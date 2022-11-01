Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police investigating fatal shooting of 22-year-old man
Officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in Irvington, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Saturday. Aziz Ibn Rasheed Bell, of Hillside, was fatally shot on Saturday, authorities said. Around 3:26 a.m. that day, Irvington police received a 911 call saying an unidentified male was lying on the ground near Smalley Terrace and Oak Avenue in Irvington.
Man placed gun against cop’s face and started firing, document detailing shooting reveals
The man who shot and wounded two Newark police officers at an apartment building Tuesday placed his gun on the face of one of the cops and started firing, documents detailing the incident acquired by NJ Advance Media show. Officers Johnny Aquino and Jabril Paul were dispatched to an apartment...
Two shot in Jersey City and four arrested, including a 16-year-old, police say
Four people, including a 16-year-old, were arrested Thursday night after two people were shot in a Jersey City area known for violent crime, authorities said. JCPD officers assigned to a fixed post on Martin Luther King Drive heard gunshots just after 9 p.m. coming from the area of MLK Drive and Virginia Avenue and immediately located two men with gunshot wounds, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
Passenger dies, driver seriously injured in N.J. crash, police say
The passenger of a Subaru died and the driver of the car was seriously injured after a Thursday morning crash with a Ford utility truck in Mullica Township, police said. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of White Horse Pike and Elwood Road, according to a statement from the Mullica Township Police Department.
Two killed in N.J. highway crash, state police say
Two people were killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 287 in Somerset County, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said. The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. at milepost 17.5 on the southbound highway in Bridgewater Township, according to State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez. A vehicle struck the guardrail and a bridge support, the sergeant said.
Man torched $1 million worth of commercial vehicles, authorities allege
The owner of a Point Pleasant Beach realty and insurance business was arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to an unidentified business in Wall Township in September, authorities announced Thursday. Officers from the Wall Township Police Department were called to the business, located on...
Newark Police Department searching for missing woman
By Newark Police Department NEWARK, NJ – Police Seek the Public’s Help in Locating Missing 56-Year-Old Woman Suffering from Schizophrenia Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Patricia Farmer, 56, reported missing on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ms. Farmer, who suffers from schizophrenia, was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. in the area of Richelieu Terrace near Cliff Street. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in quickly locating Ms. Farmer, who resides in East Orange but was visiting a family member when she went missing. Ms. Farmer is described as 5’6” tall The post Newark Police Department searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘Professional’ shoplifters busted at N.J. outlets after stealing $60K in goods, cops say
Four members of what police described as a “professional shoplifting” ring from Baltimore were arrested last weekend at Jackson Premium Outlets after authorities were tipped off to their presence ahead of time. The quartet, who police say had stolen nearly $60,000 in merchandise at the shopping center in...
Fugitive wanted in 19-year-old N.J. killing arrested in Central America
A fugitive wanted for the 2003 murder of a woman with whom he shared a Plainfield apartment, was arrested earlier this year in Central America and extradited back to New Jersey early Friday morning, authorities said. On July 23, 2003, officers from the Plainfield Police Department were called to to...
Alleged gunman pleads not guilty in Newark police shooting
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting two Newark police officers pleaded not guilty on Thursday. A judge ordered Kendall Howard to remain jailed until a detention hearing on Nov. 9. Howard was arrested Wednesday after a manhunt. In addition to the attempted murder charge, he’s been hit with […]
Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2019 Jersey City fatal shooting
The man who gunned down a Jersey City father of five in front of his home three years ago will spend most of the remainder of his life in prison, authorities said. Darius Bolden, 36, was sentenced Thursday by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez to 45 years in prison for the murder of 35-year-old Jason Dunbar Aug. 27, 2019, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Court upholds case against man who attacked woman, left her for dead
Warning: This article includes graphic details of violence and sexual assault. A state appeals court has upheld the case against a Willingboro man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in Camden, then cutting her throat and leaving her for dead in a vacant lot. The woman survived. Andre Wesley, 35,...
Union City police officer charged with DWI, assault by auto in off-duty crash
A Union City police officer has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI), reckless driving and third-degree assault by auto for an early morning crash last month. Kevin Roldan, 24, who has been with the police department a little more than a year, was cited on Oct. 16 after a 3 a.m. crash at Paterson Avenue and Harrison Street in Hoboken, according to a redacted criminal complaint.
15 arrested in ring that cops say ‘flooded’ N.J. city’s streets with illegal guns
State and federal authorities say they’ve dismantled a South Carolina-to-Paterson gun-trafficking ring in which firearms were bought cheaply down South and then sold at big markups on city streets. NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin came to St. Luke Baptist Church in Paterson Thursday to announce the indictment of...
Pedestrian struck, killed by train at Princeton Junction station, NJ Transit says
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a commuter train at the Princeton Junction station late Friday, transit officials said. The NJ Transit Northeast Corridor train was traveling from Penn Station New York to Trenton when it struck the pedestrian shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to a statement from the agency.
Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Hackensack High-Rise: Sources
A jumper who leapt from a Hackensack high-rise Friday, Nov. 4 has been pronounced dead, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. The victim landed on a parking deck after leaping from a balcony at the Excelsior 1 on Prospect Avenue around 11:40 a.m., according to city police and Daily Voice sources.
Woman, 59, in critical condition after she was hit crossing N.J. street
A Bergen County woman was in critical condition Wednesday after she was hit by a car while walking crossing a street in Hackensack, authorities said. The 59-year-old Hackensack woman was struck by a car traveling south on Hudson Street toward Kansas Street, according to police. The 63-year-old driver remained at...
Man stabbed for defending Jersey City pizzeria employees from abusive customer: police
A man who was defending pizzeria employees from an abusive customer early Tuesday morning was stabbed in the abdomen, Jersey City police said. The incident occurred at Stella’s on Grove Street, near Jersey City City Hall, at 1:30 a.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 25-year was rushed to...
Girl, 6, among 2 people hurt in Newark shooting
A 6-year-old girl and a man in his 20s were shot and injured Tuesday evening in Newark, authorities said. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of South Orange Avenue, Newark police said in a statement. The incident appeared to be unrelated to the shooting of...
15-year-old boy reported missing after leaving Tottenville High School, cops says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old boy who has been reported missing and most recently was seen at Tottenville High School in Huguenot. On Monday at about 1:50 p.m., Evan Vasquez of Charleston left the high school at...
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0