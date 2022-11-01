Read full article on original website
Eight-time Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson reveals plans for his career
Playing on the second of two one-year Vikings deals, Patrick Peterson is coming off a strong performance — featuring three pass breakups — against his former team. Peterson, who certainly did not downplay the revenge-game component against the Cardinals, is not looking to walk away after this season.
Report: Texans WR Brandin Cooks not expected to play in Week 9
Disappointed he was not traded at this week’s deadline, Brandin Cooks has not practiced leading up to the Texans’ Week 9 matchup with the Eagles. The disgruntled wide receiver will not play against Philadelphia on Thursday night, Ed Werder of ESPN.com tweets. Cooks is not at the team’s...
Patriots place T Marcus Cannon on IR with a concussion
Cannon suffered a concussion in Week 8. He joins Brian Hoyer as Patriots to be placed on IR after concussions this season. Cannon must miss at least four games. Despite Hoyer being eligible to return from IR, the Patriots have not activated the veteran backup yet. The Patriots have six injury activations remaining this season; one of those should be expected to be reserved for Cannon down the line.
Is Baker Mayfield open to re-signing with the Panthers?
The Panthers are sticking with P.J. Walker this week against the Bengals; Baker Mayfield will be Carolina’s backup for the second straight week since returning from a high ankle sprain. A backup option in 2020 and 2021, Walker is the fifth player to be the Panthers’ preferred starting quarterback since Cam Newton‘s first tenure wrapped in 2020, joining Teddy Bridgewater, Darnold, Newton (stint No. 2) and Mayfield.
Dolphins, Bradley Chubb agree on extension
The Dolphins are working fast with Bradley Chubb. Less than two days after trading for the veteran pass rusher, they reached an agreement to extend him, The Score’s Jordan Schultz reports (via Twitter). Chubb is signing a five-year, $110M deal that includes $63.2M guaranteed, according to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero...
Report: Commanders HC Ron Rivera refused to trade RB Antonio Gibson
Gibson is currently halfway through his third season in the NFL as well as his third season leading Washington in rushing yards. Gibson came in as a rookie third-round pick out of Memphis and immediately earned the starting job in Washington over Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic. He pieced together an impressive rookie season with 795 rushing yards, averaging 4.68 yards per carry, and 11 touchdowns. A year later, Gibson took the mantle as a bell-cow back for the Football Team, backed up by the likes of McKissic, Jaret Patterson, Jonathan Williams, and Wendell Smallwood. Given over 54% of the carries, Gibson racked up 1,037 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns.
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman to undergo season-ending surgery
The Ravens will be without their No. 1 wide receiver for the rest of the season. Rashod Bateman will undergo surgery to repair a Lisfranc issue, John Harbaugh said Thursday via ESPN.com’s Jamison Hensley on Twitter. This foot operation is expected to sideline the second-year receiver for this campaign’s...
