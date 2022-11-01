Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wevv.com
Boonville leaders hope to improve pedestrian and bicycle experiences through a new master plan
Boonville city leaders are asking for the public's input, while developing a bicycle and pedestrian master plan. The city was recently awarded a grant from the Indiana Department of Health to execute the proposal. The first opportunity to have your voice heard is through an online survey. Organizers of the...
wevv.com
City of Evansville's official Christmas tree arrives at Civic Center
The City of Evansville's official Christmas tree arrived on Friday morning. The 22-foot-tall 16-foot-wide Norway Spruce was put in place at the Civic Center early Friday morning ahead of the annual tree-lighting ceremony, which is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. The community is invited to attend that event,...
wevv.com
Daviess County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for cats to help with overflow of intakes
Animal control officials in Daviess County, Kentucky, are doing what they can to help with the large number of cats currently in their care. We're told the Daviess County Animal Shelter is waiving all adoption fees for young adult and adult cats through Nov. 15 to help with an overflow of intakes.
wevv.com
City-County leaders break ground on Hopkins County Sportsplex
Construction has begun on a new multi-million dollar project in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Madisonville-Hopkins County Sportsplex project is finally off the ground as county officials call it a project they’ve been putting off for nearly 15 years now. Madisonville leaders and Hopkins County community members gathered for the...
wevv.com
City of Evansville preparing for annual Christmas tree lighting at Civic Center
City officials in Evansville, Indiana, have made plans to hold an annual Christmas ceremony at the Civic Center. An announcement from the city says that Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be welcoming the start of the holiday season with the lighting of the city's official Christmas tree on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m.
wevv.com
Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union presents Historic Newburgh Winterlights
Historic Newburgh, Inc, will hold its third annual fundraising event-2022 Newburgh Winterlights. Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union presents the event. The event will include thousands of lights along the Rivertown Trail from the Aurand Trailhead, across the red bridge, through the woods, and onto the overlook. This year's Historic Newburgh...
wevv.com
Union County Public Library closed until further notice after being hit by car
Officials in Union County, Kentucky, are left picking up the pieces at their local library after it was hit by a car. A statement from the Union County Public Library shared just before 1 a.m. on Thursday said the library located in Morganfield would be closed until further notice due to the crash.
wevv.com
Warrick Humane Society to offer Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus
The Warrick Humane Society will soon offer pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus for pets, kids, and families. The event will take place on November 12th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on November 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Humane Society. All proceeds will go...
wevv.com
Vanderburgh Humane Society's annual Pet Pictures with Santa event
The Vanderburgh Humane Society's annual Pet Pictures with Santa is back. The event takes place at the Washington Square Mall today and ends at 6:00 p.m. and on November 6th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Pets of all species and people of all ages are invited to pose with...
wevv.com
Several agencies battle large wildland fire in Henderson County
Several agencies were called to the scene of a wildlands fire in Henderson County, Kentucky on Friday. The Smith Mills Fire Department said its units, along with Corydon Civil Defense, Cairo Fire Department, Union County Fire Department, Henderson City/County Rescue Squad and the Kentucky Division of Forestry, were fighting a wildland fire around 2:40 p.m. Friday.
wevv.com
Boil advisory issued in part of Muhlenberg County
Residents in part of Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, are currently under a boil advisory. Officials with the Muhlenberg County Water District #3 said Thursday morning that some customers were under the advisory due to water line repairs that were being made. According to the water district's announcement, affected customers include those...
wevv.com
Mesker Park Zoo moves birds indoors after avian influenza detected in southern Illinois
Zoo officials in Evansville, Indiana, say they've had to move all birds indoors after avian influenza was detected nearby. A statement from Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden says all penguins, Amazonia free-flight birds, and other susceptible species have been moved indoors for their safety after Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was detected about 80 miles from the zoo.
wevv.com
Doctors seeing high rate of flu in kids earlier than usual
Doctors are urging schools to take steps to prevent the spread of illness as flu season approaches. The temperatures might be unseasonably warm recently, but that doesn’t mean respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV aren’t spreading at high rates. Hospitals are saying it's the worst RSV season...
wevv.com
Victim identified in fatal Vanderburgh County crash
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash on Thursday. The coroner's office says 51-year-old Billy O'Dell of Evansville was the victim in the fatal crash, which happened at the intersection of North St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
wevv.com
Juvenile arrested with gun and stolen credit cards in Owensboro
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, say a juvenile suspect is in facing charges after being caught with a gun and several stolen credit cards on Thursday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after someone submitted a tip about a juvenile with a firearm. OPD says...
wevv.com
High-speed chase in Ohio County ends after turn down dead-end street, sheriff says
Authorities in Ohio County, Kentucky, say a man was arrested after starting a high-speed chase. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Wednesday, when deputies and members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force tried to pull over a green Ford Ranger on Highway 54 in Fordsville. The sheriff's...
wevv.com
Multiple reports of damage from Saturday morning storms
There have been multiple reports of damage from falling limbs and trees after severe storms ripped through the Evansville area on Saturday morning. At one location near Monroe and Riverside Drive, a tree fell on an apartment building being used as an AirBNB with multiple people inside. Near Riverside Drive...
wevv.com
Madisonville Police looking to hire dispatchers
Don't miss your chance to be the voice on the other end of the line in emergency situations. The Madisonville Police Department is looking for dispatchers. Authorities say they will be taking applications through December 31st. They will be scheduling testing in January for open positions. Officials say those interested...
wevv.com
Western Kentucky authorities looking for man with 5 arrest warrants
Authorities in western Kentucky are asking for the public's help finding a wanted man. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office put out the request on Friday, asking the public to keep an eye out for Daqwuan "Day Day" Vinson. According to the sheriff's office, Vinson has five active warrants out for...
wevv.com
Chandler Police Department receives 5 new defibrillators
The Chandler Police Department is thanking two local foundations as they receive five new defibrillators for their police cars. According to a recent post, the Heart Savers Foundation and the Warrick Community Foundation made the units possible. Officials say the new technology allows for every officer's unit to receive and...
Comments / 0