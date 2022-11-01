ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

wevv.com

City of Evansville's official Christmas tree arrives at Civic Center

The City of Evansville's official Christmas tree arrived on Friday morning. The 22-foot-tall 16-foot-wide Norway Spruce was put in place at the Civic Center early Friday morning ahead of the annual tree-lighting ceremony, which is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. The community is invited to attend that event,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

City-County leaders break ground on Hopkins County Sportsplex

Construction has begun on a new multi-million dollar project in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Madisonville-Hopkins County Sportsplex project is finally off the ground as county officials call it a project they’ve been putting off for nearly 15 years now. Madisonville leaders and Hopkins County community members gathered for the...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union presents Historic Newburgh Winterlights

Historic Newburgh, Inc, will hold its third annual fundraising event-2022 Newburgh Winterlights. Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union presents the event. The event will include thousands of lights along the Rivertown Trail from the Aurand Trailhead, across the red bridge, through the woods, and onto the overlook. This year's Historic Newburgh...
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Several agencies battle large wildland fire in Henderson County

Several agencies were called to the scene of a wildlands fire in Henderson County, Kentucky on Friday. The Smith Mills Fire Department said its units, along with Corydon Civil Defense, Cairo Fire Department, Union County Fire Department, Henderson City/County Rescue Squad and the Kentucky Division of Forestry, were fighting a wildland fire around 2:40 p.m. Friday.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Boil advisory issued in part of Muhlenberg County

Residents in part of Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, are currently under a boil advisory. Officials with the Muhlenberg County Water District #3 said Thursday morning that some customers were under the advisory due to water line repairs that were being made. According to the water district's announcement, affected customers include those...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Mesker Park Zoo moves birds indoors after avian influenza detected in southern Illinois

Zoo officials in Evansville, Indiana, say they've had to move all birds indoors after avian influenza was detected nearby. A statement from Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden says all penguins, Amazonia free-flight birds, and other susceptible species have been moved indoors for their safety after Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was detected about 80 miles from the zoo.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Doctors seeing high rate of flu in kids earlier than usual

Doctors are urging schools to take steps to prevent the spread of illness as flu season approaches. The temperatures might be unseasonably warm recently, but that doesn’t mean respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV aren’t spreading at high rates. Hospitals are saying it's the worst RSV season...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Victim identified in fatal Vanderburgh County crash

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash on Thursday. The coroner's office says 51-year-old Billy O'Dell of Evansville was the victim in the fatal crash, which happened at the intersection of North St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Juvenile arrested with gun and stolen credit cards in Owensboro

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, say a juvenile suspect is in facing charges after being caught with a gun and several stolen credit cards on Thursday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after someone submitted a tip about a juvenile with a firearm. OPD says...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Multiple reports of damage from Saturday morning storms

There have been multiple reports of damage from falling limbs and trees after severe storms ripped through the Evansville area on Saturday morning. At one location near Monroe and Riverside Drive, a tree fell on an apartment building being used as an AirBNB with multiple people inside. Near Riverside Drive...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Madisonville Police looking to hire dispatchers

Don't miss your chance to be the voice on the other end of the line in emergency situations. The Madisonville Police Department is looking for dispatchers. Authorities say they will be taking applications through December 31st. They will be scheduling testing in January for open positions. Officials say those interested...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Chandler Police Department receives 5 new defibrillators

The Chandler Police Department is thanking two local foundations as they receive five new defibrillators for their police cars. According to a recent post, the Heart Savers Foundation and the Warrick Community Foundation made the units possible. Officials say the new technology allows for every officer's unit to receive and...
CHANDLER, IN

