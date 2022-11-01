ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Khvicha 'Kvaradona' Kvaratskhelia used a FIFA loophole to flee Russia after invasion of Ukraine - now Napoli's £10m wonderkid is lighting up the Champions League as Europe's newest hot property heads to England for the first time to face Liverpool

By Oliver Salt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

After only racking up 20 hours of football for the club so far, the fact Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is already drawing comparisons with the legendary Diego Maradona tells you all you need to know about his impact at Napoli.

Being mentioned in the same breath as Maradona, a God in Naples and the greatest footballer of all time to many, would be an immense compliment for the most decorated and seasoned of players. Let alone a 21-year-old rookie with three months' experience in one of Europe's top five leagues.

Yet just 16 matches into his Napoli career, Kvaratskhelia has dazzled the Gli Azzurri faithful enough to earn himself the nickname 'Kvaradona', a catchy reference to their beloved Diego.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d8DqA_0iuTHbYy00
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is already drawing Maradona comparisons early into his Napoli career
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30zBAV_0iuTHbYy00
The 21-year-old has got off to a flyer after joining Napoli from Rubin Kazan back in the summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7uEJ_0iuTHbYy00
Gli Azzurri fans have labelled him 'Kvaradona', a catchy reference to their beloved Diego (R)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7iT8_0iuTHbYy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17S7Z9_0iuTHbYy00
Kvaratskhelia's ability to glide past players with ease has rarely been seen in Italy

'Kvaravaggio', playing on the name of the famous Italian Renaissance painter, is another, while some have even described him as the Georgian Messi.

No pressure, Khvicha...

As you can imagine, the young winger from Tbilsi has made a breathtaking start to life in Italy, registering eight goals and 10 assists already. That equates to 1.13 goal contributions per game, an incredible return for a player who had only featured in Russian and Georgian football up until August.

Kvaratskhelia's unique technical quality, eye for goal and ability to glide past opposition players with ease makes him the complete package. So far, it has been difficult to spot any weaknesses in his game.

Italian journalist Luca Montanari cannot recall a player making a similar impact in the country's history, meaning comparisons with Maradona and Caravaggio are well and truly deserved.

'These are heavy comparisons - probably unprecedented in the history of Italian football - but this is due to the impact he made on Napoli in the first few weeks of the season: four goals and an assist in six Serie A matches,' Montanari said.

'He has a great personality on the pitch, an insane eye for goal and is unstoppable with the ball at his feet. So far, it is virtually impossible to find any weaknesses. The only risk is that in the future he will not be able to handle such high pressure.'

Nevertheless, Kvaratskhelia does not appear the type to be overawed by big occasions.

He immediately hit the ground running in the Champions League, earning widespread plaudits after an outstanding debut against Liverpool. At times Kvaratskhelia ran rings around last season's finalists, who struggled to contain him on the night, and his classy performance inspired Napoli to a 4-1 victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OP3q1_0iuTHbYy00
The £10million summer signing's stats at Napoli this season - as provided by  sofascore
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmAOq_0iuTHbYy00
The Georgian star gained plaudits for an outstanding Champions League debut vs Liverpool
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VMBBG_0iuTHbYy00
His first four outings in Europe's elite club competition brought two goals and three assists
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zTUgn_0iuTHbYy00
Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti is a huge admirer of Kvaratskhelia, who he says is 'shy' off-pitch

His first four outings in Europe's elite club competition brought two goals and three assists. Luciano Spalletti has a squad packed with quality at his disposal, but it is the timid Georgian winger who will worry teams most.

Spalletti recently said: 'He is able to control any ball and make it clean, he has this very shy way of doing things, he never wants to be the centre of attention, but when he plays football, he is so confident.'

And to go with his remarkable talent, he also has an unusual backstory accompanying his rapid rise in Italy.

Kvaratskhelia, the son of former Azerbaijan international Badri Kvaratskhelia, began his professional career with Dinamo Tbilisi at the age of 16, having spent four years in their youth ranks, before moving to fellow Georgian team Rustavi one year later.

After making just 18 appearances for Rustavi a loan move to Russia's Lokomotiv Moscow came about in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign, and in just seven outings he made a significant impression on manager Yuri Semin.

When Lokomotiv failed to secure a permanent deal for Kvaratskhelia, Semin said: 'Losing that extremely talented boy made me cry.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3b3M_0iuTHbYy00
FIFA rules, which enabled foreign players to leave Russian clubs up until June 30 after the country's invasion of Ukraine, allowed him to exit Rubin Kazan and join Napoli in the summer

Rubin Kazan triumphed where their rivals had come up short that summer, forking out a rumoured £500,000 to bring him back to Russia. And it was at the Ak Bars Arena where he began to emerge as one of Europe's most promising young talents.

In February 2021, Kvaratskhelia was named by French publication L'Equipe as the 34th best player born after 2001. He was also the only player from the Russian Premier League to feature on the list.

He recorded nine goals and 18 assists in 73 appearances for Rubin, helping them win the 2019 Russian Cup while also being crowned the league's best young player in 2019 and 2021.

Some of Europe's mightiest clubs, including Manchester United, Tottenham, AC Milan and Juventus, were said to be circling - and it was the latter who looked in pole position to sign him.

That was before Russia sparked a worldwide crisis by invading Ukraine on February 24, a shocking attack which sent shockwaves rippling through the globe and, less importantly, set the wheels in motion for Kvaratskhelia to become Napoli's latest hero.

FIFA first enabled foreign players under contract with Russian teams to suspend their deals until June 30, while also allowing them to sign with clubs outside of the country up until the same date.

Kvaratskhelia took the decision to suspend his terms with Rubin on March 24, before fleeing Russia and heading back to Georgia with Dinamo Batumi for the remainder of the season.

The player's attention quickly turned to his next destination. There was no shortage of suitors, but reports at the time suggested Juve were the frontrunner to snap up Georgia's fresh-faced wonderkid.

In the end, Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici's departure to Tottenham put their move on hold and allowed Napoli to pounce, with president Aurelio de Laurentiis quickly agreeing a cut-price £10million deal for a player originally valued at close to £30million.

Fast forward four months and Kvaratskhelia is now being heralded as the heir to Napoli's former king, a player whose death brought the city to a standstill and inspired the club to rename their stadium in his honour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZxgCl_0iuTHbYy00
Fast forward four months and Kvaratskhelia is already lighting up Italian and European football
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LmihP_0iuTHbYy00
On Tuesday night the Napoli wonderkid visits England for the first time to take on Liverpool

It speaks volumes about the quality he is showcasing early on, which Liverpool already know all too well about.

On Tuesday night Kvaratskhelia makes his first trip to England to lock horns with the Reds once more, and another spellbinding display at Anfield would only increase his army of suitors.

Jurgen Klopp will now be well aware of the threat he poses and, as a result, must devise a plan to thwart him more sufficiently this time around if he wants to avoid another defeat.

Yet with his weaknesses so far undetected, how does anyone go about stopping Kvaradona?

