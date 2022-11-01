Read full article on original website
Transcript: Ross Chastain - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We're joined by Ross Chastain. We'll go straight to questions for Ross. Q. You're starting 25th, so how concerned are you?. ROSS CHASTAIN: That's why I was late. I was trying to finish my qualifying lap (laughter). Still finishing turn four. I mean, yeah, look, I'd much rather...
CHEVROLET AT PHOENIX: NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Notes and Quotes
· Chevrolet drivers take seven of top-10 positions in Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. · Noah Gragson takes second in race and Driver’s Championship in No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / BRCC Chevrolet Camaro SS. · Justin Allgaier, No. 7 BRANDT Camaro SS,...
Ty Gibbs Wins First NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Toyota GR Supra driver Ty Gibbs won his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) championship on Saturday with a victory in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Gibbs’s championship marks the fourth, and second consecutive, Xfinity Series driver title for Toyota. TOYOTA FAST FACTS. Gibbs won seven races, claimed...
NASCAR Cup championship live updates: Ty Gibbs won’t race due to family emergency
Keep it here for lap-by-lap updates of today’s NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
RCR Event Preview - Phoenix Raceway
Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway ... In 132 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored six victories led by Kevin Harvick with four wins (a sweep of both races in 2006 plus the fall races in 2012 and 2013). Dale Earnhardt won in 1990 to claim his ninth victory of the season enroute to his fourth of seven Cup Series championships. Ryan Newman claimed the win in the 2017 Spring event.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Zane Smith Drives F-150 to NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship
Zane Smith won his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship behind the wheel of his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports F-150. The championship is the first for Front Row Motorsports in any NASCAR series. Smith has now finished 2nd, 2nd and 1st in the last three seasons. Smith is...
Pala Casino Spa Resort secures naming rights to historic final NASCAR Cup Series race on Auto Club Speedway’s 2-mile oval
It’s a surefire bet that NASCAR fans will savor each lap of the final NASCAR Cup Series race on Auto Club Speedway’s 2-mile oval. Pala Casino Spa Resort will make it even more memorable for race fans everywhere. Auto Club Speedway announced today that the final race on...
Ty Gibbs arrives in Phoenix apologetic but focused on a title
From the look on his face to his body language, Ty Gibbs knew that Thursday’s Championship 4 Media Day in Phoenix was going to be a test of resolve and contrition. And from the very first question from reporters to the very first answer he offered, Gibbs was resolute in his apology saying, “selfish actions” and “being caught in the moment” led to his highly criticized racing style last week.
Young’s Motorsports Phoenix Raceway November Truck Series Team Preview
Primary Partner(s): RANDCO Industries | Young’s Building Systems. Welcome: This weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Johnny Sauter as the driver of the No. 02 RANDCO Industries | Young’s Building Systems Chevrolet Silverado RST for his sixth and final race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.
Petty GMS and Seven-Time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson Enter Ownership Agreement
Petty GMS Owner Maury Gallagher and Chairman Richard Petty, announced today the team has entered into an ownership agreement with seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson. Additionally, Johnson will compete in a select number of NASCAR Cup Series events in 2023, to include the running of the 65thannual DAYTONA 500.
Zane Smith gets breakthrough NASCAR Truck Series title in wild overtime shootout
After two frustrating runner-up finishes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, Zane Smith finally won his first title in a two-lap overtime shootout. Holding off defending champion Ben Rhodes by .236 seconds at the end of a wild final two laps of Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150, Smith put it succinctly after a celebratory burnout at Phoenix Raceway.
Jared Fryar ends CARS LMSC Tour season with victory at Caraway Speedway
Jared Fryar’s consistency was on display during the CARS LMSC Tour finale at Caraway Speedway on Saturday. After starting in the seventh position, Fryar patiently carved his way through the field before ultimately holding off Connor Hall and the CARS LMSC Tour champion Carson Kvapil on several restarts for his third career victory in the series and second with car owner Jimmy Mooring.
This One’s For Ted: Bacon’s Triumph a Special One at Ovals Opener
When Brady Bacon stands on the throttle, everybody soon takes notice. In a similar manner, the same could be said for Brady’s grandfather, Ted Bacon. When Ted spoke, everyone listened. Sadly, the words of the Bacon family’s racing patriarch fell silent on Tuesday morning when Ted passed away.
Friday Phoenix Notebook
AVONDALE, Ariz. – It was a valiant overtime effort that “just missed” for defending NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes, who battled Zane Smith all the way to the checkered flag of the overtime finish for the title race Friday night at Phoenix Raceway. He ultimately missed out becoming only the series’ second back-to-back champion by a mere .236-second.
Rick Hendrick Statement on Jimmie Johnson’s Return to NASCAR
Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, regarding today's announcement that seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson will return to NASCAR as an owner and a driver: “This is a tremendous day for our sport. Jimmie (Johnson) is one of the all-time great champions on the racetrack, and I know he’ll apply the same mentality to his role as a team owner. When he sets his mind to something, the level of commitment and work ethic he brings is unsurpassed. Seeing Jimmie in a firesuit with his name on the roof of a Chevrolet at the DAYTONA 500 is going to be very special for a lot of people. Competing against him will certainly be a change, and a big challenge, but we welcome his return to NASCAR and look forward to the next chapter of a truly remarkable career.”
Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Phoenix Raceway November Event Preview
Welcome Aboard: Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt welcome Armslist.com, as the primary marketing partner of the No. 07 Ford Mustang for the 33rd and final NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2022 season. Armslist.com is America’s number one firearms classifieds website, with over 100,000 active...
NASCAR leadership optimistic about the future of the sport
In a wide-ranging hour-long question and answer session Friday morning at Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR President Steve Phelps and Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell addressed the media, delivering an upbeat update on the state of the sport and addressing issues from scheduling, leadership, diversity and the status of the Next Gen car heading into the 2023 season, which marks the sport’s 75th anniversary.
Transcript: Josh Berry Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We're now joined by Josh Berry. We'll go straight to questions. Q. Josh, can you kind of explained what happened where you went wide and hit the wall? What happened there?. JOSH BERRY: Yeah, just a tough situation right there. I think the restart before, AJ got to...
Transcript: Joey Logano - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by our third championship 4 contender and today's Busch Light pole award, Joey Logano. Q. Obviously it gives you a boost, but how much of a big deal is it for you to go for the qualify when you out-qualify everyone and are starting on pole?
Rev Racing to Field Full-Time Truck Entry in 2023
Rev Racing announced today they will be expanding into the National Series in 2023, fielding a full-time ride in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with its technical alliance partner, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM). Nick Sanchez, recent 2022 ARCA Menards Series Champion, will pilot the No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet for Rev Racing and owners Max and Jennifer Siegel.
