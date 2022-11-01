Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Winter is Coming: DQ in South Portland is Getting Ready to Close for the Season
I don't know about you, but I love an after dinner treat, ice cream especially. There is just something about having something sweet after dinner that just feels right. Now, I know that it is not good to have ice cream daily and trust me I don't, but it is always a delicious way to end the night when I do.
This Magical Tree House in Georgetown, Maine, With a Hot Tub is the Perfect Escape
As the craziness of the holiday season sets in, I can't think of a better place to unplug than this tree house sanctuary in Georgetown, Maine. Can you imagine sipping on your coffee in the morning and watching the sun peek up over the trees from this divine deck?. Or...
Christmastime Comes Early as Santa’s Village In New Hampshire Reopens This November
'Tis the season to start thinking about that holiday spirit, and one of the most famous theme parks in New England is willing to help. Santa's Village, located in Jefferson, New Hampshire, is set to re-open on November 12 for their annual 'Christmastime' celebration that takes place for several weekends through December.
Clothing Retailer Madewell Opening New Store in Portland, Maine
A New York based clothing retailer, whose stores only come as far north as Massachusettes, is about to open a new store right here in Portland, Maine. According to Maine Biz, Madwell hopes to open its first store in Maine in Portland's Old Port before the holiday shopping season. Madewell...
No One Has Better Halloween Decorations Than This Windham, Maine, Home
These decorations are what nightmares are made of. I happen to know the homeowners and they are two of the nicest human beings you'd ever meet. But looking at how they dive into the scary part of Halloween, you'd think that maybe they are dark. But they are funny and loving and caring and just super good at collecting scary stuff!
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
Games, Grub, and Ghosts: Is Portland’s Arcade Bar, Arcadia, Haunted?
If you are into pinball, video games (yes, even the classics from the '80s), and going out for drinks, then it is likely that you've been to Arcadia in Portland. Like most of my days, I spent a good chunk of time just scrolling through social media when I saw a picture of a ghost in Arcadia.
Annual Portland, Maine, Tree Lighting to Follow Huge World Cup Watch Party
The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back, and will be bigger than ever. Black Friday is looking mighty fine. This year's locally sourced large pine should be in place soon. Then the true fun begins, with some poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
Opinion: People Are in the Christmas Spirit Too Early and I Know Who to Blame
Call me Scrooge, The Grinch, or even Burgermeister Meisterburger, but it's just how I feel. We've just finished Halloween and I'm seeing so many people who have skipped right over Thanksgiving and are already gearing up for Christmas. I don't remember it always being like this though. When I was...
I Was 100% Fooled By the Violinist Scam at Shaw’s in Falmouth
I fell hook, line, and sinker for this scam! I don't know what that says about me. It either says that I'm an idiot, or I have a big sympathetic heart. I'm sure it's a combination of both. The scam, which WGME13 and several other news stations have reported, is...
This Maine Food Truck Offers People (& Their Pets!) a One-of-a-Kind Food Experience
If you are looking for a good spot to stop at to fill up your munchie craving, you have to try Mow's Munchies. Mow's Munchies is a mobile food trailer that provides fresh, made to order food for not only humans.. Kate Dargie is part owner with her business partner...
Maine to Italy: My Journey as a Solo Female Traveler [With Pics & Tips!]
I was born with the innate, fiery need to travel. Most people have a love for traveling but my desire and need for it consumes me. I scout for constant opportunities to explore a new place, try new food, and bask in new scenery. I took a solo trip to...
Want a Beer That’s Been Brewed Inside the Second Largest Pumpkin Ever in Maine?
Now this is what I call true pumpkin beer. Why yes, that is beer brewing is a very large pumpkin. Actually, it's a very special and award-winning pumpkin. This big pumpkin was grown by weatherman and pumpkin-growing aficionado Charlie Lopresti. He grew the gargantuan gourd this year and was top in the state. This pumpkin tipped the scale at 2080 lbs. It was also good enough to be the second largest ever on record.
Is Pennywise in Portland, Maine?
It’s the day of Halloween, a day when everything is a little out of ordinary and everything just a little extra creepy. Decorations give you a jump scare and costumes make people-watching that much more spectacular, but Halloween is a time when you should be on edge with your guard up.
Pause for Pets to Benefit Greater Androscoggin Humane Society
Pause for Pets is a craft and vendor fair to benefit the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society. It's this Sunday and it's free!. Sunday, November 6th from 10 am - 3 pm at the Lewiston Memorial Armory at 65 Central Ave, Lewiston. More than 50 local crafters and vendors will be...
What is a Hot Pot Restaurant and Does Portland, Maine, Have One?
Hibachi restaurant? Sure. An all-you-can-eat grill experience like Fire & Ice in Boston? Absolutely. But never have I heard of a Hot Pot restaurant until I was scrolling through social media the other day -- and now I'm super intrigued. According to Sichuan Kitchen in Portland, when it comes to...
Do You Know What the Tree Streets of Lewiston Are?
I heard someone reference, 'the Tree Streets' and I had no idea what they were talking about. Unfortunately, it was a derogatory reference. Something to the effect of,. Oh, they must live in the Tree Streets. I did a little digging about the name and found some really sad things...
Let Me Be Your Reminder to Pay Your Portland Parking Tickets
Working, eating, dancing, and hanging out in Portland requires me to park in Portland… a lot. Our city has fairly inexpensive parking meters with fair hours, especially compared to other cities I’ve lived in like Miami. Our parking tickets are also pretty inexpensive. I used to live in...
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0