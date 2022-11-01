ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK's Royal Mail pauses access to online service after cyber incident

 4 days ago
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail has temporarily stopped access to its click and drop website after a data breach where customers could see information of other users' orders and is working on a fix, the post and parcel services company said on Tuesday.

"We fully understand and apologise for the inconvenience caused by this. Our engineers are working as hard as possible to get the site back up and running as expected," it said.

Royal Mail, owned by International Distributions Services (IDSI.L), did not give details of how many customers' data was compromised and how long it might take to bring the website back online.

The company's click and drop website allows customers to pay for postage online, print labels, and track parcels and posts once they have been dropped off.

The issue comes just a day after Royal Mail's largest labour union rejected a new conditional pay offer from the group, flaring up a long-running dispute over pay while it also works on a transformation plan to shift its focus to parcels amid sliding letter volumes.

Earlier in the day, Sky News first reported the cyber incident.

Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world's biggest economy.
BBC

Manston migrant centre like a zoo, says asylum seeker

Conditions at an overcrowded migrant centre in Kent were akin to living in a prison or a zoo, a recent resident has told the BBC. Ahmed - not his real name - said people at the Manston processing centre were treated like "animals" with 130 people forced to share a single large tent.
mailplus.co.uk

Lock your doors to stop migrants sneaking inside

RESIDENTS in Dover are being told to lock their doors to stop runaway Channel migrants slipping into homes to demand money, phones and getaway cars. In an extraordinary letter, Dover district council warned tenants at a retirement complex to take security ‘precautions’ after a panicking young Albanian walked from the beach into a lone woman’s flat and hid in her bedroom this weekend.
