Access to sports betting in the US has exploded since 2018—and we're just starting to learn about the effects

Phys.org
How a quest for mathematical truth and complex models can lead to useless scientific predictions
A dominant view in science is that there is a mathematical truth structuring the universe. It is assumed that the scientist's job is to decipher these mathematical relations: once understood, they can be translated into mathematical models. Running the resulting "silicon reality" in a computer may then provide us with useful insights into how the world works.
In organizations, group dynamics influence individuals' likelihood of blowing the whistle on wrongdoing
Wrongdoing is endemic to organizations, costing U.S. firms billions of dollars in fraud. The primary way wrongdoing is caught is through whistleblowers, who have long been thought to act out of a desire to help or improve their organization. A new study has considered a different angle, looking at individuals...
The direct measurement of a proton's generalized polarizabilities in the strong quantum chromodynamics regime
Quantum chromodynamics is an area of study that explores the strong interactions between quarks mediated by gluons. Quarks are elementary particles with an electric charge, which are building blocks of composite particles, such as hadrons and protons. Some aspects of the strong interactions in the quantum chromodynamics regime are still...
Hazardous chemicals knowledge graph, an improved model for risk assessment
An improved model for extracting risk information about hazardous chemicals from a database is reported in the International Journal of Reasoning-based Intelligent Systems. Guanlin Chen, Qiao Hu, and Bangjie Zhu of Zhejiang University City College, Qi Lu of China National Air Separation Engineering Co., Ltd, and Kaimin Li of City Cloud Technology (China) Co., Ltd all in Hangzhou, China, are developing a model that combines word features and character features and encodes them using a bidirectional label distribution transfer model and a self-attention mechanism. The resulting knowledge graph can then provide a timely risk assessment based on inventory information in a warehouse for instance.
Sharp divide in state legislative abortion response during first two months after Dobbs decision
In the initial two months following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on June 24, 2022, states have engaged in a flurry of activity to either limit the impact of the decision by shoring up access to abortion or by doubling-down on the new ability to pass laws restricting access to reproductive care.
Aggressively patriarchal worldview attracted Swedish women to the Islamic State, study finds
Contrary to popular belief, Swedish women who have joined the Islamic State (IS) were not simply passively manipulated by men. A new study from Lund University suggests that it was a strict religious culture, which opposes gender equality, and modern gender roles and norms, that attracted Swedish women to join.
Research shows COVID-19 lockdown did not lead to quieter offshore ocean
Life on land may have quieted down during the height of the pandemic, but far offshore the Atlantic Ocean was just as active as ever according to a new study from the University of New Hampshire. Researchers found that there was no significant change in the continental shelf's underwater soundscape during the year 2020—a surprising contrast to earlier reports of quieter coastal waters during that same timeframe.
