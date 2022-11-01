ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. SEC fines Koppers Holdings for making misleading statements

 5 days ago
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP.N) agreed to pay a $1.3 million civil fine to resolve U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges it failed to disclose material information about financial measures it highlighted regarding its efforts to reduce debt.

The regulator said on Tuesday that the Pittsburgh-based provider of carbon compounds, chemicals and wood products did not disclose that it met its debt reduction targets by withholding substantial past-due vendor payments in its 2019 fiscal year.

Koppers did not admit or deny wrongdoing.

