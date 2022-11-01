ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens climbing AFC futures odds board

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 5 days ago
Futures odds shifts are beginning to spotlight a rising contender in the AFC: the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens jumped to +800 to win the conference at 5-3 following the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North duel on Monday night that capped Week 8 in the NFL.

News-Herald

