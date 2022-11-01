La Crosse launches app for city services

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The City of La Crosse launched an app that officials say serves as a hub for city services.

The app — LaCrosse311 — is available for download as of Tuesday in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

The City says users can make a service request or report an issue, look up job opportunities, access Parking and Transit services and find city news all in one place.

