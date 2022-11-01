ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Clifton restaurant giving away free winter coats

CINCINNATI — A local restaurant is handing out free winter coats before chill kicks in. Good Plates Eatery is offering free coats outside its location on McMillan Street in Clifton. The restaurant said it's asking people to donate any size coats to help him keep up the inventory. Donations...
Neighborhood Spotlight: Hyde Park

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Hyde Park neighborhood unique. The affluent neighborhood of Hyde Park, located on the east side of Cincinnati, is known for its spectacular Victorian and Tudor-style homes in park-like settings and for top-notch schools. One of Cincinnati's oldest, and hippest shopping meccas, Hyde Park Square has over 100 one-of-a-kind shops, cafes, and chic restaurants. The approximately three-square-mile neighborhood is named after the elegant Hyde Park of New York, and was listed as one of "America's Best Neighborhoods" in Forbes.
The Most Famous Ice Cream Spot in All of Cincinnati

The company also has a long and exciting history. Initially, Louis Graeter sold ice cream in local street markets. Eventually, he expanded his business to include locations in Columbus and Louisville. Today, it remains a popular Cincinnati attraction. Whether you are looking for a scoop of vanilla, chocolate, or anything...
What is Cincinnati's Famous Skyline Chili

The original Skyline Chili restaurant was established in 1949. The dish's name was inspired by the cityscape of the city where the first location opened. Chef Nicholas Lambrinides first ate the chili at a railway restaurant. Eventually, they moved on to open his own restaurant, which is now a chain with locations across the Cincinnati area and in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida.
Cincinnati Pizza Week: $9 pies from city's most popular pizza joints

CINCINNATI — It's the most wonderful time of the year!. Cincinnati Pizza Week returns next week, offering $9 pizza pies from some of Cincinnati's most popular pizza joints. For seven days -- from Nov. 7 through the 13 -- participating restaurants will bake up their own spin on the wheel - from signature pies to secret menu specialties and more.
Catch-a-Fire pizza opens third location in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio — Catch-a-Fire Pizza is expanding, opening its third location in the greater Cincinnati area. The pizza chain's Lebanon location opens Saturday, Nov. 5. It's located right in the middle of downtown Lebanon. Catch-a-Fire, which originally opened as a food truck in Cincinnati 10 years ago, serves pizzas...
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 4-6

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. A Cincinnati Christmas tradition is back, with magnificent holiday decorations, a lavish train display and — of course — lush foliage and poinsettias.
Moeller football coach needs kidney transplant

CINCINNATI — Moeller High School heads into their playoff game against St. Xavier with a win against the Bombers, and a 9-1 season record. The Crusaders also have a source of inspiration borne out of respect: their assistant head coach’s fight against kidney disease. Coach Darryn Chenault is...
Endangered missing Hamilton woman home safely

HAMILTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. According to the Hamilton Police Department, Nancy Herald has returned home safely. Hamilton police are searching for an endangered missing woman on Saturday morning. According to officials, Nancy Herald, 80, drove away from her home at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday in a silver/grey 2008...
Seven Hamilton County children adopted ahead of holiday season

CINCINNATI — It was a special day in Hamilton County Probate Court. Each year, Hamilton County Job and Family Services partners with Hamilton County Probate Court to hold a special day of adoption ceremonies. This year, seven Hamilton County children have been adopted by six families, just in time...
Downed wires reported on Camvic Terrace in Cheviot

Downed wires reported on Camvic Terrace in Cheviot.
