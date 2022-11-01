Read full article on original website
Rapid Reaction: No. 10 LSU outlasts No. 6 Alabama, 32-31, in OT
Rapid Reactions Presented by — First place in the SEC West was on the line when No. 6 Alabama visited No. 10 LSU on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2) could take control with a victory heading into its game next week at Ole Miss, the only other team in the division with just 1 loss.
Brian Kelly goes on expletive-filled tirade against officials during Alabama-LSU game
Brian Kelly is fed up with the officials in Death Valley. The 1st-year LSU coach went on an expletive-filled tirade against the officials working the game after the Tigers kicked a field goal to take a late lead over Alabama. Use your imagination here. LSU is in a back-and-forth battle...
Arrests made on field in Tiger Stadium after LSU beats Alabama in overtime
Arrests were made on the field as LSU fans celebrated the 32-31 overtime win over Alabama. It was the second time in 3 games that a team that defeated Alabama saw their fans storm the field. Following Mason Taylor’s 2-point conversion catch in the corner of the end zone to...
Tipgate: Controversial call against LSU drew fans' ire late in OT
Alabama had a controversial call late in the loss to LSU that led to the Crimson Tide’s go-ahead touchdown in overtime. A pass that was found that it wasn’t tipped, after instant replay review, held up a pass interference call against LSU, and 3 plays later, Alabama’s Roydell Williams ran in a 1-yard touchdown.
LSU fans troll Texas A&M over latest hype video
Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was famous for his “one team, one heartbeat” saying during his tenure, especially during the 2019 national championship season. The Tigers, of course, had one of the best teams in college football history, led by Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, when they finished undefeated and thrashed Clemson 42-25 in the College Football Playoff. Orgeron went from assistant to interim to permanent head coach during his time at LSU. The rise was as dramatic as the fall.
SEC highlights rule to clarify overturned controversial Alabama fumble vs. LSU
The SEC passed along to the media the rule that the officiating crew relied on during the first half when Alabama had a near fumble overturned on review. Tigers safety Sage Ryan stripped Alabama tight end Cameron Latu of the ball, and appeared to recover it. However, after review, the officials overturned the call, and ruled that because Latu touched the ball when he was out of bounds, the ball was ruled dead and could not be recovered by the defense.
John Parker Wilson identifies the defensive key for Alabama at LSU
John Parker Wilson spotted the defensive key for Alabama’s Week 10 game against LSU. This game could help decide the winner of the SEC West since both teams have a 4-1 conference record. It will be a top 10 matchup and will have College Football Playoff implications for Alabama. In the initial Playoff rankings, Alabama checked in at No. 6. It will be important for Alabama to secure a road win on Saturday.
Booger McFarland, Greg McElroy preview Alabama at LSU
Booger McFarland and Greg McElroy previewed the Week 10 matchup between Alabama and LSU. This game will feature No. 6 Alabama and No. 10 LSU in a top 10 meeting. This game has College Football Playoff and SEC Championship implications. It will be a road game for Alabama and will be a critical game in the SEC West.
Bill O'Brien getting called out for Alabama's offensive play vs. LSU
Bill O’Brien and Alabama’s offense have been less than impactful against LSU’s defense. In fact, the Tide’s offense has struggled for much of the night. Tiger Stadium is definitely a factor, but the Tide’s offense has been out of rhythm. LSU leads Alabama 7-6 at...
Demarcus Riddick, 4-star 2024 ATH/LB out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment
Demarcus Riddick, a 4-star ATH/LB out of Clanton, Alabama (Chilton County) has announced plans to play in the SEC. Riddick, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 212 pounds, is the No. 2 linebacker in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 2 player overall in the state of Alabama. He has a reported 15 offers, including Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Florida State. He was recruited to Georgia by Glenn Schumann.
Alabama vs. LSU: Prediction and preview
Alabama and LSU will meet for the 87th time on Saturday, with a primetime meeting on ESPN. The Crimson Tide hold a 55-26-5 all-time advantage in the series, including a 29-9-2 mark in Baton Rouge. Alabama won last year, 20-14, and has won 2 straight in the series. The Crimson Tide have won 10 of the last 11 meetings. Alabama coach Nick Saban is 12-5 against LSU, while LSU coach Brian Kelly is 0-2 against Alabama.
Auburn coach injures himself running down the sideline calling a timeout
Auburn coach Ike Hilliard is giving his all for the Tigers on Saturday night. The Tigers are in a battle with Mississippi State and the players are leaving it all on the field. Well, so is Hilliard on the sidelines. As you can see below, both Hilliard and interim head...
Nick Saban discusses why LSU has 'improved dramatically' since the season began
Nick Saban and No. 6 Alabama will look to cash in on a victory at No. 10 LSU if they wnat to advance to the SEC title game. The teams are joined by No. 11 Ole Miss in a 3-way tie in the West division. The Tigers went on a...
Hugh Freeze to Auburn? Fans, media point to Tigers job after Liberty downs Arkansas
Could Hugh Freeze be making a return to the SEC soon?. Freeze’s Liberty Flames made quick work of Sam Pittman’s Arkansas squad, reaching an 8-1 record with a 21-19 win over the Razorbacks. The connection is not hard to make here. Auburn recently let go of head coach...
Garrett Dellinger injury: Brian Kelly updates status of LSU guard for Alabama
Garrett Dellinger was originally ruled out for LSU’s game against Alabama on Saturday, per Brian Kelly during weekly media availability on Thursday night. The Tigers’ left guard originally had a hand injury that required surgery and sidelined him against Auburn. He returned for the game against Tennessee but was forced to exit after injuring his knee in what was later ruled an MCL injury.
What interim HC Cadillac Williams said following Auburn's loss to Mississippi State
Cadillac Williams was this close to capturing his first win as a head coach. Auburn led with under a minute remaining, but ended up falling in overtime to Mississippi State, 39-33. He spoke postgame about how he felt about his team’s effort. He seemed most impressed by the fact...
Kirk Herbstreit explains what is wrong at Auburn and why it may not be an attractive job
Kirk Herbstreit was asked about the Auburn coaching vacancy Saturday morning in College GameDay, and his answer was straight to the point. Herbstreit called out the mess at Auburn and explained what is wrong on The Plains — explaining it extends to many off-the-field things. “Auburn is one of...
Mike Leach recaps narrow win over Auburn, says 'I guess you could say we're tough and dumb'
Mike Leach recapped Mississippi State’s 39-33 win in overtime over Auburn, and concluded that the Bulldogs have trouble enjoying success. “I guess you could say we’re tough and dumb,” he said. “We’ve got to enjoy prosperity more.”. The win gave Mississippi State a 6-3 record,...
Auburn coaching search: David Pollack floats name for Tigers next head coach
Auburn’s coaching search is about to really heat up as November gets underway. Bryan Harsin was fired on Monday, and now, Auburn is looking for its next coach. On Saturday morning, College GameDay analysts weighed in on Auburn’s coaching search, and David Pollack floated a name that “ain’t going to be scared of nobody,” — Lane Kiffin. Kiffin, of course, is a popular name for the Auburn job.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 12
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.
