Minneapolis, MN

Former Saints assistant coach Adam Zimmer, son of longtime Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, dead at 38

By Michaela Romero, Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bheHi_0iuTH8FG00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Former New Orleans Saints assistant coach Adam Zimmer has died, the team announced on Tuesday.

According to a tweet from the Saints organization, Adam Zimmer passed away at the age of 38. Details on how he died were not disclosed.

Zimmer began his NFL coaching career in New Orleans in 2006, working as an assistant linebackers coach. In his final year, he helped lead the Saints to their first and only Super Bowl win in franchise history.

“Heartbreaking news this morning. RIP Adam Zimmer. Prayers to his family,” tweeted former Saints head coach Sean Peyton, who also started his New Orleans tenure in 2006.

Saints ride Kamara’s 3 TDs, defense to 24-0 win over Raiders

Zimmer would then leave for another coaching job with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining his father, longtime Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s, staff from 2014 up until earlier this year. He most recently was working as an offensive analyst with the Cincinnati Bengals up until his death.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FKSr3_0iuTH8FG00
    NEW ORLEANS – 2008: Adam Zimmer of the New Orleans Saints poses for his 2008 NFL headshot at photo day in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ulaQx_0iuTH8FG00
    Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Adam Zimmer watches practice at an NFL football training camp on the campus of Minnesota State University Tuesday, July 28, 2015, in Mankato, Minn. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Keb0_0iuTH8FG00
    Minnesota Vikings NFL football team linebackers coach Adam Zimmer watches his players during practice Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Eden Prairie, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • New Orleans Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma (51) works on his change of direction footwork as he follows coaching assistant Adam Zimmer’s ball direction, during the morning practice of football training camp at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., Friday, July 25, 2008. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

“Adam was knowledgeable, hard-working, well-liked by everyone he came into contact with, and enthusiastic. During his time with the Saints, he quickly developed into an excellent coach,” the Saints organization said in a statement from the NFL . “His efforts as a member of the coaching staff, first as a defensive assistant and then as assistant linebackers coach in 2009, were important to this football team, as it built up quickly to reach a championship level.”

