Registration Open for City of West Palm Beach Winter Break Camps

The City of West Palm Beach Parks and Recreation Department will soon be accepting registrations for its Winter Wonderland, Winter T.G.N.S. Days, and Winter Break Skate camps. Details for each program are below.

Winter Wonderland Camp

REGISTRATION: November 28, until slots are filled.

GRADES: K-8

Dates: December 27-30.

Days: Tuesday – Friday

Time: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Gaines Park Community Center, 1501 N Australian Ave. or

South Olive Community Center, 345 Summa St.

COST FOR FULL SESSION: $70/residents, $115/non-residents

Winter T.G.N.S. (Thank Goodness No School) Days

REGISTRATION: November 28, until slots are filled.

DATES: December 22, 2022 and January 3, 2023

TIME: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Gaines Park Community Center, 1501 N Australian Ave.,

South Olive Community Center, 345 Summa St., or

Vedado Park Community Center, 3710 Paseo Andalusia

COST PER DAY: $20/residents, $32/non-residents

Winter Break Skate Camp

REGISTRATION: November 28, until slots are filled.

DATES: December 27-30.

DAYS: Tuesday - Friday

TIME: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WHERE: Phipps Park, 4715 S. Dixie Hwy.

COST PER DAY: $12/city residents, $15/non-residents

Proof of City of West Palm Beach residency is required. An annual $25 registration fee is required for all families enrolling in the program. First-time participants must register in-person at a Parks and Recreation community center or at City Hall, 401 Clematis Street. Current participants may enroll online at parks.wpb.org. For questions, call (561) 804-4900 (TTY: 800-955-8771).

