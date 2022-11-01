Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Search continues for missing Frazer Township woman
CABOT, Pa. — Nearly 100 people gathered outside of the American Legion in Cabot Saturday morning to search for missing 59-year-old Darlene Harbison. Harbison has been missing since Sept. 11. According to Allegheny County police, they believe Harbison's ex-boyfriend, Eric Gibbs, may have killed Harbison before hiding her body and taking his own life.
72-year-old woman killed in Lawrence County crash
WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 72-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wilmington Township, Lawrence County. The crash happened a little before 5 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Old Mercer Road and State Highway 208. State police said a vehicle driven by Linda Thomas, 72, of...
Investigation underway after man is found dead in Lawrence County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a man was found dead in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County. Investigators said it happened a little before 4:30 p.m. Thursday when a passerby stopped to help out a man who he thought was having issues with a tire on his vehicle.
Mishap in the mail: Election ballots sent to wrong county
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — The elections director for Mercer County said ballots recently delivered to his county were intended for Lawrence County, a mishap he said was due to a mistake by the U.S. Postal Service. "I think it just illustrates some of the issues that can happen with...
Former officials accuse Slippery Rock University of misspending, mismanagement of new engineering program
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Former top officials at Slippery Rock University are accusing the school of misspending and mismanagement. The controversy centers on a new engineering program that started four years ago. The former officials said they were fired this year after raising questions about the cost of the...
