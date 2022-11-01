Nothing has rebranded its companion smartphone app for audio products. Previously called Nothing Ear (1), the app is being rebranded to Nothing X. The company announced this change during the launch of its Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds last week. Nothing Ear (1) is also the name of its first-ever product, which is a pair of TWS earbuds too. This rebranding of the app is likely to avoid confusion.

