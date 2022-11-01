ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transcript: Ross Chastain - Phoenix Raceway

THE MODERATOR: We're joined by Ross Chastain. We'll go straight to questions for Ross. Q. You're starting 25th, so how concerned are you?. ROSS CHASTAIN: That's why I was late. I was trying to finish my qualifying lap (laughter). Still finishing turn four. I mean, yeah, look, I'd much rather...
Ty Gibbs Wins First NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Toyota GR Supra driver Ty Gibbs won his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) championship on Saturday with a victory in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Gibbs’s championship marks the fourth, and second consecutive, Xfinity Series driver title for Toyota. TOYOTA FAST FACTS. Gibbs won seven races, claimed...
RCR Event Preview - Phoenix Raceway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway ... In 132 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored six victories led by Kevin Harvick with four wins (a sweep of both races in 2006 plus the fall races in 2012 and 2013). Dale Earnhardt won in 1990 to claim his ninth victory of the season enroute to his fourth of seven Cup Series championships. Ryan Newman claimed the win in the 2017 Spring event.
Ty Gibbs arrives in Phoenix apologetic but focused on a title

From the look on his face to his body language, Ty Gibbs knew that Thursday’s Championship 4 Media Day in Phoenix was going to be a test of resolve and contrition. And from the very first question from reporters to the very first answer he offered, Gibbs was resolute in his apology saying, “selfish actions” and “being caught in the moment” led to his highly criticized racing style last week.
Zane Smith gets breakthrough NASCAR Truck Series title in wild overtime shootout

After two frustrating runner-up finishes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, Zane Smith finally won his first title in a two-lap overtime shootout. Holding off defending champion Ben Rhodes by .236 seconds at the end of a wild final two laps of Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150, Smith put it succinctly after a celebratory burnout at Phoenix Raceway.
Jared Fryar ends CARS LMSC Tour season with victory at Caraway Speedway

Jared Fryar’s consistency was on display during the CARS LMSC Tour finale at Caraway Speedway on Saturday. After starting in the seventh position, Fryar patiently carved his way through the field before ultimately holding off Connor Hall and the CARS LMSC Tour champion Carson Kvapil on several restarts for his third career victory in the series and second with car owner Jimmy Mooring.
Friday Phoenix Notebook

AVONDALE, Ariz. – It was a valiant overtime effort that “just missed” for defending NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes, who battled Zane Smith all the way to the checkered flag of the overtime finish for the title race Friday night at Phoenix Raceway. He ultimately missed out becoming only the series’ second back-to-back champion by a mere .236-second.
Rick Hendrick Statement on Jimmie Johnson’s Return to NASCAR

Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, regarding today's announcement that seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson will return to NASCAR as an owner and a driver: “This is a tremendous day for our sport. Jimmie (Johnson) is one of the all-time great champions on the racetrack, and I know he’ll apply the same mentality to his role as a team owner. When he sets his mind to something, the level of commitment and work ethic he brings is unsurpassed. Seeing Jimmie in a firesuit with his name on the roof of a Chevrolet at the DAYTONA 500 is going to be very special for a lot of people. Competing against him will certainly be a change, and a big challenge, but we welcome his return to NASCAR and look forward to the next chapter of a truly remarkable career.”
NASCAR leadership optimistic about the future of the sport

In a wide-ranging hour-long question and answer session Friday morning at Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR President Steve Phelps and Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell addressed the media, delivering an upbeat update on the state of the sport and addressing issues from scheduling, leadership, diversity and the status of the Next Gen car heading into the 2023 season, which marks the sport’s 75th anniversary.
Transcript: Joey Logano - Phoenix Raceway

THE MODERATOR: We are joined by our third championship 4 contender and today's Busch Light pole award, Joey Logano. Q. Obviously it gives you a boost, but how much of a big deal is it for you to go for the qualify when you out-qualify everyone and are starting on pole?
Rev Racing to Field Full-Time Truck Entry in 2023

Rev Racing announced today they will be expanding into the National Series in 2023, fielding a full-time ride in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with its technical alliance partner, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM). Nick Sanchez, recent 2022 ARCA Menards Series Champion, will pilot the No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet for Rev Racing and owners Max and Jennifer Siegel.
