ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Champions League permutations: Spurs must avoid defeat to join Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea in the last-16, AC Milan could crash out and Real Madrid may miss out on top spot in Group F... who needs what to qualify for the last 16?

By Will Pickworth For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The final round of Champions League group stage fixtures is set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday with many teams still hoping to secure their progression to the knockout stages.

Twelve teams have already qualified for the round of 16, leaving just four places up for grabs.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are all through, while Tottenham face a tricky match in Marseille and could still finish first, second or third.

So what are the permutations for each of the eight groups ahead of this week's fixtures.

Sportsmail takes a deep dive into the potential outcomes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akCJR_0iuTH5b500
Chelsea beat RB Salzburg last week to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37mGhh_0iuTH5b500
Liverpool have also qualified with 12 teams having already sealed their place in the round of 16

Group A

Fixtures (November 1): Liverpool vs Napoli and Rangers vs Ajax

The qualification for this group is all wrapped up, with Napoli and Liverpool already having qualified.

Similarly, barring a six goal defeat to Rangers, Ajax will finish third and drop into the Europa League.

Top spot is technically not finalised although Liverpool will need to beat Napoli by four goals or more which seems unlikely given the form of both sides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UTUGc_0iuTH5b500
Liverpool have to beat Napoli by more than four goals to stop the Italians topping the group

Group B

Fixtures (November 1): Porto vs Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen vs Club Brugge

Like Group A, qualification has already been secured by surprise table-toppers Club Brugge and Porto.

Only one point separates the top two and therefore the Belgian side will finish top if they win, both games are drawn, or if Porto lose.

The Portuguese outfit will be first if they win and Brugge don't or if they draw and the Belgian side lose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30yNpE_0iuTH5b500
Belgian side Club Brugge have been the surprise story of this season's Champions League

Group C

Fixtures (November 1): Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona

Group C is also tied up with Bayern set to finish first, Inter second, Barcelona third and Plzen fourth.

The only jeopardy in this group is whether the German champions finish with six wins from six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FkgNT_0iuTH5b500
Bayern Munich have won five games out of five in the group stage so far this season

Group D

Fixtures (November 1): Sporting Lisbon vs Eintracht Frankfurt and Marseille vs Tottenham

The most exciting group heading into the final matchday with all four teams still able to qualify for the round of 16.

If Tottenham manage to avoid defeat in France they will qualify for the knockout stages.

They will finish first if they win, or if both games are drawn. If they lose they may miss out, depending on other results - but they are unable to finish fourth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UnBhx_0iuTH5b500
Antonio Conte's side face Marseille knowing they could still finishing first, second or third

Sporting, who drew 1-1 with Tottenham last week - will quality for the round of 16 if they avoid defeat.

They will end up in first place if they beat Frankfurt and Spurs fail to defeat Marseille.

The Portuguese side will finish in third if they and Marseille lose, but they will be fourth if Marseille win and they lose.

Last season's Europa League winners Frankfurt are through if they beat Sporting, while they could finish first if they win and Spurs are defeated in France.

Meanwhile, Marseille have to beat Spurs on Tuesday night to qualify and they could still finish first if the Sporting vs Frankfurt match ends in a draw.

Perhaps remarkably, the bottom two sides in the group currently have the potential to finish in the top two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VajiK_0iuTH5b500
Marseille are also able to qualify despite being bottom, with all teams still in with a chance

Group E

Fixtures (November 2): Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan vs RB Salzburg

Chelsea have sown up Group E as table-toppers after beating AC Milan twice.

Milan face Salzburg in a crunch clash with the Italian giants currently one point ahead and therefore if they avoid defeat, they will qualify with Graham Potter's side.

Dinamo meanwhile are unable to qualify despite being three points behind Milan, by virtue of having lost to Stefan Pioli's side along with Salzburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rt9Au_0iuTH5b500
AC Milan face a crunch clash with RB Salzburg to decide who will qualify with Chelsea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3vuB_0iuTH5b500
Stefan Pioli's side need to avoid defeat against the Austrian side to reach the round of 16

Group F

Fixtures (November 2): Real Madrid vs Celtic and Shakhtar Donetsk vs RB Leipzig

Carlo Ancelotti's side are currently one point clear of Leipzig and will be group winners if they beat Celtic or if Leipzig fail to win.

The German side face Shakhtar in Warsaw and will qualify if they avoid defeat - while if they win and Los Blancos lose, they will overtake the reigning European champions.

However, if Shakhtar manage to beat Leipzig, they will be through to the round of 16 in what would be a remarkable story.

Celtic are meanwhile condemned to fourth place and look set to go winless on their return to the Champions League group stage for the first time in five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36NWM4_0iuTH5b500
Shakhtar Donetsk will qualify if they beat RB Leipzig in what would be a remarkable story
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ih8LF_0iuTH5b500
Champions League holders Real Madrid may not top the group after last week's loss to Leipzig

Group G

Fixtures (November 2): Manchester City vs Sevilla and FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund

Group G is already decided with City set to finish first, ahead of Dortmund, while Sevilla are stuck in third and Copenhagen will finish last.

