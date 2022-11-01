Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
dayton.com
Father and son bring decades of meat industry experience to new shop in Hamilton
HAMILTON — Meat-eaters in Butler County have another place to get their steaks and pork. Special T Meats opened in May in Hamilton and is owned and operated by father-son team Chuck and Jeremy Toulouse. “We’ve talked about doing this for 30 years, and just over the last two...
WLWT 5
Clifton restaurant giving away free winter coats
CINCINNATI — A local restaurant is handing out free winter coats before chill kicks in. Good Plates Eatery is offering free coats outside its location on McMillan Street in Clifton. The restaurant said it's asking people to donate any size coats to help him keep up the inventory. Donations...
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Hyde Park
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Hyde Park neighborhood unique. The affluent neighborhood of Hyde Park, located on the east side of Cincinnati, is known for its spectacular Victorian and Tudor-style homes in park-like settings and for top-notch schools. One of Cincinnati's oldest, and hippest shopping meccas, Hyde Park Square has over 100 one-of-a-kind shops, cafes, and chic restaurants. The approximately three-square-mile neighborhood is named after the elegant Hyde Park of New York, and was listed as one of "America's Best Neighborhoods" in Forbes.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Most Famous Ice Cream Spot in All of Cincinnati
The company also has a long and exciting history. Initially, Louis Graeter sold ice cream in local street markets. Eventually, he expanded his business to include locations in Columbus and Louisville. Today, it remains a popular Cincinnati attraction. Whether you are looking for a scoop of vanilla, chocolate, or anything...
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is Cincinnati's Famous Skyline Chili
The original Skyline Chili restaurant was established in 1949. The dish's name was inspired by the cityscape of the city where the first location opened. Chef Nicholas Lambrinides first ate the chili at a railway restaurant. Eventually, they moved on to open his own restaurant, which is now a chain with locations across the Cincinnati area and in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida.
WLWT 5
Meal delivery nonprofit struggling after alleged catalytic converter theft
CINCINNATI — A vehicle that’s been on the road serving the community is parked for now. The van is owned by the BLOC Cafe Kitchen. The organization uses it to pick up and deliver meals to folks in need. Now, their work has slowed down a bit after the founders say the van’s catalytic converter was stolen.
Pepperidge Farms discontinues bread used to make hanky panky appetizer
Pepperidge Farms did not say why the company discontinued its Jewish rye bread, or when exactly it decided to do so.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Pizza Week: $9 pies from city's most popular pizza joints
CINCINNATI — It's the most wonderful time of the year!. Cincinnati Pizza Week returns next week, offering $9 pizza pies from some of Cincinnati's most popular pizza joints. For seven days -- from Nov. 7 through the 13 -- participating restaurants will bake up their own spin on the wheel - from signature pies to secret menu specialties and more.
WLWT 5
Catch-a-Fire pizza opens third location in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Catch-a-Fire Pizza is expanding, opening its third location in the greater Cincinnati area. The pizza chain's Lebanon location opens Saturday, Nov. 5. It's located right in the middle of downtown Lebanon. Catch-a-Fire, which originally opened as a food truck in Cincinnati 10 years ago, serves pizzas...
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 4-6
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. A Cincinnati Christmas tradition is back, with magnificent holiday decorations, a lavish train display and — of course — lush foliage and poinsettias.
spectrumnews1.com
Moeller football coach needs kidney transplant
CINCINNATI — Moeller High School heads into their playoff game against St. Xavier with a win against the Bombers, and a 9-1 season record. The Crusaders also have a source of inspiration borne out of respect: their assistant head coach’s fight against kidney disease. Coach Darryn Chenault is...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo reveals newest nutcracker statue featuring Fiona the hippo
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoos Fiona the hippo's stardom is reaching new heights. The zoo revealed its newest 24-foot tall nutcracker statue featuring the famous hippo resident. The zoo teased the statue on Wednesday saying its giving the giant nutcracker statue a whole new look. The zoo said the statue...
WLWT 5
Endangered missing Hamilton woman home safely
HAMILTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. According to the Hamilton Police Department, Nancy Herald has returned home safely. Hamilton police are searching for an endangered missing woman on Saturday morning. According to officials, Nancy Herald, 80, drove away from her home at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday in a silver/grey 2008...
Cincinnati Residents Call Out Greyhound for Moving Bus Terminal to the Suburbs
The new terminal in Arlington Heights leaves many riders in the lurch, some say.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries at Race Street and Garfield Place in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries at Race Street and Garfield Place in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Customer charged in double shooting of Wendy's employees in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — A customer has been charged in a double shooting that left two fast food workers injured. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Wendy's in Walnut Hills on William Howard Taft Road. Police responded around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 18. Cincinnati police tell WLWT the...
WLWT 5
Seven Hamilton County children adopted ahead of holiday season
CINCINNATI — It was a special day in Hamilton County Probate Court. Each year, Hamilton County Job and Family Services partners with Hamilton County Probate Court to hold a special day of adoption ceremonies. This year, seven Hamilton County children have been adopted by six families, just in time...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Camvic Terrace in Cheviot
CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Camvic Terrace in Cheviot. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Professional yard clean up: average costs and what to look for before booking
CINCINNATI — Sometimes fall can feel overwhelming when you look around and see all those leaves. The thought of raking and bagging all of that yard waste yourself may have some of you looking for help. So we wanted to know what the cost of a professional cleanup typically...
Comments / 2