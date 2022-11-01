Read full article on original website
Keisha Lance Bottoms, ex-Atlanta mayor, says Democrats "cannot let up until this election is over"
Washington — Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Sunday that Democrats must continue to push their closing messages to voters in the final days of the midterm election cycle as they fight to convince the electorate that the Democratic Party should maintain their hold on the House and Senate.
Former President Trump faces deadline to hand over documents to the Jan. 6 Committee
After being subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 Committee in October, former President Trump has until Friday to hand over the requested documents. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins CBS News to discuss if Trump will cooperate.
Biden, Trump return to campaign trail in final countdown before Election Day
Washington — President Biden and former President Donald Trump are back out on the campaign trail Sunday stumping for candidates from their respective parties as the midterm election cycle comes to a close. Mr. Biden headed Westchester County, New York, to campaign for Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is fending...
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Nov. 6, 2022
On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Keisha Lance Bottoms, former mayor of Atlanta and senior adviser to President Biden. Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and CBS News cybersecurity expert and analyst. Laura Meckler, Dr. Scott Gottlieb and Emily Oster. Click...
CBS News
85% of Fulton County voted for Trump, but that's not how people there define themselves
MCCONNELLSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - It's not a stretch to say right now – days before polls open – that Mastriano and Oz will win Fulton County, in southcentral Pennsylvania. And it won't be close. U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz are statistically tied in recent polls....
Over half of Republicans running for federal, statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about 2020 election
Over half of all Republican midterm candidates running for federal and statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about the validity or integrity of the 2020 election results, and according to CBS News' analysis, all of the states but two — Rhode Island and North Dakota — have a candidate on the the ballot who is an "election denier," that is, who denies the results of the 2020 election were valid.
Sununu says Trump 2024 announcement "not going to make any difference" for other GOP candidates
"Whether President Trump decides to run or not, it's not going to make any difference, in terms of the fact that you're still going to see eight to maybe even a dozen other candidates jump in the race," GOP Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire says.
Where abortion is on the ballot on Election Day
CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford and political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns discuss the fight over abortion rights on the state level in Tuesday's midterm elections.
Despite giving him a disparaging nickname, Trump calls for voters to re-elect DeSantis as competing rallies kick off in Florida
Trump tried out a new nickname on DeSantis Saturday, calling him "Ron DeSanctimonious" with Election Day just a few days away.
Presidents rally for party candidates in close Pennsylvania Senate race
President Biden, former President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama are campaigning in Pennsylvania to support their parties’ candidates as the race nears the homestretch. Caitlin Huey-Burns has more on this pivotal election.
Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania
Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party's biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman,...
Pushing Total Bullshit Misinformation Is Not ‘Healthy Skepticism’ of the Powerful
There’s a bizarre fallacy being pushed by the right-of-center commentariat and MAGA politicians, which is that the mainstream media, government, and other gatekeepers are innately untrustworthy—therefore even the worst purveyors of fact-bereft garbage are “valuable” to the public discourse, because they serve as a necessary check on “the powerful.”The theory has even been used to laud the liar-for-profit Alex Jones as a brave dissident, a bulwark in the resistance against “the cathedral.” The anti-democracy, neoreactionary writer Curtis Yarvin credits himself for coining the phrase, which he defines as thus: “‘The cathedral’ is just a short way to say ‘journalism plus...
Democrats have slight lead in Pennsylvania Senate, governor's races
Several polls show Democrats have a slight lead in Pennsylvania's Senate and gubernatorial races. Oprah gave a boost to Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, endorsing him over his Republican opponent and her former friend, Dr. Mehmet Oz. Plus, President Biden and former President Obama will campaign for Democrats in Philadelphia in a final push before Election Day. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBS News' Weijia Jiang to discuss.
Analysis on final midterms push and impact of Biden, Trump on campaign trail
Big names are out in support of candidates in key races with the midterm election just days away. CBS News political analysts Ashley Etienne and Leslie Sanchez join "CBS Mornings" to break down the closing messages for both sides and the key races to watch on Election Day.
Fetterman says he's "proud" to campaign with "100% sedition-free" presidents, Biden and Obama
Washington — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman said Thursday that he's "proud" to appear alongside President Biden and former President Barack Obama in the closing days of his campaign for the Senate and praised the two as "100% sedition-free." In an interview with CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent...
CBS News
Recalling the words of Abe Lincoln as Election Day approaches | 60 Minutes
It’s been as long, as negative and as nasty a campaign as anyone can remember. In his second inaugural address Abe Lincoln, who knew a little bit about how deep divisions wound a country, spoke of binding up those wounds, "With malice toward none with charity for all.”
Political analysts say both Republicans and Democrats are optimistic ahead of midterm elections
Political analysts say both Republicans and Democrats are optimistic ahead of the midterm elections, as early voting breaks records in some battleground states. The 34 million people who have already voted early is "good from the Democrats' perspective for the party," said CBS News political analyst Ashley Etienne. "Democrats are...
Finding political diversity in prepper communities | 60 Minutes
Author Bradley Garrett tells Jon Wertheim, "I would go to these prepper communities and it was one of the few places that I could go to where people from-- with different political and ideological beliefs were talking to each other."
How social media has changed the U.S. Congress
As modern election campaigns blaze an ever-growing digital trail, experts warn that the political power of social media is reaching far beyond the ballot box. Every seat in the House of Representatives and about a third of the Senate will be contested in Tuesday's midterm elections. In the final stretch leading to Election Day, concern has emerged that social media not only plays a role in political campaigns, but in the behavior and decision-making of some American legislators.
Trump friend Thomas Barrack speaks, and dances, after acquittal in foreign lobbying case
Thomas Barrack, the billionaire longtime friend and adviser to former President Donald Trump, was accused of trying to use his connections to Trump's administration to advance the interests of the United Arab Emirates.
CBS News