Pep Guardiola's side will aim to go unbeaten throughout the group stage as they chase the trophy that has eluded them thus far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvpOk_0iuTH5b500
Manchester City have dominated their Champions League group and qualified with ease

Group H

Fixtures (November 2): Juventus vs Paris Saint Germain and Maccabi Haifi vs Benfica

PSG and Benfica have qualified from this group, while Juventus and Maccabi will finish in the bottom two - but the exact positions are yet to be decided.

The Parisians have a better goal difference than Benfica by four so the Portuguese side - who are unbeaten in all competitions this season will have to better PSG's result.

Their meetings both ended 1-1 so if Benfica won by four more goals than PSG's margin, the result on who topped the table would go down to away goals scored in group matches.

At the bottom, Juventus are currently ahead of Maccabi on goal difference as both teams won their direct home encounters by a two-goal margin.

This means that the Italian giants just need to equal the Israeli side's result and avoid a six goal swing to not face the embarrassment of failing to even qualify for the Europa League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfHMd_0iuTH5b500
PSG and Benfica qualified with ease and both sides remain unbeaten with 11 points from five
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBZ1q_0iuTH5b500
Juventus crashed out in embarrassing fashion and may still finish bottom of their group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I'm a bit baffled by Ten Hag... I actually don't think they deserved to win the game': Chris Sutton says Man United needed to play with more 'desperation' against Real Sociedad and should have been far more 'ruthless' in the group

Chris Sutton disputes Erik ten Hag's claim that Manchester United did not get what they deserved in their Europa League match against Real Sociedad. The Red Devils need to win the game by more than two goals in order to top the group, but they could not add to Alejandro Garnacho's first-half strike, leaving them second in their group.
Daily Mail

Man United and Roma face a nervy play-off against a Champions League drop-out - including Barcelona and Juventus - to book spot in Europa League last-16... but who else has sailed straight through with Arsenal?

Manchester United may have to lock horns with Barcelona or Juventus as they need to overcome a two-legged play-off to reach the last-16 of the Europa League. Alejandro Garnacho's goal, securing a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad, was not enough for United to top their group and as a result they will face one of the eight teams demoted from the Champions League in a dreaded play-off.
Daily Mail

'It was a little bit League Two-ish': Paul Scholes SLAMS Erik ten Hag's long ball tactics as Manchester United chased second goal at Real Sociedad, claiming there was 'no plan' in 'COMPLETE MESS' of a second half

Paul Scholes has slammed Erik ten Hag's long-ball tactics against Real Sociedad as 'a bit League Two-ish', with the Red Devils icon claiming the Dutchman had 'no plan' in a 'complete mess' of a second half. Alejandro Garnacho scored a superb winner for United as they secured a 1-0 win...
Daily Mail

'I don't think any Manchester United fan could of ever predicted that': Fans are left baffled after Erik ten Hag brings on Harry Maguire as a STRIKER as they chased second goal in latter stages against Real Sociedad

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to display their confusion after Harry Maguire was partnered alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the latter stages of the win over Real Sociedad. Alejandro Garnacho scored the only goal of the game after 17 minutes to ensure Erik ten Hag's side rounded off...
Daily Mail

Barcelona 2-0 Almeria: Gerard Pique bids emotional farewell in his final game at the Camp Nou as club legend seals perfect send-off with three points and a clean sheet sending them top of LaLiga

Barcelona marked Gerard Pique’s last game at the Camp Nou in the best way possible – with a 2-0 win over Almeria that sends them top. Real Madrid will return to the summit if they beat Rayo Vallecano on Monday but this was Pique's night and he finished it captain of the Liga leaders.
Daily Mail

'I wanted to be playing, not sitting with 100 drunk people asking me questions about Eddie Jones!': Billy Vunipola reveals why he turned down lucrative guest-speaking roles during his England exile… with No 8 'pumped' ahead of 'new debut'

Billy Vunipola is ‘pumped’ to return to work at a packed Twickenham — by walking the walk on the pitch, rather than talking the talk in front of a room full of corporate guests. Saracens’ No 8 has waited a long time for another chance to play...
Daily Mail

Hakim Ziyech can't get a look in at Chelsea under Graham Potter and Youssef En-Nesyri has been dropped by Sevilla... even with Sofiane Boufal firing on all cylinders at Angers, Morocco's attack has wilted since qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar

With seven wins from eight, 25 goals scored and an undefeated record to boast, few nations outside the world rankings' top 20 steamrolled the World Cup qualification stage as well as Morocco. Carrying a perfect record into their play-off final against Democratic Republic of the Congo, Morocco triumphed to secure...
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'are the most successful Premier League side of the last 20 years', claims Joe Cole as he insists Blues remain 'on a different level' to Arsenal who have 'achieved nothing significant yet' despite flying start to season

