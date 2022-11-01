Read full article on original website
arkvalleyvoice.com
Recycling Leftover Paint a Cinch in Chaffee County
Unwanted paint can clutter up your basement, garage, or crawl space. If this is your household, you’re not alone – it is estimated that more than 1 million gallons of leftover paint are stored in homes and businesses across Colorado. In an environmentally-friendly county such as Chaffee County,...
Chaffee BoCC Approves Support for Buena Vista Parks and Trails
During its Tuesday, November 1 regular meeting, the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) made a decisi0n to postpone its discussion of the final major component of Module 1 of the revisions to the county’s Land Use Code (LUC), the section of private land camping that has bedeviled the BoCC, to January 10, 2023. The topic has been discussed multiple times in public, and each time new issues and new input has shifted the LUC draft document.
“Suspicious Substance” in Adams County Ballot, Chaffee Returns Top 38 Percent
On Thursday, November 4, Colorado’s Adams County Clerk and Recorder’s Office received a ballot envelope containing a suspicious white substance. The Adams County Clerk Josh Zygielbaum notified law enforcement and they are investigating. Zygielbaum said that during and after the 2020 election his staff had so many threats...
League of Women Voters of Chaffee County Announces Christmas Poinsettias Sale
It’s Time to Order Christmas Poinsettias and Cactus. The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County (LWVCC) have announced its annual Poinsettia and Christmas Cactus Sale: which begins Monday, November 7, and ends Saturday, Nov 19. The sale is important to the LWVCC. Proceeds from the sale help to...
Chaffee Community Clinic (CCC) to Offer Free A1C Testing
Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) will be offering free A1C testing at its upcoming Chaffee Community Clinic (CCC) events on Monday, November 14 in Salida and Tuesday, November 15 in Buena Vista. The A1C test—also known as the hemoglobin A1C or HbA1c test—is a simple blood test that measures average...
Clarifying Salida Senior Center Ballot Question
With only five days left until the November 8 election, a question has come up regarding the City of Salida Ballot Question 2C, regarding the transfer of the building owned by the city itself to the organization conducting community activities. The wording reads:. City of Salida Ballot Question 2C. Conveyance...
Chaffee 2022 General Election Ballot Returns Approach 6400
As we enter the final few days of the 2022 General Election it is worth noting up front — before diving into the election return numbers for Chaffee County — that it is against the law to harass or intimidate election workers. In Chaffee County, there have been...
Salida City Council Hears Clerk’s Office overview, Amplified Sound Permit Feedback
The Salida City Council met in a combined session on Tues. Nov. 1. While the regular session agenda seemed straightforward, with ordinance 2022-19 continued to Nov. 15 and another (a zoning clean-up matter) on first reading, considerable time was spent on a public hearing for an amplified sound permit. City...
BV Library continues virtual author talks, annual Local Author Fair
The Buena Vista Public Library’s (BVPL) Virtual Author Talks are scheduled for November and December, as well as their Local Author Fair. BVPL’s Local Author Fair will run from 12:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. The fair will coincide with the town’s holiday opening.
Youthful Voters Like This Could Have an Impact on the 2022 Mid-term Election
My experience dropping off my election ballot at the Chaffee County Administration building dropbox Nov. 1, was unexpectedly uplifting. Sure, I was glad to have completed – and signed – my ballot and maneuvered my walker over to the drop box and inserted it. There was someone parked...
Letter to the Editor: Election Perspective
When PT Wood ran for mayor against incumbent Salida Mayor Jim Livecchi he won in a landslide victory garnering 69 percent of the votes to 31 percent for LiVecchi. Beating an incumbent mayor like that says two things- the challenger must have been pretty good and the mayor must have been pretty bad. PT Wood did such an amazing job as Mayor his first term that he ran unopposed in his re-election. Chaffee County is lucky to have such an experienced and proven person running for County Commissioner.
