BOSTON -- Storrow Drive in Boston. It's where moving trucks stop with a bang. Before 1951, there was no Storrow Drive, it was just the Esplande to-be. The area was the bucolic baby of wealthy Bostonian James Storrow and his philanthropic wife Helen. They never wanted a road here but after they died, the road was born. The overpass is about as low as a basketball rim, setting up trucks to have their roofs ripped right off. There are warning signs. But what else can be done to stop trucks from getting "Storrowed?" WBZ-TV asked the state if they had any...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO