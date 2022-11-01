Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Bride-to-be has hotel rooms canceled after Taylor Swift concert announcement
WALPOLE, Mass. — Taylor Swift is breaking hearts and not just with her love songs. The massive pop star's recently announced concert tour dates are wreaking havoc on the wedding industry and couples here in Massachusetts were not spared. One bride-to-be says her plans have been derailed, after her...
Boston's Fenway neighborhood is packed with amazing experiences and cuisine
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fenway Gallery offers events and exhibits year-round for the art-lover in all of us. Want to grab a bite before or after the gallery? Head to El Pelon Taqueria, with locations in Fenway and in Brighton for delicious, authentic Mexican cuisine. Looking for a night of soul food? Loretta’s Last Call is right around the corner with amazing Southern food and live music.
'Janet Wu Day' declared in Boston to celebrate retiring On The Record co-host
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is declaring Sunday to be "Janet Wu Day" in the city, in honor of theupcoming retirement of the award-winning political journalist and On The Record co-host. Janet Wu's remarkable career spans 50 years as a reporter in Boston, including nearly four decades...
WCVB's iconic reporter Jack Harper now 'voice' of Massachusetts football team
HOLLISTON, Mass. — For longtime viewers of WCVB, you'll recognize his voice the moment he speaks. Veteran WCVB reporter Jack Harper, who retired several years ago, is now the voice of a Massachusetts high school football team. "It’s not as much pressure as it was at Channel 5," Harper...
JANET WU ANNOUNCES PLAN TO RETIRE FROM WCVB CHANNEL 5
BOSTON — Janet Wu, Emmy-award winning political and investigative reporter and longtime co-host of WCVB Channel 5’sOn The Record (OTR), has announced her plan to retire from WCVB effective at the end of the year. Wu’s remarkable career spans fifty years as a reporter in Boston, with nearly four decades covering politics for WCVB. She was the first Asian American and first woman to serve as a Massachusetts State House television reporter, and is a trailblazer in Boston for women, and women of color, in media and broadcast journalism. In recognition of the significant contributions Wu has made throughout her career as a journalist and to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will declare Sunday, November 6th “Janet Wu Day” during the Mayor’s guest appearance on Sunday’s OTR.
Moonrise Cinemas takes a new spin on a classic drive-in theater experience
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Complete with a kitchen and a bar,Moonrise Cinemas has a fresh take on the old drive-in theaters we grew up with. North Shore Music Theatre offers various shows year-round, including the annual and fan-favorite play, 'A Christmas Carol', from Dec. 1-23.
Off the Beaten Path Food Tours offers tourists and locals an adventure into Boston's food scene
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Somerville residents Lizzie and Sam createdOff the Beaten Path Food Tour out of their love for the city and its food scene. Offering tours in Cambridge, Boston, and Somerville, the company provides tourists (and locals!) with a meet-and-greet of some of the best spots in town.
Fuji Steakhouse in Needham, Mass., fires up the hibachi flattop for dinner and a show
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fuji Steakhouse Needham is a great spot for all ages to satisfy that craving for sushi and hibachi. A fan-favorite in town, the restaurant offers amazing Japanese cuisine.
Tuesday, November 8: Cheap Eats
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We find entrees in Chinatown for $13, Lebanese/Armenian specialties in Boston for $11, and noodles in the ’burbs for 10 bucks. After 30 years in business, downtown Boston favorite Chacarero is still slinging sandwiches that can stretch to two meals. We hit Casey’s in Natick, a classic diner offering a $3.75 hot dog. And tune in to find out where you can find a burger, fries, and a beer for just 12 bucks.
Thursday, November 10: Tank Away
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Erika Tarantal hops a ferry and puts on waders to spend an autumn afternoon scallop-harvesting on Nantucket, before discovering creative cuisine and cocktails. Finally, Shayna Seymour hits the road to college-town, Durham, N.H., to visit an historic farm, hit the trail, and work up an appetite for some freshly-ground burgers and cider donuts.
Cities of Boston, Worcester see record-high temperatures on Sunday
BOSTON — The Massachusetts cities of Boston and Worcester saw record-setting warmth late Sunday morning. The National Weather Service reported that as of 11:15 a.m., Boston had reached a high temperature of 76 degrees, which smashed the city's previous record high of 73 degrees. The previous record high for Nov. 6 was first set in 1938 and was tied in 1948, 1959 and 2015.
Arcade Snacks in Auburn, Massachusetts, makes every kind of nutty confection you can imagine
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Arcade Snacks has been a family-owned and operated wholesaler since 1986, having started as a small nut roasting company in the family home of George Arcade Ethier and his wife, Ann. Together with sons Rick Haufe and TJ Ethier, George traveled near and far to buy the best cashews, bringing them back to Acton for roasting, salting, packing and selling as Cup a’ Nuts at Logan International Airport in Boston.
Majority of Boston climate goals out of reach, new climate report says
BOSTON — An inaugural Boston Climate Progress Report shows the city faces multiple obstacles and is not on track to meet its goals. The research, conducted by researchers at Northeastern University’s Dukakis Center for Urban and Regional Policy for the Boston Foundation, shows that the city is off track to cut carbon emissions by 50% before 2030 and be carbon-neutral by 2050.
Doctor explains latest data on COVID vaccines in kids
BOSTON — Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, answers questions about the latest research into COVID-19 vaccines and kids. She also answers some viewer questions.
Wake Up Call from Unified Basketball Mega Bowl
Friday's Wake Up Call comes from the Unified Basketball Mega Bowl. For the second year in a row, the unified basketball game between Plymouth North High School and Plymouth South High School served as an incredible showcase for the sport.
Man shot, killed in Boston's South End neighborhood, police say
BOSTON — A man is dead after he was shot in Boston's South End neighborhood late Friday night, according to police. Boston police said the shooting happened shortly after 10:45 p.m. in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place. The victim, who has not been identified, was found suffering from...
Wednesday, November 9: Wildlife Worries
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New England wouldn’t be New England without the shore birds, butterflies, and turtles that spend part of the year here. These and other local creatures are considered “indicator species” that also help us understand the impact of habitat loss and climate change. Tonight we get up close to giant sea turtles and tiny terrapins, whimbrels and piping plovers, and meet the people committed to protecting them.
Can MBTA learn lessons from Philadelphia's transit system? 5 Investigates
PHILADELPHIA — It's a sports-crazed city in the Northeast, home to universities and rich with history. And they have really old transit systems. The similarities between Boston's and Philadelphia's public transit ends, though with their age. The MBTA's delays and safety failures have drawn the attention of federal regulators,...
Topgolf announces plans for first permanent location in Massachusetts
CANTON, Mass. — Golf entertainment venue Topgolf is planning to open its first permanent location in Massachusetts next year. The Texas-based company announced Friday it is planning to open a three-level venue featuring 90 hitting bays along Dedham Street, near Interstate 95, in Canton. It is being constructed at the site of the former Cumberland Farms manufacturing and distribution facility.
Massachusetts prosecutor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations
BOSTON — A Suffolk County prosecutor has been placed on paid leave, over allegations of misconduct involving a wrongful conviction, 5 Investigates has learned. Robert Foxworth was released from prison in December 2020, after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Dorchester. In a complaint...
