Lehigh County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

PSP fire marshal investigating fire in Exeter

EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner and a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating a house fire in Berks County. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Church Lane Road in Exeter Township for the reports of smoke and flames coming from a home.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner called to crash on I-176 in Robeson Twp.

ROBESON TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner's Office was called to a crash on I-176. The crash happened Saturday afternoon on the northbound side of the highway near mile marker 7 in Robeson Township. The coroner's office confirmed to 69 News Saturday afternoon that they were called to the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks commissioners support closing Wernersville center

READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday voted to support sending a letter in support of closing the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in South Heidelberg Township. Earlier this month, Berks County District Attorney John Adams held a news conference along with state Rep. Barry Jozwiak to make...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Warren Co. prosecutor: Fulper had adversaries' confidential info

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — The Warren County Prosecutor's Office says a former Phillipsburg councilmember stole the confidential information of his political adversaries and held it on his personal devices. Investigators say former Phillipsburg Town Council Vice President Robert Fulper had 18 pieces of personal information from seven former town employees....
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WBRE

Person caught placing extra ballots in Luzerne County dropbox

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Election Bureau said they noticed someone place more than one ballot into a ballot drop box in Luzerne County. According to officials, Election Bureau employees witnessed someone place four ballots into a ballot dropbox inside the Election Bureau office. The Election Bureau tells Eyewitness News the ballots have […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Man loses $194K to woman he met on Facebook

PERRY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has been scammed out of nearly $200,000, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators with PSP's Reading-based Troop L said someone became friends with the man on Facebook and gained his trust over several months through text messages, emails, and phone calls.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DAs: Man, 20, led 2-county gun trafficking organization

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Authorities in Bucks and Montgomery counties said they have dismantled a gun trafficking organization that was led by a 20-year-old man and put nearly three dozen guns on the street. The counties' district attorneys announced Thursday the arrests of five men, including the alleged leader, on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police ask for help locating West Chester man

WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- The West Chester Borough Police Department is searching for Francis Bango, 22. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bango. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bango is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700 ext. 126 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
WEST CHESTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hundreds of Berks ballots canceled after court ruling

READING, Pa. — With only days to go until the general election next Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Berks County Board of Elections voted Thursday to take further steps to have more than 600 voters rectify mail-in ballots that were cast without the necessary signature or correct date. Whenever voters...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ex-councilman: Misconduct charges are 'egregious overreach, abuse of power'

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The former Phillipsburg councilman charged with misconduct is speaking out, saying he is innocent and that the charges against him are politically motivated. Prosecutor: Former Phillipsburg councilman accused of official misconduct. Robert Fulper, who was on town council from 2018-2021, released a statement through his attorneys Thursday,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Unattended cooking blamed for fatal fire in Reading

READING, Pa. — Investigators have determined the cause of a two-alarm fire that claimed the life of a man in Reading last weekend. Jeremy Searfoss, the city's fire marshal, said Friday that unattended cooking sparked the fire on the first floor of 203 Schuylkill Ave. Firefighters were dispatched to...
READING, PA
WBRE

One business accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Two men found dead in Scranton apartment, one hospitalized

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police tell Eyewitness News a death investigation is underway after two men were found dead in a Vine Street apartment and another was hospitalized. According to Captain Dennis Lukasewicz of the Scranton Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Vine Street around 11:17 p.m. Thursday for a […]
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two men suffer gunshot wounds after Reading shooting

READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of S 16th St., Reading on Saturday morning around 5:20 a.m. A 38-year-old male victim was transported from the scene to RHMC and is presently in critical condition. A second 24-year-old male victim...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tamaqua teen dies after accidentally shooting self, police say

TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Schuylkill County teenager is dead after a gun he was playing with went off, police say. Tamaqua officers and EMS were called shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 300 block of W. Spruce Street, police said. There they found a 19-year-old with...
TAMAQUA, PA

