Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Rewards Vault Edition Owners After Controversial Release
Infinity Ward is trying to make up for the controversial release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's Vault Edition. Call of Duty is one of the biggest releases in the gaming industry each year, often it's the biggest release. As such, Activision loves to capitalize on this by selling various special editions. Before digital games became the dominant way of buying games, the series would release extravagant collector's editions with things like mini-fridges, drones, night vision goggles, and other fancy things that reflected some key item in that year's title. As things have shifted toward digital releases, Activision has opted to reward players with in-game items ranging from skins to boosters.
ComicBook
PS5 Getting New Ninja Turtles Game
PS5 users are getting a new Ninja Turtles game. Right now on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One users can enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu Games. After coming to these platforms back in June, the game is making the next-gen jump to PS5 on November 15. And if you already own the game on PS4, the PS5 version is a free update. Unfortunately, this free upgrade isn't that meaningful because the two versions are identical according to Tribute Games.
ComicBook
PlayStation Shutting Down PS4 Exclusive Next Year Making it Unplayable
Sony is shutting down a PS4 exclusive next year, making the PlayStation game unplayable in the process. The good news within this bad news is that the game isn't being shut down until April 14, 2023, giving PlayStation gamers a bit more time to play the game and earn its various trophies. After this, it doesn't matter if you downloaded the game in time as it will be completely unplayable as you have to be online to play the game.
ComicBook
Classic PS3 Series Revealed for PlayStation Plus Premium Library
PlayStation is bringing a classic series from the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 eras to the PS5 via the console's PlayStation Plus Premium library. Earlier this year, Sony found a way to deliver a much requested feature to its fans on modern consoles. For years, many have asked for generational backward compatibility beyond just the PS4. While it's not quite the same as Xbox's backward compatibility, PlayStation has made it so fans can access a wide spanning library of games from across the various generations of consoles, including the PS1, PS2, and PS3. This has allowed fans to go back and visit their favorite classics, get introduced to new ones, and have access to a lot of games.
ComicBook
Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution Announced by Ubisoft
Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution -- starring Giancarlo Esposito, the actor behind the villain in Far Cry 6 -- has been announced by Ubisoft and is slated to release sometime in February 2023. While the name may suggest this is Far Cry 6 DLC or a standalone Far Cry spin-off, it's not. Rather, Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution is a prequel audible series. And for now, this is the extent we know about it.
ComicBook
Starfield Release Date Update Shared by Xbox
Xbox and Bethesda have provided a release date update on Starfield, the new space-faring RPG from the latter's internal studio Bethesda Game Studios, which is the team responsible for The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. As you may know, the game is scheduled to release sometime in the first half of 2023. This is the same window given to another Bethesda game, Redfall. It hasn't been confirmed, but you'd expect a little bit of distance between these two releases so they don't compete and cannibalize each other.
ComicBook
New Pokemon Appears in Pokemon Go as Mysterious Website Appears Online
A never-before-seen Pokemon has appeared in Pokemon Go that seems to be tied to a mysterious new website. Players have a new Pokemon following them around in Pokemon Go. The Pokemon appears at the end of today's Pokemon Go Community Day Classic event, when several gold PokeStops appear. Spinning on one of the gold PokeStops causes a new "???? Coin" to appear inside a player's inventory and the new Pokemon to follow the player around on the overworld map. Players can collect up to 100 of the mystery coins by spinning PokeStops in Pokemon Go, although what they do is unclear. The new Pokemon was first leaked yesterday in Pokemon Go's source code. The Pokemon carries a coin on its back and resembles a bipedal ant with dowsing rod elements. The Pokemon is not currently catchable in the game, nor has its name been given.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Game Just Released Today and Has an 88 Metacritic Score
Xbox Game Pass has been updated with a new game; a game that literally just released today and currently boasts a very impressive Metacritic score of 88. How long the game will be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know, but it's available across all versions of the subscription service: Cloud, Console, and PC. It also doesn't matter what tier you're subscribed to -- standard or Ultimate -- as it's available via both.
ComicBook
New "Mind Blowing" Xbox Series X Exclusive Teased by Xbox Boss
A new Xbox Series X|S console exclusive has been teased by Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios. According to Booty, developer inXile Entertainment -- which Microsoft owns -- is working on something special. For those that don't know, inXile Entertainment is best known for the Wasteland and The Bard's Tale series. it's a team that has produced several critically-acclaimed games, though the more niche genres it occupies has prevented it from setting the world on fire commercially.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Owners Get Stealth Release, Free for Some
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners were surprised with a new stealth release today, and it's free for some users. The Nintendo Switch usually has a monopoly on stealth releases, but more developers and publishers are starting to deploy the same tactic on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, especially when the game is already available on PS4 and Xbox One. The latest example of this is Endling: Extinction s Forever, which was randomly dropped on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today. And if you own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, it's free.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Demand Changes to Controversial Feature
A new PlayStation Plus feature has left subscribers on PS4 and PS5 unsatisfied. Earlier this year, PlayStation Now was combined with PlayStation Plus to form PlayStation Plus Extra, a subscription service very similar to Xbox Game Pass in the sense it contains a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games that's constantly evolving thanks to a steady rotation of games. That said, the middle tier of PlayStation Plus could use -- at least -- one improvement according to some Reddit users.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Get Free N64 Surprise
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED -- or, more specifically, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with the Expansion Pack -- just got a free N64 surprise. In addition to adding the first two Mario Party games on N64 to the Switch Online Expansion Pack library, Nintendo has dished out free N64 icons, the first of their kind.
Comments / 1