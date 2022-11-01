Read full article on original website
skooknews.com
Columbia County Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives for Failing to Appear for Court
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Columbia County man who failed to appear for court. Michael Spindler, 67, is known to have two addresses at PO Box 71, Bloomsburg Pa 17815 and 26 Maplewood Ln. Millville...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for November 4th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------ These obituaries are being brought to by Anthony Urban Law Offices. P.C.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week
PennDOT has announced upcoming road work that will take place across Schuylkill County. ----------------------------------- Rush Twp. Restriction: Lane restriction. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ---------------------------------- Union Twp. Road name: Brandonville Road. Between: Red Ridge Road and PA- 339. Type of work: Brush Cutting. Restriction:...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Sentenced by Federal Judge for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses
A Schuylkill County man was sentenced for federal charges for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses. On Thursday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Aaron Walter Gray, 37, of Ashland, was on Wednesday to 93 months’ imprisonment by United States Chief District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for drug trafficking and firearm offenses.
skooknews.com
Teen Dies After Accidently Shooting Self in Tamaqua
A teen from Tamaqua died late Wednesday after accidently shooting themselves. According to police, emergency personnel were called to the 300 Block of Spruce Street around 10:00pm Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to the head. The male was reportedly in...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Scoreboard (11/03 through 11/05)
High School Football Scoreboard (11/03 through 11/05) Schuylkill County High School Football Final Scores for Friday, October 28th, 2022. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. Eastern Conference 3A Class Championship. Berks Catholic - 49 Pine Grove Area - 14 Eastern Conference 4A Class Championship. Pottsville Area - 32 Big Spring -...
skooknews.com
Fire Personnel Responding to Working Brush Fire near Hegins
Fire personnel are responding to a working brush fire near Hegins. Just after 11:30pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to 365 East Mountain Road for a working brush fire. The call came in as a tree on wires with arching in front of the address, but when the first chief...
