As if defeating the Buffalo Bills wasn’t going to be difficult enough Sunday, the New York Jets saw Zach Wilson and two other key players go down in the first quarter. Wilson was drilled by DaQuan Jones while throwing a pass late in the quarter. The Jets quarterback got up and fell back down, holding his left leg, after completing the third-down pass to Garrett Wilson. Fortunately for New York, he was able to head off the field under his own power and remained in the game.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO