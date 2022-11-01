ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

arkvalleyvoice.com

Recycling Leftover Paint a Cinch in Chaffee County

Unwanted paint can clutter up your basement, garage, or crawl space. If this is your household, you’re not alone – it is estimated that more than 1 million gallons of leftover paint are stored in homes and businesses across Colorado. In an environmentally-friendly county such as Chaffee County,...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee BoCC Approves Support for Buena Vista Parks and Trails

During its Tuesday, November 1 regular meeting, the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) made a decisi0n to postpone its discussion of the final major component of Module 1 of the revisions to the county’s Land Use Code (LUC), the section of private land camping that has bedeviled the BoCC, to January 10, 2023. The topic has been discussed multiple times in public, and each time new issues and new input has shifted the LUC draft document.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee Community Clinic (CCC) to Offer Free A1C Testing

Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) will be offering free A1C testing at its upcoming Chaffee Community Clinic (CCC) events on Monday, November 14 in Salida and Tuesday, November 15 in Buena Vista. The A1C test—also known as the hemoglobin A1C or HbA1c test—is a simple blood test that measures average...
SALIDA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Clarifying Salida Senior Center Ballot Question

With only five days left until the November 8 election, a question has come up regarding the City of Salida Ballot Question 2C, regarding the transfer of the building owned by the city itself to the organization conducting community activities. The wording reads:. City of Salida Ballot Question 2C. Conveyance...
SALIDA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee 2022 General Election Ballot Returns Approach 6400

As we enter the final few days of the 2022 General Election it is worth noting up front — before diving into the election return numbers for Chaffee County — that it is against the law to harass or intimidate election workers. In Chaffee County, there have been...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

BV Library continues virtual author talks, annual Local Author Fair

The Buena Vista Public Library’s (BVPL) Virtual Author Talks are scheduled for November and December, as well as their Local Author Fair. BVPL’s Local Author Fair will run from 12:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. The fair will coincide with the town’s holiday opening.
BUENA VISTA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Youthful Voters Like This Could Have an Impact on the 2022 Mid-term Election

My experience dropping off my election ballot at the Chaffee County Administration building dropbox Nov. 1, was unexpectedly uplifting. Sure, I was glad to have completed – and signed – my ballot and maneuvered my walker over to the drop box and inserted it. There was someone parked...
arkvalleyvoice.com

Letter to the Editor: Election Perspective

When PT Wood ran for mayor against incumbent Salida Mayor Jim Livecchi he won in a landslide victory garnering 69 percent of the votes to 31 percent for LiVecchi. Beating an incumbent mayor like that says two things- the challenger must have been pretty good and the mayor must have been pretty bad. PT Wood did such an amazing job as Mayor his first term that he ran unopposed in his re-election. Chaffee County is lucky to have such an experienced and proven person running for County Commissioner.
SALIDA, CO

