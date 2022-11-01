Vicksburg teen killed in shooting at apartment complex
VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Vicksburg teenager was identified as the person who was shot and killed on Blossom Lane in Warren County on Sunday, October 30.
Vicksburg Daily News reported the victim was identified 17-year-old Cameron D. Jefferson.
The shooting happened at the Apple Orchard Apartments on Blossom Lane. Authorities said Jefferson was shot inside a vehicle. His vehicle crashed into a tree after he was shot.
Jefferson died at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.Close
