A Schuylkill County man died Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Northampton County last weekend. According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, on Saturday, October 29th, 2022 around 9:30pm in the area of East 4th Street and Buchanan Street in Bethlehem, Ronald K. Mayo, 67, of Minersville was struck by a vehicle and transported to St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO