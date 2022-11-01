ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Nov. 6, 2022

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Keisha Lance Bottoms, former mayor of Atlanta and senior adviser to President Biden. Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and CBS News cybersecurity expert and analyst. Laura Meckler, Dr. Scott Gottlieb and Emily Oster. Click...
CBS News

Over half of Republicans running for federal, statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about 2020 election

Over half of all Republican midterm candidates running for federal and statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about the validity or integrity of the 2020 election results, and according to CBS News' analysis, all of the states but two — Rhode Island and North Dakota — have a candidate on the the ballot who is an "election denier," that is, who denies the results of the 2020 election were valid.
CBS News

Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania

Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party's biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman,...
TheDailyBeast

Pushing Total Bullshit Misinformation Is Not ‘Healthy Skepticism’ of the Powerful

There’s a bizarre fallacy being pushed by the right-of-center commentariat and MAGA politicians, which is that the mainstream media, government, and other gatekeepers are innately untrustworthy—therefore even the worst purveyors of fact-bereft garbage are “valuable” to the public discourse, because they serve as a necessary check on “the powerful.”The theory has even been used to laud the liar-for-profit Alex Jones as a brave dissident, a bulwark in the resistance against “the cathedral.” The anti-democracy, neoreactionary writer Curtis Yarvin credits himself for coining the phrase, which he defines as thus: “‘The cathedral’ is just a short way to say ‘journalism plus...
CBS News

Democrats have slight lead in Pennsylvania Senate, governor's races

Several polls show Democrats have a slight lead in Pennsylvania's Senate and gubernatorial races. Oprah gave a boost to Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, endorsing him over his Republican opponent and her former friend, Dr. Mehmet Oz. Plus, President Biden and former President Obama will campaign for Democrats in Philadelphia in a final push before Election Day. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBS News' Weijia Jiang to discuss.
CBS News

Recalling the words of Abe Lincoln as Election Day approaches | 60 Minutes

It’s been as long, as negative and as nasty a campaign as anyone can remember. In his second inaugural address Abe Lincoln, who knew a little bit about how deep divisions wound a country, spoke of binding up those wounds, "With malice toward none with charity for all.”
CBS News

How social media has changed the U.S. Congress

As modern election campaigns blaze an ever-growing digital trail, experts warn that the political power of social media is reaching far beyond the ballot box. Every seat in the House of Representatives and about a third of the Senate will be contested in Tuesday's midterm elections. In the final stretch leading to Election Day, concern has emerged that social media not only plays a role in political campaigns, but in the behavior and decision-making of some American legislators.
CBS News

CBS News

