Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Samsung's Dropship feature is useful, and very limited
There are about a million ways to send files between different Android and iOS devices. On Android, there’s Nearby Share, Bluetooth, NFC, and whatever first-party services that specific OEMs offer. Samsung has a new way of sending files called Dropship, and you’re even able to send files to iOS devices. However, according to SamMobile, this feature will be extremely limited.
Android Headlines
Samsung Internet 19 brings new privacy & security features
After a few weeks of beta testing, the latest version (v19) of Samsung Internet is rolling out to the public. Samsung Internet 19 adds a bunch of privacy and security features, enabling more secure internet access. For starters, a new Privacy Info feature lets you quickly check and delete all...
Android Headlines
How to enable Extreme Battery Saver Mode on Google Pixel 7
Google says on the Pixel 7, you can get 72 hours of use out of it, when the Extreme Battery Saver Mode is turned on. Which is rather impressive, but you aren’t going to want to have it on all the time. If you did, why bother getting a smartphone? Since it does turn off a lot of features. But today, we’re going to tell what Extreme Battery Saver Mode is, and how you can enable it. It’s still a pretty nifty feature and can really come in handy.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 series coming in the first week of February
It seems like Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S23 series in the first week of February. This information comes from the Korean outlet Chosun. The site gathered this info from a “business official familiar with Samsung”. The Galaxy S23 series is allegedly coming in the first...
Android Headlines
Huawei Mate 50 Pro hands-on: A promising camera powerhouse
The Huawei Mate 50 Pro is the latest and greatest smartphone from Huawei. This is the company’s new flagship offering, which initially launched at the beginning of September. It took the phone a bit of time to arrive to global markets, but it’s now finally here. It’s available to pre-order in the UK, and is looking to spread its influence to more European markets soon. That being said, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro review unit arrived to our offices, and we managed to get our initial hands-on time with it, along with first impressions.
Android Headlines
Non-Google TV Chromecasts can't use Netflix's ad-supported plan
If you’re ready to use Netflix’s new ad-supported plan, you can do so. However, you may not be able to if you don’t have to write equipment. People who use the non-Google TV Chromecast, for example, cannot use the Netflix ad-supported tier. It seems odd that these...
Android Headlines
The 2023 Xperia phones may have big cameras and bigger speakers
Sony’s Xperia phones often fly under the radar, but that hasn’t stopped Sony from constantly bringing new iterations. Based on some new information about the 2023 Sony Xperia phones, it appears that we’re going to see some major redesigns. Based on the leaks, it looks like the...
Android Headlines
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is nearing its Android 13 update
Samsung plans to roll out the stable Android 13 update to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 this month and is on track for it. Perhaps the update may not be too far off now. The latest foldable has received yet another beta release. This is the third One UI 5.0 beta for the phone and comes just a week after the second build. In fact, the phone has picked up beta updates every week for the past three weeks. The stable rollout could begin soon.
Android Headlines
Google adds Material You widgets to the YouTube Android app
Google recently update the YouTube app on Android and added in Material You widgets, letting you add a splash of color to your homescreen. The widget itself is also new. As YouTube widgets weren’t available prior to this app update. If you’re someone who browses YouTube often, then you...
Android Headlines
Don't wait for Apple to innovate, switch to Galaxy, Samsung says
With the iPhone 14 series already two months old, you might think that Samsung has stopped poking fun at Apple for its “non-innovative” phones. But no, it hasn’t. The Korean firm has released another ad mocking the iPhone maker. Titled “on the fence,” the latest ad asks iPhone users to stop being on the fence and confidently switch to Samsung Galaxy.
Android Headlines
Every single Galaxy S23 unit will ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Over the last couple of months, we’ve been going back and forth when it comes to the Galaxy S23 series SoCs. Well, it’s now basically official, every single Galaxy S23 series handset will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will...
Android Headlines
Amazon To Freeze Hiring At Its Corporate Offices
According to Engadget, Amazon has decided to freeze hiring in the corporate workforce due to the “unusual macro-economic environment.” Company’s Senior VP Beth Galetti confirmed the news in a blog post. Amazon is one of many tech companies that are freezing hiring due to uncertain economic conditions....
Android Headlines
Twitter may remove identity verification altogether
According to a new report by The New York Times, Twitter may remove identity verification altogether. This managed to cause some controversy yet again, and could seriously affect the platform. Let’s start from the beginning, though. Elon Musk confirmed that the Twitter Blue subscription will cost $8, instead of $4.99...
Android Headlines
Only one Samsung Galaxy S10 model will get Android 13
Samsung has dozens of phones lined up for the Android 13 update in the coming months. The company is publicly testing the new Android version along with its One UI 5.0 custom software for some of those devices. For others, it’s preparing the update behind closed doors. SamMobile confirms that the Korean firm is internally testing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy S10 Lite. This phone is expected to pick up the stable release in December.
Android Headlines
Twitter expected to make job cuts later today
Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, there was talk about job cuts. Rumors started even before he officially took over, saying that 75% of Twitter’s workforce will be fired. Musk denied that info. It seems like he still plans to fire quite a few people, though. According to a new report from BBC, Twitter will make some job cuts later today.
Android Headlines
Samsung to make chips for futuristic smart homes on wheels
Samsung plans to develop semiconductor chips for futuristic smart homes on wheels. According to The Korea Economic Daily, the company is preparing to make chips for home appliances fitted in self-driving cars. The development could begin before the end of this year. The so-called home appliance chips will enable remote...
Android Headlines
HBO MAX and discovery+ are merging next year
Since discovery and WarnerMedia merged, we knew that the end result was going to be one massive mega streaming app. With HBO MAX and discovery+ merging into a single app. Now, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslov, has confirmed that it will take place in the Spring of 2023.
Android Headlines
You will soon pay more for Hulu + Live TV
It seems everything is raising prices this time of the year. We’ve heard about Sling TV and Paramount+, and now Hulu + Live TV. Though this price increase is not something that’s new. It was announced a few months ago, and coincides with the launch of the Disney+ ad-supported tier.
Android Headlines
ASUS Zenbook 13 just crashed to an all-time low ahead of Black Friday
Amazon has the ASUS Zenbook 13 ultra-slim laptop on sale right now, for only $649. That’s a pretty incredible price, and an all-time low. Which is rather surprising considering Black Friday is still a few weeks away. This is going to save you $150 off of its regular price, and it $50 lower than its previous all-time low.
Comments / 0