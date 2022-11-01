ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marseille's band of ex-Arsenal stars are DESPERATE to oust Tottenham from the Champions League - with Antonio Conte banned and Spurs in sketchy form, the French side are eager to pile on the misery

By James Cohen For Mailonline
 5 days ago

A gruelling encounter at the Stade Velodrome is all that stands in Tottenham's way of a spot in the Champions League round of 16.

Antonio Conte's side - who will be without their manager after his sending off against Sporting Lisbon - will need to ensure they avoid defeat on their visit to Marseille in order to qualify from the group stages.

But the French outfit will be no pushovers as their team, filled with ex-Premier League stars, seek to put an end to Spurs' Champions League run, given the fact their own place in the competition is on the line.

Here, Sportsmail gives the lowdown on Spurs' opponents tonight, the story of their season so far and how they can stop Conte's European campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qmwxz_0iuTGvQz00
Marseille need a win against Tottenham to stand a chance of qualifying for the round of 16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LixDg_0iuTGvQz00
Spurs boss Antonio Conte will be banned from the touchline after his red card last week

The French side have had a rollercoaster of a season in 2022-23 - with plenty of ups and down being thrown into their campaign so far.

They started the season in impeccable form and won five out of their six opening Ligue 1 games, drawing the other, and perched the top of the table.

But their undefeated run was brought to an end when they visited north London in their first group stage match and since then they've only managed two league wins.

And their fortunes haven't been much better in the Champions League. They won home and away against Sporting Lisbon but have lost every other game - leaving them bottom of Group D and needing a win against Spurs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45CfrH_0iuTGvQz00
Marseille will be looking to get rediscover their form from the start of the 2022-23 season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLEA4_0iuTGvQz00
Tottenham know that they must avoid defeat in France to qualify from into the round of 16

Fans of the Premier League - and in particular, Arsenal - will recognise a lot of familiar faces within the Marseille squad this evening.

Pau Lopez, Sead Kolasinac, Eric Bailly, Nuno Tavares, Jordan Veretout, Matteo Guendouzi, Alexis Sanchez and Cengiz Under have all had spells in England at some stage in their careers.

And there'll be added incentive for four of those players - Kolasinac, Tavares, Guendouzi and Sanchez - given their relation to Spurs' fierce rivals; Arsenal.

The quartet will be looking to pile on the misery amid Spurs' struggling form of late, having picked up just one win from the last four matches.

So much so, that Chilean forward Sanchez has even issued the north London side a warning ahead of their clash at the Stade Velodrome tonight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WEJ6h_0iuTGvQz00
Ex-Premier League stars Dimitri Payet (L) and Matteo Guendouzi will hope for a win tonight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KKi9_0iuTGvQz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YuPSc_0iuTGvQz00
Alexis Sanchez missed the first encounter between the two sides but is eligible for the second

'I have great affection for Arsenal and great memories from my time there, and beating Spurs, every time it was very special,' said Sanchez. 'These are memories I hold close to my heart and cherish.

'Every player has motivation to play and win. We want to bring the victory back. We want to progress and are working to do so.

'I'm here to be victorious for the team, playing for the fans, and the atmosphere drives us on. We're at home, so we have the capabilities to do it.'

The 33-year-old scored two goals across his seven north London derbies in which the Gunners were victorious in two, lost one and drew the rest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgPSK_0iuTGvQz00
The 33-year-old said it was 'very special' beating Spurs with Arsenal and Manchester United

Aside from the notable names in Marseille's squad, there are a few players - with less notoriety - that could pose a threat to Tottenham on Tuesday.

Twenty-two-year-old forward Bamba Dieng notched seven goals from 22 appearances in Ligue 1 last year, which sparked serious transfer interest in the Senegalese forward.

Leeds United had agreed an £8.6million fee to sign the striker this summer but the deal collapsed when Dieng opted to fly to Nice instead.

He then failed a medical with the French side and returned to Marseille, in a disaster deadline day for the striker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32KslP_0iuTGvQz00
Bamba Dieng looked set to complete a move to Leeds this summer but it fell through

Jonathan Clauss is another who's name has flown under the radar despite stellar performances in France.

The 30-year-old full-back impressed last year at Lens after contributing five goals and 11 assists in France's top flight.

His performances earned him a first call-up to the French national team in March, as well as a £7.7m move to Marseille a few months later.

He's Marseille's top creator this season - with five assists in Ligue 1 - and will likely be one of France's starting wing-back's in Qatar next month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bnjdS_0iuTGvQz00
Jonathan Clauss has been one of the best full-backs in France across the last two years

One thing that Spurs will be encouraged by will be Marseille's dreadful home record recently and the growing pressure on coach Igor Tudor.

Fans in France have become disheartened after dismal performances against RC Lens and AC Ajaccio saw them fall to back-to-back home defeats this month.

In their last 10 matches, they've got just one win at home which was a 4-1 victory over Sporting Lisbon last month. On top of that, they're winless in their last four.

For the French side, the message tonight will be clear; win to stay in. Whether they'll be able to do against a strong Spurs side who have a point to prove, will remain to be seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CQJd_0iuTGvQz00
Marseille have just one home win in their last five matches at the Stade Velodrome

Community Policy