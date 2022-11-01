The SEC passed along to the media the rule that the officiating crew relied on during the first half when Alabama had a near fumble overturned on review. Tigers safety Sage Ryan stripped Alabama tight end Cameron Latu of the ball, and appeared to recover it. However, after review, the officials overturned the call, and ruled that because Latu touched the ball when he was out of bounds, the ball was ruled dead and could not be recovered by the defense.

