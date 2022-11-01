Read full article on original website
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle in Northampton County
A Schuylkill County man died Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Northampton County last weekend. According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, on Saturday, October 29th, 2022 around 9:30pm in the area of East 4th Street and Buchanan Street in Bethlehem, Ronald K. Mayo, 67, of Minersville was struck by a vehicle and transported to St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem.
skooknews.com
Columbia County Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives for Failing to Appear for Court
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Columbia County man who failed to appear for court. Michael Spindler, 67, is known to have two addresses at PO Box 71, Bloomsburg Pa 17815 and 26 Maplewood Ln. Millville...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule - 11/03 through 11/05
High School Football Schedule - 11/03 through 11/05. Schedule for high school football games played on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, Friday, November 4th, 2022, and Saturday, November 5th, 2022. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. Eastern Conference 3A Class Final - Pine Grove Area (3-7) at Berks Catholic (4-6) - Kickoff...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Sentenced by Federal Judge for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses
A Schuylkill County man was sentenced for federal charges for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses. On Thursday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Aaron Walter Gray, 37, of Ashland, was on Wednesday to 93 months’ imprisonment by United States Chief District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for drug trafficking and firearm offenses.
skooknews.com
Drug and Weapon Investigation Leads to Arrest of New Ringgold Man
A New Ringgold man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after an investigation revealed he was in possession of weapons and various illegal drugs. According to West Penn Township Police, information was received by the West Penn Police Department of drug sales and weapons occurring at 47 Mush Dahl Road, New Ringgold, West Penn Township.
skooknews.com
Gordon Church Gives Back to Fire Companies for Saving Pianists Life
A church in Gordon recently gave back to the fire companies that saved a woman's life over 10 years ago. On Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, the Rangers Hose Company and Girard Hose Company from Girardville and the Washington Ambulance from Ashland were invited to the Sampson United Methodist Church in Gordon for a special presentation.
skooknews.com
Fire Personnel Responding to Working Brush Fire near Hegins
Fire personnel are responding to a working brush fire near Hegins. Just after 11:30pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to 365 East Mountain Road for a working brush fire. The call came in as a tree on wires with arching in front of the address, but when the first chief...
skooknews.com
District XI High School Soccer Championship Scores - 11/02/2022
GIRLS - 1A CHAMPIONSHIP.
