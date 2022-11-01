ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg teen killed in shooting at apartment complex

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Vicksburg teenager was identified as the person who was shot and killed on Blossom Lane in Warren County on Sunday, October 30.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the victim was identified 17-year-old Cameron D. Jefferson.

The shooting happened at the Apple Orchard Apartments on Blossom Lane. Authorities said Jefferson was shot inside a vehicle. His vehicle crashed into a tree after he was shot.

Jefferson died at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

WJTV 12

Woman injured in shooting on Watkins Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Friday, November 4. The shooting happened on Watkins Drive near Interstate 220. Police said more than 40 rounds were fired towards the woman’s vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects were in a white sedan. According to a witness, […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Three juveniles arrested in connection with death of Mississippi food delivery driver

Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Mississippi food delivery driver Wednesday night. A Capitol Police official said the three individuals were arrested Friday after police spotted a vehicle they believe was involved in the Wednesday incident in the Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson. The three suspects were arrested after a brief police chase.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three arrested for shooting death of Door Dash driver

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested three juveniles in connection to the fatal shooting of a Door Dash driver in Jackson. Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey said the three suspects were arrested after a chase on Friday, November 4. They’re also linked to another shooting that happened last week in Jackson. The Door Dash […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

19-year-old killed in Jackson crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Jackson police responded to a fatal accident at Highway 18 and Maddox Road. Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the accident occurred at 12:40 p.m. when a Hyundai Elantra ran the light and struck a Chevrolet Silverado.  According to Hearn, the passenger of the Hyundai, a 19-year-old woman, was […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Balloon release held for Jackson police officer killed in crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, family, friends, and police officers celebrated the life of Corporal Michael Tarrio. He’s the Jackson police officer who was killed last week in an accident. One week ago, Tarrio, 36, was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on Highway 80 near Battlefield Park. Police said a white pickup truck […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man found guilty of assaulting federal officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a three-day trial, a federal jury in Jackson returned a guilty verdict against a Jackson man for assault on a law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm. Prosecutors said De’Vadrick Markevin Booker, 24, was found guilty in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, an ATF Agent responded […]
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Remains of missing man found in Mississippi

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the camera was […]
SMITH COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Woman killed in crash on Highway 18 at Maddox Road

JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said a woman was killed Thursday in a crash on Highway 18 in Jackson. The coroner identified her as Lyzie Pevey, 19. First responders pulled Pevey from the vehicle and began performing CPR shortly after the wreck, which happened at...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Warren County shooting victim identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting outside an apartment complex in Warren County early Sunday morning has been identified. Cameron Dion Jefferson, 17, of Vicksburg, had been driving a car that struck a tree in the 900 block of Blossom Lane at the Apple Orchard Apartments complex. Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey reported Jefferson dead on the scene.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man sentenced for assaulting federal officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a Jackson man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for assault on a federal law enforcement officer. Demario Lamar Cotton, 40, was sentenced on November 2, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Cotton was in a vehicle fleeing law […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson man sentenced 20 years in federal prison for shooting law enforcement officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for assault on a federal law enforcement officer. Demario Lamar Cotton, 40, was arrested by the FBI on June 28, 2021, for shooting an agent from the Jackson office with a rifle after firing multiple shots at law enforcement vehicles during a traffic stop near Oaklawn and El Paso Street.
JACKSON, MS
KSLA

Dump truck hits overpass, killing Caddo man

WAVERLY, La. — A Shreveport man died when his dump truck ran off the interstate and struck an overpass, according to Louisiana State Police. Killed was 48-year-old Frederick Russell. The wreck occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 on Interstate 20 at Louisiana Highway 577 at the Madison...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WLBT

Man arrested, charged for stealing multiple trailers in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for stealing multiple trailers, including two U-Haul trailers, from businesses in Vicksburg on October 28. Melvin Corners, 60, was charged with two counts of grand larceny and two counts of receiving stolen property. Judge Angela Carpenter gave Corners a $50,000 bond on...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

