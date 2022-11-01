Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Amazon To Freeze Hiring At Its Corporate Offices
According to Engadget, Amazon has decided to freeze hiring in the corporate workforce due to the “unusual macro-economic environment.” Company’s Senior VP Beth Galetti confirmed the news in a blog post. Amazon is one of many tech companies that are freezing hiring due to uncertain economic conditions....
Android Headlines
Twitter may remove identity verification altogether
According to a new report by The New York Times, Twitter may remove identity verification altogether. This managed to cause some controversy yet again, and could seriously affect the platform. Let’s start from the beginning, though. Elon Musk confirmed that the Twitter Blue subscription will cost $8, instead of $4.99...
Android Headlines
Non-Google TV Chromecasts can't use Netflix's ad-supported plan
If you’re ready to use Netflix’s new ad-supported plan, you can do so. However, you may not be able to if you don’t have to write equipment. People who use the non-Google TV Chromecast, for example, cannot use the Netflix ad-supported tier. It seems odd that these...
Android Headlines
Samsung's Dropship feature is useful, and very limited
There are about a million ways to send files between different Android and iOS devices. On Android, there’s Nearby Share, Bluetooth, NFC, and whatever first-party services that specific OEMs offer. Samsung has a new way of sending files called Dropship, and you’re even able to send files to iOS devices. However, according to SamMobile, this feature will be extremely limited.
Android Headlines
Samsung Internet 19 brings new privacy & security features
After a few weeks of beta testing, the latest version (v19) of Samsung Internet is rolling out to the public. Samsung Internet 19 adds a bunch of privacy and security features, enabling more secure internet access. For starters, a new Privacy Info feature lets you quickly check and delete all...
Android Headlines
Twitter expected to make job cuts later today
Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, there was talk about job cuts. Rumors started even before he officially took over, saying that 75% of Twitter’s workforce will be fired. Musk denied that info. It seems like he still plans to fire quite a few people, though. According to a new report from BBC, Twitter will make some job cuts later today.
Android Headlines
Fitbit hints at a Google TV app in the future
Fitbit seems to be hinting at a Google TV app for sometime in the future. In a recent blog post that the company put out on November 4 (via 9To5Google), it discusses the future of Fitbit under the Google umbrella. Some of the main points focus on Fitbit becoming a more helpful tool to help people become the best version of themselves and become healthier.
Android Headlines
Twitter faces lawsuit from employees for mass layoffs
Twitter owner Elon Musk is reportedly planning to slash half the workforce at the company. This massive layoff is said to begin today. But it’s already facing a legal challenge. According to Bloomberg, Twitter employees have sued the company for the mass layoffs. A class-action lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court Thursday alleges the social network of violating federal and California law by firing employees without proper notice.
Android Headlines
Matter standard arrives to simply the smart home ecosystem
The highly-anticipated Matter smart home standard is finally official, according to Cision. The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) Thursday launched the new standard that aims to simplify the diverse smart home ecosystem by enabling interoperability. The launch event was held in Amsterdam. Originally called Project CHIP (Connected Home over IP), Matter...
Android Headlines
Google is expanding AI-powered flood and wildfire tracking to more countries
Google has been using AI to develop a system for predicting wildfires and floods for several years. Ahead of the COP27 summit next week, Google announced it is expanding AI-powered flood and wildfire tracking to 20 new countries as climate change continues to worsen. Google started using AI to predict...
Android Headlines
Rebranded Nothing X app debuts with new features & improvements
Nothing has rebranded its companion smartphone app for audio products. Previously called Nothing Ear (1), the app is being rebranded to Nothing X. The company announced this change during the launch of its Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds last week. Nothing Ear (1) is also the name of its first-ever product, which is a pair of TWS earbuds too. This rebranding of the app is likely to avoid confusion.
Android Headlines
Don't wait for Apple to innovate, switch to Galaxy, Samsung says
With the iPhone 14 series already two months old, you might think that Samsung has stopped poking fun at Apple for its “non-innovative” phones. But no, it hasn’t. The Korean firm has released another ad mocking the iPhone maker. Titled “on the fence,” the latest ad asks iPhone users to stop being on the fence and confidently switch to Samsung Galaxy.
Android Headlines
Google adds Material You widgets to the YouTube Android app
Google recently update the YouTube app on Android and added in Material You widgets, letting you add a splash of color to your homescreen. The widget itself is also new. As YouTube widgets weren’t available prior to this app update. If you’re someone who browses YouTube often, then you...
Android Headlines
Samsung to make chips for futuristic smart homes on wheels
Samsung plans to develop semiconductor chips for futuristic smart homes on wheels. According to The Korea Economic Daily, the company is preparing to make chips for home appliances fitted in self-driving cars. The development could begin before the end of this year. The so-called home appliance chips will enable remote...