Joe Cole is adamant that 'Chelsea are the most successful team in the country' and claims the Blues will move 'above' Premier League leaders Arsenal 'very soon'. Speaking ahead of Sunday's derby, Cole said he liked Mikel Arteta and the way in which he operates. However, he made it clear he thought Chelsea were a 'level above' Arsenal.
Daily Mail

'We have to win as Manchester United': Erik ten Hag insists he can't guarantee Harry Maguire crucial minutes ahead of the World Cup... with the defender's lack of game-time a concern for Gareth Southgate going into Qatar

Erik ten Hag can’t guarantee Harry Maguire minutes before the World Cup as he has to put Manchester United’s interests ahead of England. Gareth Southgate will announce his squad for Qatar next week and Maguire is certain to be included despite his lack of playing time for United this season. The 29-year-old has made just four starts and four more appearances as a substitute due to a leg injury and loss of form.
Daily Mail

Everton 0-2 Leicester: Youri Tielemans scores ANOTHER stunner as James Maddison shines to help Foxes move out of Premier League relegation zone, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin goes off injured again

James Maddison still might not get into Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad but he couldn’t have done any more in his final audition before Thursday’s announcement. Maddison not only provided both assists as Leicester climbed out of the relegation zone all the way up to 13th....
Daily Mail

Upsets, upsets, upsets! FA Cup First Round boasts some big shocks with LOWEST-RANKED team Alvechurch and non-league Chippenham showing big guns Cheltenham and Lincoln that they are NOT to be messed with

Non-league sides Alvechurch, Chippenham Town, and King's Lynn all proved that they are not to be messed with, upsetting the odds to claim three huge shocks in the first round of the FA Cup. There were some big results in the First Round of the FA Cup on Saturday, with...
Daily Mail

Unai Emery is back with a point to prove: New Aston Villa boss is ready to put Arsenal flop behind him and help his new team win their first major trophy in 26 years

Anyone worried about whether Unai Emery can revive Aston Villa should understand it will be relatively simple compared with what he faced as a young manager at Valencia. The Spaniard, who turned 51 on Thursday, arrives at Villa Park with the team above the relegation zone by a single point. They have won only three times this season and have significant flaws at both ends of the pitch. 'Big challenge ahead,' read the tweet from Emery's official account on Wednesday morning.
Daily Mail

Manchester United dig out the iconic No 7s film they 'DITCHED when Cristiano Ronaldo tried to force his way out of the club in the summer', with legendary Red Devils stars Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Ella Toone and Bryan Robson all featuring

Manchester United have finally released a special No 7s film that they reportedly delayed in the summer when Cristiano Ronaldo tried to force an exit from the club. The Portuguese superstar's future dominated United's pre-season when he declared his intention to quit the club following their failure to qualify for the Champions League.
Daily Mail

Gareth Bale is on the BENCH for Los Angeles FC's MLS Cup final showdown with Philadelphia Union as Wales captain looks to get some much-needed minutes after injury and with World Cup just two weeks away

Gareth Bale was named on the substitutes' bench for Los Angeles FC's MLS Cup final game against Philadelphia Union Saturday afternoon. The Wales captain's move to the United States has not gone according to plan, with just two starts under his belt since his shock switch to LA on a one-year deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Ghana endured a miserable AFCON and their fans have even called on DIVINE INTERVENTION ahead of the World Cup amid their poor form... but the likes of Partey, Kudus and Williams give them a chance of springing a surprise in the 'group of death' in Qatar

Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament. At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.
Daily Mail

Mr Nice Guy is ready to play a hard game... Gareth Southgate prepared to be 'completely ruthless' to help England succeed in Qatar as the deadline to name his final squad looms

Andy Woodman, Gareth Southgate’s best man at his wedding and former Crystal Palace team-mate, sums it up best. ‘Gareth’s always been too nice or his own good,’ surmised Woodman. ‘I’ve told him on many occasions: “There are times, mate, when you have to be a bastard. Situations when it pays to be cynical.” Might as well have been talking to a wall.’
Daily Mail

Gareth Bale - who else? - warms up for the World Cup by hauling LAFC back from the brink of defeat to MLS Cup glory with a towering 129th minute header... but he only played 22 minutes with the Qatar on the horizon

It just had to be Gareth Bale. With his Los Angeles FC side heading for defeat in a wild, raucous MLS Cup final, the Welshman popped up with a dramatic 129th minute equalizer to spark pandemonium in the stands at the Banc of California Stadium. He had done little since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

'He had to come off... we don't want to take any risks': Mikel Arteta gives update on Takehiro Tomiyasu after Europa League win over Zurich as Gunners boss confirms defender picked up a 'muscular injury' after coming on as a substitute

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given an update on defender Takehiro Tomiyasu after he had to be substituted with an injury in the club's win over FC Zurich in the Europa League. The Japanese international had only come onto the pitch as a second half substitute for Ben White but...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

681K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy