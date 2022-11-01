DENVER — Living in the Great Plains and Mountain West, there are a lot of hazards we are used to dealing with — harsh winters, severe storms, wildfires and floods. There are other natural dangers that don’t easily come to mind. The same forces that produce our stunning mountain ranges are also responsible for causing earthquakes. From the Bitterroot to the Tetons, the Sangre de Cristo to Wasatch, fault lines run through much of our part of the country. These areas of increased stress create the potential for significant earthquakes. Just in recent years we’ve seen quakes in Magna, Utah, in 2020 and Lincoln, Montana, in 2017.

UTAH STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO