Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
SMU beats Houston in highest-scoring regular-season game in college football history
SMU topped Houston 77-63 on Saturday in the highest-scoring regular-season game in college football history. The ridiculous matchup between AAC powers surpassed Pitt's 76-61 victory over Syracuse in 2016 when the Panthers and Orange combined for 137 points and nearly 1,300 yards of offense -- with 47 points coming in the fourth quarter alone.
CBS Sports
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: LSU soars after Alabama win as Georgia secures No. 1 in college football rankings
The first Saturday in November always proves to be a pivot point in the college football season, and the scores and results from Week 10 provided that once again. But while the top 10 of the updated college football rankings should get significantly shaken up come Sunday and Tuesday, the argument for No. 1 has become as simple as its been in weeks. When the new AP Top 25 is released Sunday, we're projecting that Georgia will not only hold that top spot but carry enough first-place votes to end the debates around that coveted poll position.
CBS Sports
Bowl projections: Georgia stays on top, Tennessee hangs on, TCU replaces Clemson in College Football Playoff
Georgia won its highly anticipated matchup with Tennessee, 27-13, but while the Bulldogs were third with the Volunteers first in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings, the Dawgs' win does not change the projected playoff matchups. A nine-point favorite entering the game, Georgia was already projected to beat Tennessee, win the SEC and earn the top spot in the CFP with the Vols expected to take the fourth seed.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Listed as doubtful
Edwards (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's prime-time battle against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Both Gus Edwards and Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle) are listed as doubtful, meaning the Ravens could be without three of their top offensive weapons, including Rashod Bateman (foot), who was placed on injured reserve this week. If Edwards is ultimately ruled inactive, expect both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to see work out of the backfield. The former was particularly effective in last Thursday's win, tallying 11 total touches for 67 total yards and a touchdown.
CBS Sports
Jalen Hurts on Eagles starting 8-0 for first time in franchise history: 'We haven't accomplished anything yet'
The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0. They are the only undefeated team in the league and are shocking everyone with such a hot start. Most people are impressed with their first half of the season performance, but Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts knows there is a lot more the team needs to do before they start celebrating.
CBS Sports
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins says Gonzaga would face 'tremendous awakening' if Bulldogs move to Big 12
Gonzaga has been the top dog in the West Coast Conference for a while now, but a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel noted the program is considering a move to the Big 12. While the Bulldogs have proven to be a national powerhouse on a consistent basis, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins thinks Gonzaga might not be ready for that new level of competition.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Done for the season
Head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Bateman will undergo season-ending surgery to address a Lisfranc injury to his left foot, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports. With Bateman done for the season, Devin Duvernay now profiles as the Ravens' top wideout, with Demarcus Robinson, James Proche and...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 9 Wide Receiver Rankings: Tyreek Hill enters the No. 1 overall WR discussion
When I did my projections process for Week 9 for the first time, I was faced with an alarming outcome: Tyreek Hill was my new No. 1 wide receiver. It's not a terribly advanced projections system, or anything, mostly involved inputting expected scoring from Vegas lines plus player usage stats for the season, but even still, I was surprised to see Hill at the top of the heap.
CBS Sports
How to watch Missouri vs. Kentucky: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Kentucky Wildcats are 6-1 against the Missouri Tigers since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Wildcats and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. UK is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes
Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Will return to team facilites
Cooks (personal) will be back in the Texans' facilities Friday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Cooks was held out of Thursday's game against the Eagles after missing a pair of practices following not being dealt at the trade deadline. While he may remain unhappy in his current situation, there is little Cooks can do besides return to the team -- particularly because he signed a two-year contract extension in April. Cooks' return to the team facilities suggests he'll suit up for a Week 10 matchup against the Giants, though that has not been officially announced by coach Lovie Smith.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces pass catchers in Week 9 win
Goedert brought in eight of nine targets for 100 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles' 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night. Goedert and Jalen Hurts consistently tormented the Texans' defense throughout the night, the former pacing the Eagles in receptions, receiving yards and targets in the process. The fifth-year tight end's catch total tied a season high as well, and the 100-yard effort was his first since Week 15 of last season. Goedert recorded his second touchdown of the season on a four-yard grab early in the fourth quarter for good measure, and he'll next take aim at the Commanders in a Week 10 home divisional clash on Monday night, Nov. 14.
CBS Sports
Rams' Jared Pinkney: Elevated from practice squad
Pinkney was bumped up to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday. Pinkney earned a spot on the team's practice squad after failing to make their 53-man roster out of camp. Assuming Pinkney suits up Sunday against the Buccaneers it'll be his first action of the season.
CBS Sports
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Puts in limited practice Thursday
Landry (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. During the part of the session open to the media, Landry took part but also didn't handle every drill, according to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Landry hasn't played since Week 4, so he may need to sustain some activity level through Saturday to have a chance to play Monday against the Ravens. After the Saints placed Michael Thomas (toe) on injured reserve Thursday, likely keeping him sidelined for the rest of the season, Landry will have a decent role in the offense once he proves his health.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 9 Quarterback Rankings: Limited supporting cast makes it tougher to trust Lamar Jackson
Over the past three weeks heading into Week 9 of the Fantasy Football season, there are only nine quarterbacks averaging 20 points or more, which is somehow worse than the already concerning season-long trends. And, that three-week span includes the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo and Marcus Mariota, who haven't exactly been high-priority streamers. Which means, as many as half the teams in your standard 12-team league have probably been stuck with scores from their quarterbacks in the high-tens lately – if you're lucky.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Another limited practice
Fant (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. After kicking off Week 9 prep with back-to-back capped sessions, Fant has just one more opportunity to get back to all activity Friday before Seattle potentially tags him with a designation for Sunday's game in Arizona. If he's able to suit up, he'll be looking to build upon the 22-176-1 line he's put together in eight games this season.
CBS Sports
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't play Sunday
Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker suffered a shoulder injury during the Titans' Week 8 win over Houston and will miss at least one additional game. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 10 against the Broncos. In Hooker's absence, Andrew Adams and Lonnie Johnson are both candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
College football rankings, grades: Georgia gets 'A+', Clemson earns an 'F' on Week 10 report card
Week 10 in college football was one of the wildest slates that we've seen in quite some time. Top-ranked Tennessee fell to No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson got smoked by Notre Dame and No. 6 Alabama fell to No. 10 LSU in a critical SEC West showdown in Death Valley. Those outcomes will undoubtedly shake up the newest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings set to be released on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Questionable for Week 9
Milano (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Milano finally returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, so at least he's trending in the right direction. With starting safety Jordan Poyer already ruled out for Sunday's game with an elbow injury, it would certainly help the Bills if one of their other star defensive players is able to suit up for the divisional contest.
CBS Sports
Rams' Van Jefferson: Limited again Thursday
Jefferson (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Jefferson made his season debut Week 8 against the 49ers, ultimately finishing fourth among Rams wide receivers in offensive snap share (53 percent) behind Cooper Kupp (95), Allen Robinson (93) and Ben Skowronek (62). While that trio combined for 20 targets, Jefferson wasn't looked at by quarterback Matthew Stafford. L.A. likely has placed a cap on his reps, both in practice and in games, until he's back to 100 percent, so it may be some time still before he's contributing to box scores on a weekly basis. In the end, though, Jefferson's status bears watching as the weekend approaches.
Comments / 0