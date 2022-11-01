ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

MSP investigating officer involved shooting in Bay Co.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A State Police Special Investigation Team is looking into a Bay County shooting where a suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting. Officials said the shooting happened on November 6 at 12:45 a.m. on Marleen Drive near Murphy Street. A Tri-City Post canine trooper and dog were assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department with tracking a suspect who had fled during a possible assault.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Two suspects arrested in Burton shooting

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Burton Police Department took two suspects into custody on Nov. 4 after being dispatched to a call about a shooting. At about 11:21 a.m., police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, all parties had left the area.
BURTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Flint man pleads guilty to violent carjackings of women at gas stations

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man pleaded guilty Thursday to violently carjacking two women at gas stations. Darian Welch, 20, carjacked the victims on July 23, 2021, in Grand Blanc, and Sept.12, 2021, in Flint Township. Both crimes happened after midnight. In the first carjacking, authorities say Welch...
FLINT, MI
truecrimedaily

Michigan man allegedly fatally beat his wife with wrench while she was sleeping

WATERFORD, Mich. (TCD) -- A husband stands accused of beating his 38-year-old wife to death while she slept. On Oct. 16, Justin Wagenberg allegedly committed the crime in the couple’s home while the victim, Katy Dougherty, was asleep on the couch, MLive.com reports. After the attack, Wagenberg drove to Wisconsin and then back to Michigan to turn himself in two days later, on Oct. 18, according to WDIV-TV.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire

Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Flint family seeks justice in deaths of 2 boys

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A family is announcing legal proceedings after the deaths of their sons in a house fire in May. 9-year-old Lamar Mitchel and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell died from smoke inhalation when their home on West Pulaski Street in Flint caught fire. Their bodies were found after the house was given an all-clear by firefighters, a discovery that led to the resignation of one firefighter and the discipline of another.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

7-year-old dies after shooting self with gun

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 7-year-old Saginaw County boy died after police say he shot himself with a gun. It happened just after midnight on Oct. 31 at Bavarian Village apartments in Bridgeport Township. The boy was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition. On...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Family calls for justice in deadly Flint fire that killed 2 boys

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The attorneys representing the family of two boys who were killed in a Flint fire earlier this year held a press conference on Nov. 4 ahead of a city council meeting where they are expected to discuss the matter. On May 28, at about 9:01 p.m.,...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police seek suspect after armed robbery at Family Dollar in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect after a Family Dollar was robbed. The incident happened at about 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, at the Family Dollar in the 15000 block of W. McNichols. Police say the suspect walked up to the counter, produced a weapon, and demanded money from the register.The suspect then fled the Family Dollar on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.No one was injured.According to police, the suspect is described as a 5'8" male who was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, disposable face mask, black zip-up jacket, black cargo pants, and red shoes. If anyone has any information about this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Warrant issued for suspect in Saginaw hit-and-run that left teen girl with serious injuries

SAGINAW, MI — Months after a teen girl suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Saginaw, a warrant has been issued for a suspect in the case. Authorities on Sept. 26 issued a warrant for a 40-year-old Saginaw woman on a charge of failure to stop at a personal injury accident resulting in serious bodily impairment. The charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend while holding her at Wayne motel for almost 7 weeks

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at a Wayne motel and assaulting her after kidnapping her in Flat Rock in September. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremy Robert Brock, 22, of Wayne, forced the victim from her home in the 26320 block of Iroquois Lane in Flat Rock with a handgun and made her steal a vehicle on Sept. 16.
WAYNE, MI

