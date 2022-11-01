Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Multiple charges filed in hunting incident that went viral online
EDDY CO., N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Charges have been filed in a hunting dispute in Eddy County that went viral on social media. North Dakota Game Warden James Myhre was called on the morning of Oct. 21 after landowner Jeffrey Erman accused a group of hunters of being on his land.
newsdakota.com
Back to the Dakota Bowl! Jamestown Outlasts Red River
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – For the second consecutive season, the Jamestown High School football team is headed back to the Fargodome as the Blue Jays took down Grand Forks Red River 27-13 in the 11A semifinals. Neither team got on the scoreboard in the opening quarter of play but...
newsdakota.com
Four Arrested After High Risk Traffic Stop, Search Monday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Four people were taken into custody following a high risk traffic stop in Jamestown Monday afternoon. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger reports officers with his department, Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, James Valley Special Operations, and North Dakota Probation and Parole conducted the stop on 2nd Ave. SW in the 1000 block of Jamestown at around 4:15 PM.
