Pro Football Rumors

Patriots place T Marcus Cannon on IR with a concussion

Cannon suffered a concussion in Week 8. He joins Brian Hoyer as Patriots to be placed on IR after concussions this season. Cannon must miss at least four games. Despite Hoyer being eligible to return from IR, the Patriots have not activated the veteran backup yet. The Patriots have six injury activations remaining this season; one of those should be expected to be reserved for Cannon down the line.
Pro Football Rumors

Is Baker Mayfield open to re-signing with the Panthers?

The Panthers are sticking with P.J. Walker this week against the Bengals; Baker Mayfield will be Carolina’s backup for the second straight week since returning from a high ankle sprain. A backup option in 2020 and 2021, Walker is the fifth player to be the Panthers’ preferred starting quarterback since Cam Newton‘s first tenure wrapped in 2020, joining Teddy Bridgewater, Darnold, Newton (stint No. 2) and Mayfield.
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins, Bradley Chubb agree on extension

The Dolphins are working fast with Bradley Chubb. Less than two days after trading for the veteran pass rusher, they reached an agreement to extend him, The Score’s Jordan Schultz reports (via Twitter). Chubb is signing a five-year, $110M deal that includes $63.2M guaranteed, according to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero...
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Commanders HC Ron Rivera refused to trade RB Antonio Gibson

Gibson is currently halfway through his third season in the NFL as well as his third season leading Washington in rushing yards. Gibson came in as a rookie third-round pick out of Memphis and immediately earned the starting job in Washington over Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic. He pieced together an impressive rookie season with 795 rushing yards, averaging 4.68 yards per carry, and 11 touchdowns. A year later, Gibson took the mantle as a bell-cow back for the Football Team, backed up by the likes of McKissic, Jaret Patterson, Jonathan Williams, and Wendell Smallwood. Given over 54% of the carries, Gibson racked up 1,037 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns.
Pro Football Rumors

