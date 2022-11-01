Read full article on original website
Thousands of open positions being offered at statewide virtual job fair
The Utah Department of Workforce Services is calling on all job seekers to attend its statewide virtual job fair on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 60 Utah employers, hiring for thousands of open positions across the state, will be participating in the free online event. Job...
WholesomeCo offers free cannabis delivery service to Utah County
Since the Utah Medical Cannabis Act was enacted in 2018, cannabis has become extremely accessible for Utahns with qualifying conditions. WholesomeCo, a medical cannabis pharmacy located in West Bountiful, now offers same-day delivery to 99 percent of Utah’s population across the state, for free. After following the steps to obtain a medical cannabis card, patients can conveniently receive orders right to their doors. As the first and only licensed pharmacy in Utah to offer free statewide delivery, WholesomeCo strives to make medical cannabis accessible for anyone who needs it.
Stossel: Inconvenient facts
Electric cars sales are up 66% this year. President Joe Biden promotes them, saying things like, “The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified” and, “There’s no turning back.”. To make sure we have no choice in the matter, some left-leaning states have...
State agency cancels Utah Lake island proposal from Lake Restoration Solutions
After months and years of consideration, questioning and possibility, the man-made island proposal for Utah Lake is done. On Thursday, the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands announced that it ended the proposed Utah Lake Restoration Project. “Because the pending application considers disposal of land that would impede...
Guest opinion: After the Great Shakeout: Take the next step in earthquake readiness
DENVER — Living in the Great Plains and Mountain West, there are a lot of hazards we are used to dealing with — harsh winters, severe storms, wildfires and floods. There are other natural dangers that don’t easily come to mind. The same forces that produce our stunning mountain ranges are also responsible for causing earthquakes. From the Bitterroot to the Tetons, the Sangre de Cristo to Wasatch, fault lines run through much of our part of the country. These areas of increased stress create the potential for significant earthquakes. Just in recent years we’ve seen quakes in Magna, Utah, in 2020 and Lincoln, Montana, in 2017.
Guest opinion: Broadband infrastructure key for communities
During the past few years, billions of dollars in federal investment has been focused on speeding up broadband infrastructure deployment. If the pandemic did one thing here in Utah, it was highlighting just how important broadband is for each one of us, and in particular for those in rural communities.
Area libraries awarded for ‘extra mile’ of services, outreach
Five Utah County libraries were recently recognized with The Quality Library Designation Award. The award, which comes from the Utah State Library Division, is given to libraries that are providing exemplary service in their communities. According to Rachel Cook, Utah State Library consultant, the Quality Library Award is given as...
US House GOP hopefuls have outraised opponents $8.32M to $361,041
They don’t call Utah a red state for nothing. As Election Day edges closer, the four U.S. House races in Utah are solid bets for the four Republican hopefuls, all of them incumbents. Even the 1st District Democratic hopeful, Rick Jones, recognizes the long odds he faces in ousting U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, the GOP incumbent.
Guest opinion: Utahns deserve better decision-making by congressmen
This was Sen. Mike Lee’s vision for Vernal, Utah, announced during a town hall meeting I attended in St. George shortly after he took office. More oil and gas extraction in Utah seemed to be his chosen theme of the evening. Probably not the best choice since roaming through the audience holding a microphone for people to ask questions was his chief of staff at the time, Spencer Stokes, an energy lobbyist. There was no mention of alternative energy sources, climate change or extraction’s effects on Uintah County residents’ health.
Letter: Consider voting Evan McMullin for the Senate
Utah is often referred to as one of the reddest red states. Yet in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections Donald Trump received a much lower percentage of our vote than previous Republican candidates. Not since 1996 has a Republican received a lower percentage. We should ask why. I...
Letter: Anti-animal cruelty group backs Lee for Senate
Animal Wellness Action, a national organization devoted to creating legal standards against cruelty to animals, is pleased to endorse Senator Mike Lee in his re-election campaign. Senator Lee recently joined Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., in cosponsoring the FDA Modernization Act. That bill, which cuts through red tape by repealing a 1938 Depression-era mandate for animal testing for any drug or vaccine, passed the Senate unanimously at the end of September.
