, it was a derogatory reference. Something to the effect of,. Oh, they must live in the Tree Streets. I did a little digging about the name and found some really sad things...
LEWISTON, ME
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy