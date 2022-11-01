ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated college football rankings after Georgia dismantles Tennessee

Tennessee came in at No. 1 in the first college football rankings for the CFP but Georgia completely dominated the Vols, which will cause a big shake-up. All eyes in the college football world were on Athens come Saturday afternoon, especially after the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season installed the Tennessee Volunteers as the No. 1 team in the first CFP poll of the season. And that set the stage for the unbeaten Vols to visit the also-undefeated and No. 3-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
College Football Playoff rankings 2022: Projected Week 11 Top 25 after LSU upsets Alabama, Georgia routs Tennessee, Clemson upset

Georgia rolled Tennessee, LSU knocked off Alabama, Clemson got destroyed by Notre Dame and now the Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings are shaken up. Many times, there are ultra-hyped matchups during given weeks of college football that ultimately fail to live up to expectations. We’ve seen that before even earlier this season. But with the hype surrounding Week 10, the week after the first College Football Playoff rankings were released, everything was even better than we could’ve expected.
Notre Dame just did USC, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee a huge favor in College Football Playoff race

Notre Dame exposing Clemson was a gift to USC, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee and several others with College Football Playoff hopes. On Saturday night the number of Notre Dame fans nationwide quadrupled. That’s because the Fighting Irish were facing off with Clemson and fans of teams like USC, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, UCLA, Ole Miss, LSU and even more stood to benefit from a Notre Dame win.
