wtae.com

Search continues for missing Frazer Township woman

CABOT, Pa. — Nearly 100 people gathered outside of the American Legion in Cabot Saturday morning to search for missing 59-year-old Darlene Harbison. Harbison has been missing since Sept. 11. According to Allegheny County police, they believe Harbison's ex-boyfriend, Eric Gibbs, may have killed Harbison before hiding her body and taking his own life.
CABOT, PA
wtae.com

72-year-old woman killed in Lawrence County crash

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 72-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wilmington Township, Lawrence County. The crash happened a little before 5 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Old Mercer Road and State Highway 208. State police said a vehicle driven by Linda Thomas, 72, of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Investigation underway after man is found dead in Lawrence County

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a man was found dead in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County. Investigators said it happened a little before 4:30 p.m. Thursday when a passerby stopped to help out a man who he thought was having issues with a tire on his vehicle.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Mishap in the mail: Election ballots sent to wrong county

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — The elections director for Mercer County said ballots recently delivered to his county were intended for Lawrence County, a mishap he said was due to a mistake by the U.S. Postal Service. "I think it just illustrates some of the issues that can happen with...
MERCER COUNTY, PA

