kscbnews.net
Leslie John “Bebo” Lynch
Leslie John “Bebo” Lynch was born on January 6th, 1955 in Perryton Tx to Clefton and Doris Lynch of Turpin, OK. He grew up in the Turpin United Methodist Church, though he also attended the Turpin Baptist Church with friends. He was Saved in his teens and baptized at Sharps Creek. Bebo moved to Guymon, OK his senior year of school where he met his wife, Jennie Lynch. He graduated from Guymon high school in 1973 and continued his education at Oklahoma Panhandle State University and then Oklahoma State University, where he earned his degree in Agricultural economics. Bebo and Jennie were married January 8th 1977. Their first home was in Stillwater, OK. After graduation they moved back to his family home in Turpin, they then built their forever home outside Turpin in 1981.
Liberal Man Injured in Meade County Accident
A Liberal man was injured in an early morning accident in Meade County. The accident occurred at approximately 6:00 am, 9 miles West of K23 on V Road. A 2013 Freightliner being driven by Carlos Guiterrez, 29, of Liberal was Eastbound on V Road. When the truck crested a hill, it drifted into the Westbound lane, drove into the North ditch, and rolled.
Middle School Results
Last night 8th grade Lady Warriors faced off against Dodge City Lady Cardinals @ Dodge City. 8B struggled against a quick Dodge team, the fought but came up short losing 8-15. Ashley Romero, Alina Alaniz, Evelyn Gonzalez, & Lorena Meza each has 2 pts. A team came out ready to...
Liberal’s Trystian Juarez Wins Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship
Liberal’s Trystian Juarez is the Liberal winner of the Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship. He is a running back and linebacker for the Redskins. He rushed for 1,158 yards which was second in the WAC and is 14th best in Redskin history. He led the WAC with 103 tackles and was second in the WAC with 10 tackles for loss.
Liberal Chambers Wrap a Pole Back for 2022
The Liberal Chamber of Commerce is encouraging businesses, local clubs/organizations, families and individuals to enter their “Wrap a Lamp Contest. Participants must sign-up at the Chamber of Commerce office, Monday – Friday between 8:00am-5:00pm, to obtain a downtown lamp post and decorating instructions before November 17th. Decorating can begin anytime after registering and must be completed by November 27th.
Broadcast Square audio archives October 31 to November 4, 2022
You can listen to archived Broadcast Square audio from the week of October 31 to November 4, 2022. Monday, October 31: No audio posted; area Hallowe’en events roundup. Tuesday, November 1: Julie Foster of Liberal Area Coalition for Families, on federal insurance marketplace with enrollment starting today, and Resource Roundup November 12.
Hooker’s Lawson Lynch Wins Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship
Hooker’s Lawson Lynch is the Hooker winner of the Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship. Lynch is a standout running back and linebacker for the 6-3 Bulldogs. He has rushed for 5-8 yards and four touchdowns. He has registered 106 tackles and 13 tackles for loss with two interceptions. He is also involved in baseball and powerlifting.
SCCC Pool Hours Adjust to Serve Public, High School Athletes
It’s not just the time that is changing for Daylight Savings — hours of operation will also adjust at Seward County Community College Wellness Center pool, as of November 1. “Our schedule adjusts to the off-season sports training for SCCC Saints Athletics and the Liberal High School swim...
Time to Fall Back This Weekend
It’s time to fall back one hour this weekend. This is the time of year when we set our clocks back one hour, to standard time, on Saturday night, or 2:00am Sunday morning if you choose to stay up until then. Smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries need to be changed at least once a year, and this is always a good time to do this as well. So when you change your clock back to standard time on November 6th, the Liberal Fire Department would like to remind you to change the batteries in your smoke alarms, too. And, once you’ve changed the batteries, be sure to test the alarms. This simple act cuts the risk of dying in a home fire nearly in half.
Southwestern Height Scholars Bowl Team off to a Great Start
The Southwestern Heights Scholars Bowl season has started off on a positive note! Southwestern Heights hosted their home meet on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Both the JV and Varsity teams competed. The JV finished pool play with 3 wins and 4 losses. The varsity team was second in their pool and went on to finals. They finished the day with a 6-3 record and placed 2nd. JV team members are (pictured from l-r) Elijah Kisner, Johnathan Mercado, Levi Eaton, Angel Martinez, and Kooper Scripsick. Varsity team members are (pictured from l-r) Jaydon Vermillion, Adan Puentes, Lucy Vajnar, Breckin Buttry, and Kaleb Scripsick.
Student Brings Gun onto Perryton School Bus
On Wednesday, November 2nd, a Perryton ISD student brought a gun onto a school bus. A fellow student saw it and a school official was notified. Administrators immediately responded and followed protocol. Law enforcement is involved and it is an ongoing investigation.
