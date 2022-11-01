ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Boston's Fenway neighborhood is packed with amazing experiences and cuisine

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fenway Gallery offers events and exhibits year-round for the art-lover in all of us. Want to grab a bite before or after the gallery? Head to El Pelon Taqueria, with locations in Fenway and in Brighton for delicious, authentic Mexican cuisine. Looking for a night of soul food? Loretta’s Last Call is right around the corner with amazing Southern food and live music.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

JANET WU ANNOUNCES PLAN TO RETIRE FROM WCVB CHANNEL 5

BOSTON — Janet Wu, Emmy-award winning political and investigative reporter and longtime co-host of WCVB Channel 5’sOn The Record (OTR), has announced her plan to retire from WCVB effective at the end of the year. Wu’s remarkable career spans fifty years as a reporter in Boston, with nearly four decades covering politics for WCVB. She was the first Asian American and first woman to serve as a Massachusetts State House television reporter, and is a trailblazer in Boston for women, and women of color, in media and broadcast journalism. In recognition of the significant contributions Wu has made throughout her career as a journalist and to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will declare Sunday, November 6th “Janet Wu Day” during the Mayor’s guest appearance on Sunday’s OTR.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, November 8: Cheap Eats

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We find entrees in Chinatown for $13, Lebanese/Armenian specialties in Boston for $11, and noodles in the ’burbs for 10 bucks. After 30 years in business, downtown Boston favorite Chacarero is still slinging sandwiches that can stretch to two meals. We hit Casey’s in Natick, a classic diner offering a $3.75 hot dog. And tune in to find out where you can find a burger, fries, and a beer for just 12 bucks.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Thursday, November 10: Tank Away

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Erika Tarantal hops a ferry and puts on waders to spend an autumn afternoon scallop-harvesting on Nantucket, before discovering creative cuisine and cocktails. Finally, Shayna Seymour hits the road to college-town, Durham, N.H., to visit an historic farm, hit the trail, and work up an appetite for some freshly-ground burgers and cider donuts.
NANTUCKET, MA
WCVB

Cities of Boston, Worcester see record-high temperatures on Sunday

BOSTON — The Massachusetts cities of Boston and Worcester saw record-setting warmth late Sunday morning. The National Weather Service reported that as of 11:15 a.m., Boston had reached a high temperature of 76 degrees, which smashed the city's previous record high of 73 degrees. The previous record high for Nov. 6 was first set in 1938 and was tied in 1948, 1959 and 2015.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Arcade Snacks in Auburn, Massachusetts, makes every kind of nutty confection you can imagine

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Arcade Snacks has been a family-owned and operated wholesaler since 1986, having started as a small nut roasting company in the family home of George Arcade Ethier and his wife, Ann. Together with sons Rick Haufe and TJ Ethier, George traveled near and far to buy the best cashews, bringing them back to Acton for roasting, salting, packing and selling as Cup a’ Nuts at Logan International Airport in Boston.
AUBURN, MA
WCVB

Majority of Boston climate goals out of reach, new climate report says

BOSTON — An inaugural Boston Climate Progress Report shows the city faces multiple obstacles and is not on track to meet its goals. The research, conducted by researchers at Northeastern University’s Dukakis Center for Urban and Regional Policy for the Boston Foundation, shows that the city is off track to cut carbon emissions by 50% before 2030 and be carbon-neutral by 2050.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Wake Up Call from Unified Basketball Mega Bowl

Friday's Wake Up Call comes from the Unified Basketball Mega Bowl. For the second year in a row, the unified basketball game between Plymouth North High School and Plymouth South High School served as an incredible showcase for the sport.
PLYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Man shot, killed in Boston's South End neighborhood, police say

BOSTON — A man is dead after he was shot in Boston's South End neighborhood late Friday night, according to police. Boston police said the shooting happened shortly after 10:45 p.m. in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place. The victim, who has not been identified, was found suffering from...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Wednesday, November 9: Wildlife Worries

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New England wouldn’t be New England without the shore birds, butterflies, and turtles that spend part of the year here. These and other local creatures are considered “indicator species” that also help us understand the impact of habitat loss and climate change. Tonight we get up close to giant sea turtles and tiny terrapins, whimbrels and piping plovers, and meet the people committed to protecting them.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Can MBTA learn lessons from Philadelphia's transit system? 5 Investigates

PHILADELPHIA — It's a sports-crazed city in the Northeast, home to universities and rich with history. And they have really old transit systems. The similarities between Boston's and Philadelphia's public transit ends, though with their age. The MBTA's delays and safety failures have drawn the attention of federal regulators,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WCVB

Topgolf announces plans for first permanent location in Massachusetts

CANTON, Mass. — Golf entertainment venue Topgolf is planning to open its first permanent location in Massachusetts next year. The Texas-based company announced Friday it is planning to open a three-level venue featuring 90 hitting bays along Dedham Street, near Interstate 95, in Canton. It is being constructed at the site of the former Cumberland Farms manufacturing and distribution facility.
CANTON, MA

