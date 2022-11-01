ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

BP sees $2.5 billion UK tax bill this year including windfall levy

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
  • Companies

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) expects to pay around $2.5 billion in taxes for its British North Sea business this year, including $800 million in a windfall tax, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Britain in May imposed the 25% Energy Profits Levy (EPL) on North Sea oil and gas producers to raise money to help households struggling to pay their bills after energy prices spiked in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The EPL, which brings total taxation on UK North Sea oil and gas production to 65%, includes incentives to increase spending in new oil and gas projects.

In 2021, BP paid $120 million in tax for its UK North Sea business, a spokesperson said.

Shell said last week it did not expect to pay the windfall tax in Britain in the current quarter because its investments offset the tax under the incentive mechanism, while TotalEnergies said it paid $600 million for four months of windfall taxation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nqn5U_0iuTJioT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvC50_0iuTJioT00

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world's biggest economy.
Reuters

Dollar bounces as Chin sticks to pandemic policy

SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Asian stocks looked set for a choppy start on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, helping the dollar recover some losses while dealing a setback to commodities.
Reuters

"Live up to your climate promises," UK PM will say

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will on Monday use a speech at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt to tell world leaders to deliver on their promises to tackle global warming.
Reuters

Investors pile into cash at fastest rate since COVID crisis-BofA

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Investors put money into cash at the fastest pace at the start of a quarter since the 2020 COVID crisis in the week to Wednesday, as heightened volatility and questions over the U.S. rate outlook triggered a safe-haven dash, BofA Global Research said on Friday.
Reuters

Biden says meeting with oil companies has not been set up

SAN DIEGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday a meeting with oil companies has not been scheduled, after earlier saying he was planning to talk to the firms to complain about their record profits while gas prices remain high.
Reuters

Fed's Barkin sees 'potentially a higher end point' for rates

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin on Friday said he is ready to act more "deliberatively" on consideration of the pace of future U.S. interest rate hikes, but said rates could continue rising for longer and to a higher end point than previously expected.
Reuters

Reuters

640K+
Followers
363K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy