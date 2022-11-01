Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
One thing went wrong for Tennessee Vols’ in tough loss to Georgia Bulldogs
The Tennessee Vols are undefeated no more. In most years, that’s a sentence I’m writing in September, but this year, I’m writing it in November after Tennessee’s 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. And that alone is a sign of the progress the Vols have made...
247Sports
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart reacts to No. 3 Georgia beating No. 1 Tennessee
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs dominated No. 1 Tennessee Saturday 27-13. The game wasn’t as close as the score may have indicated either. Georgia jumped out to a 24-6 halftime lead and never looked back. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was nearly flawless. The Bulldogs signal caller completed 17-of-25 passes for 257 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown in the first half.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia fans chant 'overrated' at Tennessee during blowout
Georgia fans weren’t happy when the first College Football Playoff rankings came out this week and had Tennessee in the No. 1 spot. Not only weren’t the undefeated reigning champions ranked No. 1, they weren’t even in the No. 2 spot, as that was held by Ohio State.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel at halftime reflects on Tennessee's struggles at Georgia
Josh Heupel was not pleased that Georgia was up on Tennessee at halftime in an undefeated showdown in Sanford Stadium. After the first half, Heupel talked with Jenny Dell of CBS Sports. “We’ve got to do the little things right, obviously a bunch of self-inflicted wounds early in the football...
atozsports.com
Watch: ESPN College GameDay host angers Georgia fans before matchup against Tennessee
ESPN College GameDay host Pat McAfee probably won’t have any Georgia fans offering to buy his dinner this weekend. That’s because McAfee picked the Tennesese Vols to beat the Bulldogs on Saturday. And it’s not just that he picked Tennessee, it’s the way he picked the Vols....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, picks winner in Georgia-Tennessee game
It’s officially college football Saturday and one of the best parts of the event it Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, giving her game day picks. This morning, Reese gave her thoughts on who the winner of the highly anticipated matchup between Georgia and Tennessee would be. And based on this, she’s pretty confident in the Bulldogs taking what could be a close matchup here against a talented Vols offense.
Elite ATH KingJoseph Edwards 'Impressed' With Vols Start to 2022 Season
Lawrenceville, Ga.-- Elite 2024 Athlete KingJoseph Edwards visited Tennessee on September 24th when the Vols downed the Gators in front of a sold out, checkered Neyland crowd. The prized athlete from Buford High School (Ga.) has continued to follow the Vols since, and he has been impressed with ...
Tennessee football: Five reasons Vols will upset Georgia Saturday
It’s happening. Tennessee football is going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs on the road between the hedges Saturday, all but punching their ticket to the SEC Championship game and likely the College Football Playoff. There are lots of factors working in the Vols’ favor, and while Georgia has some advantages, they won’t be enough.
Demarcus Riddick commitment propels Georgia to No. 1 in 2024 team rankings
There’s a new No. 1 team atop the 2024 class rankings. Georgia moved to the top spot in the 2024 cycle on Friday following the commitment of four-star athlete DeMarcus Riddick. The Chilton County, Alabama native’s pledge to the Bulldogs moved Georgia to No. 1 with 141.70 points, with Notre Dame (138.91), Florida State (119.76), LSU (110.69), and Alabama (104.08).
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay analyst updates Lee Corso's health after missing Saturday's show
College GameDay just isn’t the same without Lee Corso for more reasons than one. The popular analyst missed his second straight show and fourth show overall Saturday from Athens, Georgia. Corso missed last week’s show in Jackson, Mississippi, due to an illness, and he’s now missed his second straight...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia unveils jersey patch honoring late Bulldog legend Vince Dooley
It’s a battle to determine the SEC East and a possible CFP berth as No. 3 Georgia takes on No. 1 Tennessee this Saturday, and Georgia players will be carrying a bit of history with them. In tribute to Georgia coaching legend Vince Dooley who passed away last month,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee shares uniform combo for Saturday’s game at top-ranked Georgia
As the hours get closer to Saturday’s showdown between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, expect the media and promotional departments for both teams to start realizing material to get the fans excited. Tennessee revealed their uniform combination Thursday and the orange britches be...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Announces Uniforms For Georgia Game
Tennessee is wearing its white jerseys on orange pants for Saturday’s top five matchup at Georgia, the team announced on Twitter Thursday. It’s Tennessee’s first time wearing white jerseys on orange pants this year in large part because they’ve only worn away uniforms once this season. Tennessee played just two road games the first month of the season and wore Smokey Grey uniforms at LSU as the Tigers wore their home white uniforms.
The Road to Athens: What UT fans need to know rolling into Athens
Here's what Big Orange fans can expect as they roll into Athens for the football game.
wvlt.tv
Lady Vols’ Kellie Harper voted USA TODAY SEC Coach of the Year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fourth-year Tennessee Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kellie Harper has been voted the USA TODAY Sports Network Preseason SEC Coach of the Year, and three Lady Vols have been named to the media organization’s Preseason All-SEC teams. USA TODAY named Lady Vol seniors Jordan Horston...
athleticbusiness.com
Tennessee Sideline Reporter Fired After Her Racist Tweets Resurface
A University of Tennessee sideline reporter has been fired after social media posts from eight years ago resurfaced wherein she used the N-word. Kasey Funderburg has reportedly stepped down after old tweets surfaced in which she allegedly used the racial slur. Just moments before Funderburg was exposed, she had called...
Athens, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
