Auburn Hills, MI

debbie pop
4d ago

Thank you President Biden for your neglect and dishonorably ignoring the pledge u took to keep America safe. That said, I’m glad they were caught but this will not help the democrats win in the 2020mid term elections bc the damage has been done.

Striker
4d ago

Like Trump said, “ They’re not sending their best and brightest.” But that’s racist & xenophobic. No, just a logical observation.

Philo Beddo
5d ago

Good job! Only 2.5 million to go! Look Sharp!

Detroit News

Fentanyl kingpin guilty after epic drug seizure in Metro Detroit

A California man accused of heading a drug ring responsible for the third-largest amount of pure fentanyl seized by investigators in U.S. history during a Detroit raid faces at least 15 years in federal prison and a possible life sentence after pleading guilty. Maurice McCoy, 41, of Moreno Valley pleaded...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man accused of torturing Yorkshire Terrier to harass ex-girlfriend

A Detroit man is accused of torturing a Yorkshire Terrier mix as a way to abuse and harass its owner, the man's former girlfriend, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said Friday. Julius Holley, 55, allegedly broke into the woman's home and took her small dog as well as other items...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Wayne man charged with holding ex captive for 6 weeks

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with holding his ex-girlfriend against her will for more than a month, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday. Jeremy Robert Brock of Wayne was arraigned in 33rd District Court on 10 counts stemming from incidents in two cities, including torture, unlawful...
WAYNE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southfield police catch thief in the act with new drone

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield Police have rolled out a new tool to help fight crime in the city and it's already proved successful as it caught a suspect in the act. Police in Southfield utilized their drones to help catch a suspect who had just broken into a towing business. Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect was after catalytic converters and other car parts at a towing shop on Telegraph and was caught in the act by the owner. Barren said it was the perfect time to roll out the program.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How feds took down a Detroit gang linked to COVID pandemic relief fraud

DETROIT – Criminal gangs in Detroit have a reputation for street violence, but one gang tried moving its crimes from the streets to the internet. That was until one alleged gang member’s flashy bling, among other things, got them busted. A photo shows Brandon Bowditch cashing out stolen COVID relief money at an ATM, according to federal agents.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Macomb County

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Mt. Clemens, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Dickinson Street, east of Gratiot Avenue. Police say a small, dark-colored SUV struck pedestrian Antoine Smith, 44, of Mt. Clemens, and did not stop.Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.Police believe that the suspect was driving a dark-colored Jeep Compass or Cherokee. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Dickinson, turned north onto northbound Gratiot, then went east onto North River Road before being last seen traveling north on Park Street.As investigators review video surveillance, they are asking anyone who has information about that crash to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9456.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Vehicle impounded for expired plate, no insurance

RIVERVIEW — A Chevy Malibu with an expired license plate was subject to a traffic stop the night of Oct. 26 while northbound on Fort Street near Longsdorf Street, which resulted in the vehicle being impounded and towed when it was determined that the car was uninsured and had an expired registration.
RIVERVIEW, MI
abc12.com

Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire

Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man charged with murder after Inkster shooting

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside an Inkster home Monday. Charles Henderson, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of...
INKSTER, MI

