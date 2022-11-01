Read full article on original website
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized
Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
CBS News
Road closed in Mullica Hill following accident
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A road is closed following an accident in Gloucester County. Authorities were called to an accident with entrapment on Ellis Mill Road in Mullica Hill just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ellis Mill Road is closed for investigation in the area of Elk and Clems Road.
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Alternating Traffic in Camden
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be installing services to the new gas main on State Street in Camden from Monday Nov. 7 to Friday Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. There will be alternating traffic with flaggers on State Street between North 7th and North 10th streets.
Football: No. 9 Camden defeats Cedar Creek in Central, Group 3 semifinals
Second-seeded Camden, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, opened up an 18-point lead at halftime on its way to a 25-0 win over sixth-seeded Cedar Creek in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 4 tournament in Camden. Deante Ruffin opened the scoring with a touchdown run...
Man suffers graze wound in shooting at Wawa in Torresdale
According to employees, the 34-year-old victim got into a verbal altercation with another male inside the Wawa.
Man Found Guilty of Murdering Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Woman in 2014
Authorities say a man who was originally from Mays Landing has been found guilty of murdering a woman from Egg Harbor Township in 2014. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Wednesday, a jury found 42-year-old Timothy Wright guilty of first-degree murder. Wright was charged with strangulating and killing 25-year-old...
Philadelphia man arrested, charged after found riding Bensalem school bus
Police say 40-year-old Elliott Smith Jr. boarded the bus at Brownsville Road and Weldon Avenue and sat alone.
Paulsboro upsets top-seeded Woodstown to reach sectional final
The 0-3 start was the program’s worst in almost 50 years, and at that point, a winless season seemed almost as likely as a trip to the sectional championship game for the Paulsboro football team. Yet there the Red Raiders were on Friday, flying to the ball on defense,...
Trenton Man Arrested For Shoplifting $1,134. Items From East Windsor Target
November 4, 2022 EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–East Windsor Police Department responded on October 31, 2022 to the East Windsor Target…
3 Separate $50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in South Jersey
The Halloween night Powerball drawing was very profitable for three players in South Jersey. Three separate $50,000 winning lottery tickets were sold in Burlington County, Camden County, and Ocean County. Those winning tickets reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Monday, October 31st,...
NBC Philadelphia
5 Charged in Massive Multi-County Gun Trafficking Ring
Five men were arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a massive gun trafficking organization that purchased 34 firearms in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region. Clayton Robinson, 20, allegedly led the organization with help from his brothers, 31-year-old Julian Robinson and 18-year-old...
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs
From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
abandonedway.com
Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished
The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
3 men killed in 2 shootings in Pa. neighborhood
Three men were shot and killed in two shootings in less than an hour in Pa., according to police. Police arrived at the 200 block of South Saint Bernard Street in Philadelphia in response to a call about gunshots after midnight Friday, according to 6ABC. Authorities found two unresponsive men...
Trattoria Giuseppe, a Newtown Square Favorite, Closes for Good as Pandemic Leads to Bankruptcy
A favorite family-run Italian restaurant in Newtown Square closed over Thanksgiving weekend after a 15-year run as it files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, writes Laura Smythe for Philadelphia Business Journal. Trattoria Giuseppe at 4799 West Chester Pike was owned by Giuseppe Musso, a chef who worked in Sicily, Italy, and...
Delaware County Memorial Hospital operations to be suspended
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health is suspending operations at Delaware County Memorial Hospital on Monday, a spokesperson for the county said Friday night. According to Delaware County, the decision to close the hospital is a direct result of the Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer Health's parent company, to adequately staff Delaware County Memorial Hospital. In October, a judge granted a temporary injunction halting the transformation of Delaware County Memorial Hospital into a behavior center. ChristianaCare Health System was set to buy Crozer Health, which runs four hospitals in Delaware County, but both sides weren't able to agree...
fox29.com
Police: Woman, 22, critical after shooting in SW Philadelphia; person in custody
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A person is in custody after a 22-year-old woman was shot in the chest in Southwest Philadelphia. The shooting happened just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon, officials said, on the 6700 block of Guyer Avenue, inside of a home. Responding officers took the woman to Penn Presbyterian Medical...
