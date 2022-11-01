Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Related
WNEM
MSP investigating officer involved shooting in Bay Co.
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A State Police Special Investigation Team is looking into a Bay County shooting where a suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting. Officials said the shooting happened on November 6 at 12:45 a.m. on Marleen Drive near Murphy Street. A Tri-City Post canine trooper and dog were assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department with tracking a suspect who had fled during a possible assault.
Have you seen Davaree? Detroit police searching for teen who left his home Friday evening and never returned
Authorities in Detroit hope to reunite a missing teen with his family after he was last seen leaving his home Friday evening. The Detroit Police Department said Davaree Davis, 14, left his house in area of 20200 block of Woodingham without permission
WNEM
Two suspects arrested in Burton shooting
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Burton Police Department took two suspects into custody on Nov. 4 after being dispatched to a call about a shooting. At about 11:21 a.m., police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, all parties had left the area.
fox2detroit.com
Flint man pleads guilty to violent carjackings of women at gas stations
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man pleaded guilty Thursday to violently carjacking two women at gas stations. Darian Welch, 20, carjacked the victims on July 23, 2021, in Grand Blanc, and Sept.12, 2021, in Flint Township. Both crimes happened after midnight. In the first carjacking, authorities say Welch...
fox2detroit.com
Kidnapping victim shot in both legs, found with zip ties on her feet in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said a woman who was kidnapped out of Clinton Township was found shot in each leg and with zip ties around her feet late Thursday night. According to FOX 2 sources, police were flagged down near 7 Mile and Greenview in Detroit...
Michigan man charged with murder after fatal Halloween shooting
INKSTER, MI – Police have arrested a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting that occurred in Inkster on Halloween. Charles Henderson, 36, of Detroit was arraigned this week on charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to 26739 Yale Street in Inkster...
Michigan man allegedly fatally beat his wife with wrench while she was sleeping
WATERFORD, Mich. (TCD) -- A husband stands accused of beating his 38-year-old wife to death while she slept. On Oct. 16, Justin Wagenberg allegedly committed the crime in the couple’s home while the victim, Katy Dougherty, was asleep on the couch, MLive.com reports. After the attack, Wagenberg drove to Wisconsin and then back to Michigan to turn himself in two days later, on Oct. 18, according to WDIV-TV.
abc12.com
Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire
Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
WNEM
Flint family seeks justice in deaths of 2 boys
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A family is announcing legal proceedings after the deaths of their sons in a house fire in May. 9-year-old Lamar Mitchel and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell died from smoke inhalation when their home on West Pulaski Street in Flint caught fire. Their bodies were found after the house was given an all-clear by firefighters, a discovery that led to the resignation of one firefighter and the discipline of another.
Michigan Police Find Woman's Body In 19-Year-Old's Truck Following Crash
The discovery was made after the man crashed into a semi truck.
WILX-TV
2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
WNEM
7-year-old dies after shooting self with gun
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 7-year-old Saginaw County boy died after police say he shot himself with a gun. It happened just after midnight on Oct. 31 at Bavarian Village apartments in Bridgeport Township. The boy was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition. On...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Update: Couple involved in deadly dog attack in Macomb County have come forward
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The owners of the English Mastiff who killed a smaller dog outside the Kozy Korner Saloon have come forward. Police had been trying to locate the couple who left the bar in a rush on Oct. 22 after one of their dogs bit “Olaf” the Bichon.
WNEM
Family calls for justice in deadly Flint fire that killed 2 boys
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The attorneys representing the family of two boys who were killed in a Flint fire earlier this year held a press conference on Nov. 4 ahead of a city council meeting where they are expected to discuss the matter. On May 28, at about 9:01 p.m.,...
Police seek suspect after armed robbery at Family Dollar in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect after a Family Dollar was robbed. The incident happened at about 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, at the Family Dollar in the 15000 block of W. McNichols. Police say the suspect walked up to the counter, produced a weapon, and demanded money from the register.The suspect then fled the Family Dollar on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.No one was injured.According to police, the suspect is described as a 5'8" male who was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, disposable face mask, black zip-up jacket, black cargo pants, and red shoes. If anyone has any information about this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Warrant issued for suspect in Saginaw hit-and-run that left teen girl with serious injuries
SAGINAW, MI — Months after a teen girl suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Saginaw, a warrant has been issued for a suspect in the case. Authorities on Sept. 26 issued a warrant for a 40-year-old Saginaw woman on a charge of failure to stop at a personal injury accident resulting in serious bodily impairment. The charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend while holding her at Wayne motel for almost 7 weeks
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at a Wayne motel and assaulting her after kidnapping her in Flat Rock in September. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremy Robert Brock, 22, of Wayne, forced the victim from her home in the 26320 block of Iroquois Lane in Flat Rock with a handgun and made her steal a vehicle on Sept. 16.
Flint Family Dollar shooter became sick minutes after shooting, sister says
FLINT, MI – Ramonyea Bishop, the Flint man prosecutors have pinned as the trigger man in the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar security guard in March 2020, was visibly shaken up after returning to his sister’s apartment moments after the shooter, his sister testified Thursday in Genesee County Circuit Court.
Lansing Police need help solving assault & car theft case
Can you help the Lansing Police Department solve a vehicle theft and assault case?
Comments / 0